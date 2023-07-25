Monster Energy Up & Up College Festival Series Announce Dr. Fresch as Fall 2023 Headliner

CORONA, Calif., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monster Energy Up & Up, the largest and longest-running college music tour, has announced Dr. Fresch as the Fall 2023 headliner. As always, this tour has no pre-determined dates or route — it is the fans who decide. More than 100 college student ambassador teams from across the U.S. will now rally their schools, through guerilla marketing and influencer campaigns, to try become one of five stops on the Doctor's itinerary — and get the chance to co-produce to a killer college gig.

"What's up Up and Up, it's Dr. Fresch. I'm BEYOND stoked to be your headliner for Fall 2023. The craziest shows I play are college parties and we're gonna decide who the wildest schools in the nation are right now. Let's go!! See you on the road this Fall!!"

Up & Up is the March Madness of College Music Festivals. Each campus team, using their own Instagram and TikTok handles, engages in a two-day campaign to sell the most pre-sale tickets for the festival. The top five schools with the highest pre-sale count after 48 hours becomes a stop on the tour. The winning colleges then collaborate with Up & Up producers to bring the festival to a nearby venue.

Only the winning school's credit cards are processed. This unique ticketing model has led to sold-out hard ticket college tours in premium venues for four consecutive semesters.

The benefits of this model are three-fold: first, it ensures artists are playing only gigs where they are most desired; secondly, it provides invaluable industry experience to those hoping to pursue careers in music business and event management; and thirdly, it guarantees an epic show for students without gouging them on ticket prices.

"The Up & Up festival opened the door for me to gain invaluable experience in the music industry," said Will Macy, a senior at UC Santa Barbara, who helped secure first place in Spring 2023. "After winning the competition I worked hand and hand with industry professionals to curate the perfect event. The Chris Lorenzo show in Santa Barbara supplied me with important skills I will utilize in all my future endeavors! I cannot thank my Up & Up family and Monster Energy enough for believing in my team to bring Santa Barbara a show no one will forget."

Since its inception in Fall 2016, the Monster Energy Up & Up Festival has redefined the college concert experience by breaking free from conventional programming boards and middle buyers. Through this approach, Up & Up empowers college students to curate events with top artists, imparting valuable lessons in sales and the rewards of earning an unforgettable experience.

Previous winning campuses include University of Alabama, Arizona, ASU, Clemson, CU Boulder (3x), Bryant, University of Dayton (3x), Lehigh, JMU, Florida State, Indiana University, LSU, University of Oregon, Penn State, Oregon St University, UCSB (2x), UC Davis (2x), San Jose State (6x), UC Santa Cruz (3x), University of Virginia (2x), Miami-Ohio (5x), UT Austin, Washington State University (5x), UNCW (3x), Virginia Tech (2x) and Wake Forest.

In addition to its unique festival model, Up & Up offers an exciting extension of collegiate programming: Club 100. This virtual event via Zoom attracts attendees from over 200 universities, and features surprise performances by renowned music artists, thought-provoking industry guest speakers, valuable educational opportunities, and exciting giveaways.

The Up & Up Fall 2023 national competition kicks off on September 13th at 4 p.m. EST, with the winning festivals set to take place in October and November.

College students seeking music industry experience & internship credit can apply at www.upandupfestival.com/

