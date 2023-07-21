Dr. Marty Pets™ Celebrates Dr. Marty Nature's Blend Essential Wellness Freeze-Dried Raw Dog Food Achieving 4,000+ Positive Reviews

The Premium Freeze-Dried Raw Dog Food With Biologically Balanced Nutrition For Youthful Energy And A Vibrant, Healthy Lifespan

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Marty Pets® Nature's Blend Essential Wellness now has over 4,000 five-star positive customer reviews across multiple platforms. Formulated by Dr. Marty Goldstein, leader of veterinary medicine, this premium freeze-dried raw dog food is specifically designed to support your canine's healthy, happy, full life. Crafted with high-quality meats like turkey, beef, salmon, duck, and beef liver, Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend ensures an abundant protein source vital for your dog's optimal health. This all-in-one blend is designed to support your dog's vitality, easy digestion, playful energy, healthy teeth, limber joints, and youthful mobility.*

Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend is crafted with a blend of protein-rich meat, and antioxidant-rich seeds, vegetables, and fruits that work harmoniously to help ensure your furry friend enjoys a healthy, happy life. Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend is free from artificial preservatives, additives, fillers, or synthetic ingredients. (PRNewswire)

What is Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend Essential Wellness?

Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend is crafted with a blend of protein-rich meat, and antioxidant-rich seeds, vegetables, and fruits that work harmoniously to help ensure your furry friend enjoys a healthy, happy life. Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend is free from artificial preservatives, additives, fillers, or synthetic ingredients. Most dog food companies rely on high-temperature cooking methods that unfortunately may compromise the nutritional value of the food. In contrast, Dr. Marty Pets gently freeze dries Nature's Blend Essential Wellness to help protect the essential nutrients your dog requires and the flavors they adore. Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend contains a wide range of vital nutrients, including omega-3, vitamin A, iron, leucine, crude protein, fiber, fat, and calcium. This comprehensive nutritional profile provides dog owners with a premium freeze-dried raw food option that promotes their pet's well-being and contributes to their long-term vitality.*

Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend Essential Wellness Key Ingredients

Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend contains:

Turkey , Beef, Salmon, Duck, Beef Liver, Turkey Liver, Turkey Heart, Flaxseed, Sweet Potato, Egg, Pea Flour, Apple, Blueberry, Carrot, Cranberry, Pumpkin Seed, Spinach, Dried Kelp, Ginger, Salt, Sunflower Seed, Broccoli, Kale,

Where Can You Purchase Dr. Marty Nature's Blend Essential Wellness?

Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend - Essential Wellness can be purchased on the Dr. Marty Pets site for the purchase price of $59.95. If you don't see a noticeable improvement in your dog's health and happiness, Dr. Marty Pets provides a 90-day money-back guarantee of the purchase price (does not cover shipping). Simply send the unused portion of freeze-dried raw dog food back to Dr. Marty Pets within 90 days of purchase.

How to Use Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend Essential Wellness

If your dog has a preference for either dry or wet food, Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend is made to cater to their taste and make things easy for you. If your furry companion enjoys dry food, all you need to do is scoop some Nature's Blend from the bag, and it's good to go for them to enjoy.

If your dog prefers wet food, preparing their meal is a breeze. Just combine 2 parts of Nature's Blend with 1 part of water. Allow the mixture to sit for 3 minutes, giving the ingredients time to absorb the water. Afterward, give it a quick mix, and serve the delicious meal to your eager pup.

About Dr. Marty Pets™

Founded by Dr. Marty Goldstein, Dr. Marty Pets™ was created to help support pet health through its cutting-edge, premium freeze-dried raw food, supplements, and treats for dogs and cats. Each carefully developed food formula is full of natural and nourishing ingredients to help pet parents provide their furry friend with the best care. Dr. Marty™ premium pet food formulas are manufactured in the USA with domestic and imported components and include the best-selling freeze-dried raw pet food, Dr. Marty Nature's Blend dog food, and Dr. Marty Nature's Feast cat food ; Dr. Marty Tilly's Treasures 100% Freeze-Dried Raw Beef Liver Dog Treats and Dr. Marty ProPower Plus Gut Health Supplement Powdered Formula . For more info, visit www.drmartypets.com and follow @Drmartypets on Instagram and Twitter .

About Dr. Marty Goldstein

Dr. Marty is known as the veterinarian that helps dogs nobody else can. He's the bestselling author of The Nature of Animal Healing and The Spirit of Animal Healing and has appeared on national television programs including The Oprah Winfrey Show, The Martha Stewart Show, and Good Morning America. He also stars in the critically-acclaimed documentary, The Dog Doc. Called the "Miracle Worker" by Forbes Magazine, Dr. Marty has combined holistic, conventional, and nutritional therapies to improve the health and longevity for thousands of dogs. For more information, follow @drmartygoldstein on Instagram.

*All pets are unique. Your pet's results can and will vary.

Media Contact

Press@DrMartyPets.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dr. Marty Pets