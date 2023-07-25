Aspen Aerogels to Participate in August Investor Conferences

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) ("Aspen" or the "Company"), a technology leader in sustainability and electrification solutions, today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in the following investor events in August: (i) the 12th Annual Needham Virtual Industrial Tech, Robotics & Clean Tech 1x1 Conference, and (ii) the 26th Annual Oppenheimer Technology, Internet & Communications Conference. The presentation materials utilized during the conferences will be available on the Investor Relations section of Aspen's website at www.aerogel.com.

12th Annual Needham Virtual Industrial Tech, Robotics & Clean Tech 1x1 Conference / August 7, 2023 (Virtual Event)

Donald R. Young, President & CEO, and Ricardo C. Rodriguez, CFO & Treasurer, will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors at the 12th Annual Needham Virtual Industrial Tech, Robotics & Clean Tech 1x1 Conference, to be held online on Monday, August 7, 2023.

For those interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting with Aspen management, please contact your Needham representative.

26th Annual Oppenheimer Technology, Internet & Communications Conference / August 9, 2023 (Virtual Event)

Donald R. Young, President & CEO, and Ricardo C. Rodriguez, CFO & Treasurer, will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors at the 26th Annual Oppenheimer Technology, Internet & Communications Conference, to be held online on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

In addition, the conference will feature a Fireside Chat with Messrs. Young and Rodriguez, moderated by Colin Rusch, Managing Director, Oppenheimer's Senior Research Analyst, Sustainable Growth & Resource Optimization. The Fireside Chat is scheduled for 11:35 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. A live webcast of the Fireside Chat will be available at: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer30/aspn/2781614. A replay will be available for 90 days.

For those interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting with Aspen management or attending the Fireside Chat, please contact your Oppenheimer representative.

About Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

Aspen is a technology leader in sustainability and electrification solutions. The Company's aerogel technology enables its customers and partners to achieve their own objectives around the global megatrends of resource efficiency, e-mobility and clean energy. Aspen's PyroThin® products enable solutions to thermal runaway challenges within the electric vehicle ("EV") market. Aspen Battery Materials, the Company's carbon aerogel initiative, seeks to increase the performance of lithium-ion battery cells to enable EV manufacturers to extend the driving range and reduce the cost of EVs. Aspen's Spaceloft® products provide building owners with industry-leading energy efficiency and fire safety. The Company's Cryogel® and Pyrogel® products are valued by the world's largest energy infrastructure companies. Aspen's strategy is to partner with world-class industry leaders to leverage its Aerogel Technology Platform® into additional high-value markets. Headquartered in Northborough, Mass., Aspen manufactures its products at its East Providence, R.I. facilities. For more information, please visit www.aerogel.com .

