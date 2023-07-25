Altair Named to 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials List

TROY, Mich., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI), was honored as one of the 2023 Best Workplaces for Millennials by Fortune Media and Great Place To Work.

"This award is yet another testament to our outstanding organizational culture, which is created and reinforced by our employees around the world every single day," said James R. Scapa, founder and chief executive officer, Altair. "I am incredibly proud of the diverse, positive, and validating environment we have at Altair. It is what truly sets us apart."

"Congratulations to all of the Best Workplaces for Millennials finalists," said Alyson Shontell, editor-in-chief, Fortune. "These companies are setting themselves up for continued success by committing to the purpose-driven work that attracts the next generation of business talent."

To determine the honorees, Great Place To Work collected nearly 500,000 responses from millennials at companies eligible for the list. To be considered, companies had to be Great Place To Work Certified™ and have at least 50 millennial employees in the U.S. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. For more information, visit https://www.altair.com/.

