Spot Pet Insurance Doubles Down on Commitment to Support Pet Families by Featuring their Customers in Latest Ad Campaign

MIAMI, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- America's favorite pet insurance provider, Spot Pet Insurance launches its latest ad campaign, "A Golden Year," starring #SpotFamMember puppies. Spot partnered with Cafeteria Films, a local Miami-based agency, for this project. Spot's newest stars, Jax and Brooks, are two golden retriever puppies, currently insured by the company's plan options.

Referencing the experience of seeing his puppy on set, Matthew Jakovich stated, "Watching Jax interact with the Spot staff on set and seeing how much care was given to him really reinforced my decision to let him participate in the commercial."

Speaking on his experience as a Spot customer, Dylan Tejeda stated "Getting Brooks a pet insurance policy was a top priority for me as soon as I brought him home. Signing up with Spot was really easy, and I've really enjoyed my experience with them." Visit Spot Pet Insurance on TikTok to follow a day in the life of Jax and Brooks as they get ready for and film "A Golden Year".

The Golden Year campaign uplifts pet parents by helping provide reassurance that Spot plans have their back, offering highly rated coverage options so you can enjoy life's moments together. This campaign highlights a young woman and her new companion as they enjoy the sweet moments commonly shared between pet parents and fur babies in their first year as a family.

Spot's plans help provide pet families with peace of mind from puppyhood through adulthood allowing pet parents to focus more on cherished time with their pets and worry less about the cost of unexpected vet bills. Spot offers plans with customizable coverage for accidents, illnesses, and routine wellness coverage for cats and dogs, reimbursing pet parents for eligible veterinarian costs.

For exclusive behind the scenes content of the commercial shoot, and to see more of Jax and Brooks, visit Spot Pet Insurance on YouTube and TikTok.

Insurance plans are underwritten by United States Fire Insurance Company (NAIC #21113. Morristown, NJ). Insurance plans are marketed and produced by Spot Insurance Services, LLC. (NPN # 19246385. 990 Biscayne Blvd Suite 603, Miami, FL 33132. CA License #6000188).

For all Spot Pet Insurance policy terms and conditions visit spotpetins.com/sample-policy. Products, schedules, discounts, and rates may vary and are subject to change. More information is available at checkout.

