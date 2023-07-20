Deepcoin Unveils Indicator Orders: Revolutionizing Chart Trading Experience

SINGAPORE, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deepcoin , a leading derivatives cryptocurrency exchange, is proud to announce the upcoming launch of its revolutionary new product, Indicator Orders. This pioneering feature will enable users to place orders directly on chart interfaces, providing exclusive support for chart trading. By empowering users to execute lightning-fast market orders, set limit orders, and conveniently adjust positions for stop-loss and take-profit orders, Indicator Orders solve market pain points and usher in a new era of precision trading opportunities.

Poor user interfaces on cryptocurrency exchanges have long been a pain point for traders, resulting in non-user friendly trading experiences. Cumbersome navigation, complex order placement processes, and a lack of intuitive features hinder traders from effectively executing their strategies. These issues often lead to frustration, inefficiency, and missed trading opportunities. Indicator Orders, the innovative new feature introduced by Deepcoin, aims to address these challenges by revolutionizing the chart trading experience. Using them allow users to seamlessly place orders directly on chart interfaces, empowering them to capture trading opportunities with precision and ease. By eliminating the barriers posed by poor user interfaces, Deepcoin's Indicator Orders strive to enhance user satisfaction and deliver a truly user-friendly trading experience.

Key Features of Indicator Orders

Indicator Orders leverage various indicators, including BOLL, MA, EMA, RSI, KDJ, and WR, as conditions for order placement. Users can effortlessly place Indicator Orders on the order page or swiftly execute them by selecting indicator lines directly on the chart, ensuring a seamless and efficient trading experience.

The new features of Indicator Orders include the following:

Exclusive support for chart trading, elevating the trading experience to version 2.0

User-friendly and convenient operations, allowing users to seize market trends anytime, anywhere

Enhanced precision through the capture of trading opportunities using the spread mode

Flexible position settings, enabling dynamic entry and exit strategies

Support for trading major cryptocurrencies , with all features available free of charge

Using Indicator Orders

When the K line falls below the BOLL lower rail, an opportunity to buy at a low point emerges. By buying at the low point and selling when the price rebounds to the middle rail, users can secure needle-catching profits.

To automate the needle-catching order operation, users can drag the BOLL lower rail and generate an auxiliary BOLL line. When the price passes through this line, a buy operation is executed. Users can also set sell conditions in a similar manner or establish the percentage of stop profit and stop loss to engage in transaction arbitrage.

The Pursuit of Innovative & Enhanced Cryptocurrency Trading

Deepcoin has always been at the forefront of the cryptocurrency trading industry, consistently striving to provide its users with cutting-edge features and enhanced trading experiences. The introduction of Indicator Orders on Deepcoin is a testament to this unwavering commitment to product innovation. Indicator Orders represent a significant milestone in this pursuit, offering a groundbreaking solution that empowers users to trade with greater precision and efficiency.

By introducing this innovative feature, Deepcoin demonstrates its dedication to staying ahead of the curve and continuously pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the world of cryptocurrency exchanges. This commitment to product innovation is a cornerstone of Deepcoin's mission to provide its users with the most advanced and user-friendly trading platform available.

Ego Huang , CEO of Deepcoin, expressed his excitement about the upcoming launch of Indicator Orders, stating, "We are thrilled to introduce Indicator Orders, a revolutionary feature on Deepcoin. This groundbreaking tool empowers our users with advanced trading capabilities, enabling them to make precise and informed decisions directly on our chart interfaces. Indicator Orders will revolutionize the crypto trading experience, providing our users with the tools they need to capture trading opportunities with greater precision and achieve superior returns."

Celebrate the launch of indicator orders with us by joining our Indicator Order Check-in Event from July 20, 2023, 14:00 to July 31, 2023, 14:00 (UTC+8). Earn rewards effortlessly by successfully placing an indicator order with a minimum contract value of 1,000 USDT and accumulate check-ins for greater rewards, up to $50 in trial funds. Trading enthusiasts who complete a minimum of 7 check-ins and achieve a cumulative trading volume of over 2,000,000 USDT stand a chance to win 500 USDT trial funds. Check our official event page for more details and register now to participate!

About Deepcoin

Deepcoin is a leading cryptocurrency exchange committed to providing users with a secure, efficient, and innovative trading experience while known for its relentless innovation and long-term value proposition. Founded in 2018 by industry veterans and former executives of renowned companies, Deepcoin has amassed over 1 million registered users across 20 countries. Having broad support for global fiat currency deposits, Deepcoin enables direct purchases of major cryptocurrencies and offers a range of trading options for over 100 cryptocurrencies. Its user-friendly platform includes spot trading , perpetual contracts , inverse perpetual contracts , and DeFi financial management savings, backed by 24/7 multilingual customer support , empowering individuals and institutions to navigate the digital asset market with confidence and ease. Deepcoin continues to redefine the crypto trading landscape, delivering unparalleled innovation and exceptional user experiences.

Website: Deepcoin.com

Twitter: twitter.com/Deepcoin_news

Telegram: t.me/Deepcoin_english

