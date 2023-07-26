Former Colgate-Palmolive Regional CEO Ahmed Hassan Joins CEO Coaching International

MIAMI, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading CEO coaching firm for growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce Ahmed Hassan as its newest Partner and Coach, based in Dubai.

Ahmed Hassan, Partner and Coach at CEO Coaching International (PRNewswire)

Hassan was a former Regional CEO for Colgate-Palmolive in the FMCG and Pet Food Sectors, as well as a Marketing VP, Board Member, Advisor, and Coach with 30+ years of global expertise in Operations, Strategy, Leadership, and Business Development. His diverse experience spans nine countries and four continents and includes leading brands and businesses as small as $10M up to a region of $1B, as well as teams of just three to 450+ people.

Some of Hassan's career highlights include:

As a CEO in the Pet Nutrition sector, achieved record profits from 2017-2020, +17% CAGR revenue growth since 2015-2020, in a highly volatile, complex, and regulated environment.

Successfully led a digital transition, driving the GTM strategy to e-Com that saw that share of business skyrocket from 4% to over 40% in just three years (fastest globally).

Managed a complete turnaround, in just one year, of a Personal Care business in North Africa after eight consecutive years of decline (resulting in over 20% sales and 35% profit growth) through a new brand growth strategy, factory restructure, and a new organizational design for greater effective execution.

"I am very pleased to welcome Ahmed to our team of coaches," said Mark Moses, CEO and Founding Partner of CEO Coaching International. "Throughout his accomplished career, he has proven to be an exemplary leader who is laser-focused on profitable growth and Making BIG Happen. As a coach, he is passionate about helping companies reach their full potential."

"What truly excites me about joining CEO Coaching International is that it is the natural culmination of the first 30 years of my strong business experience with the last three years of my advisory and coaching skills," Hassan said. "I look forward to combining those experiences with my passion for building greater connections with people and organizations to help them and their businesses grow."

Hassan lives with his family in Dubai and enjoys traveling, music (mostly Classic Rock), and car expeditions and rallies.

To schedule a complimentary introduction call with Ahmed Hassan or another one of the CEO Coaching International coaches, visit: https://ceocoachinginternational.com/coach/ahmed-hassan/

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 3,000 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 60 countries and 45 industries. The coaches at CEO Coaching International are former CEOs, presidents, or executives who have made BIG happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $10 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight, nine, and ten-figure exits. Companies working with CEO Coaching International for two years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 53.5% during their time as a client, more than three times the U.S. average, and a revenue CAGR of 26.2%, nearly twice the U.S. average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com.

CEO Coaching International Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CEO Coaching International