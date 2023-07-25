Top luxury ranch team offers exceptional views of an exceptional Texas river -- waxed about by poets, writers and singers -- and an entire ranch to go with them

DALLAS, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Burgher-Ray Ranch Group, the top-producing ranch team at Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty and led by ranch experts David Burgher and Harlan Ray, is thrilled to bring to market the stunning Brazos River Ranch in Palo Pinto, Texas, a glorious property along a waterway of history, beauty and majesty. The opportunities to own land on the river, especially in Palo Pinto County, are increasingly rare — and the views of the mighty Brazos from this ranch are, without a doubt, some of the most exceptional ever.

Along one of the world’s most famous rivers, the exceptional Brazos River Ranch in Palo Pinto, Texas, is represented by the Burgher-Ray Ranch Group at Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty for $7,999,000. (PRNewswire)

The 744+/- acre ranch is just south of the town of Palo Pinto and just a few miles north of Interstate 20, with access and frontage along scenic Highway 4 that make the ranch extremely easy to get to from multiple locations. Sited on the western side of the river, the ranch offers a mix of tree cover, high bluffs, excellent river access and grazing pastures. And then there are the vistas: diverse views of fertile bottomland; high and rocky river bluffs; sandy banks; and lush plateaus, the latter on the hilltops of the Palo Pinto Mountains.

The ranch features native vegetation for grazing and wildlife and a variety of tree species, including post oak, live oak, mesquite and juniper. The mighty Brazos River is the main water feature here and is easily accessible from the property via a well-built road coming from the high bluffs all the way down to the river. Water is provided to the ranch improvements through a water-collection system and there are stock tanks in several locations for watering livestock.

The ranch is fenced, with several pastures for rotating livestock and grazing cattle. Improvements include a fully enclosed barn (with sleeping quarters, full bath and porch) and an arena with catch pens and roping chutes. Adjacent to the arena is a pen for working cattle and livestock.

The Brazos River Ranch is especially well suited for recreational pursuits, including biking, hiking, rock climbing, fishing and hunting (think deer, turkey and dove). It is a place to enjoy fully — watching the world come to life as the sun rises over one of the most famous rivers in the world. Said the great writer John Graves about the Brazos: "You are not in a hurry there; you learned long since not to be."

Brazos River Ranch is offered for $7,999,000. For more information, contact the Burgher-Ray Ranch Group: 214-353-6601; burgherray.com; briggsfreeman.com.

