The Landfill Group Announces Commercial Operation of the First RNG Project in South Carolina

Twin Chimneys Project made possible via partnership with LS Power and support from local government

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enerdyne Power Systems, a Landfill Group Company based in Charlotte, commenced operation of a project collecting and upgrading landfill gas into pipeline quality renewable natural gas (RNG) at the Twin Chimneys Landfill in Honea Path, SC on March 31, 2023. The Twin Chimneys Power Producers ("TCPP") project is the first RNG project to reach commercial operations in South Carolina.

"We are excited to bring online this important project that is collecting methane that would otherwise be emitted at the landfill and converting it to clean, renewable fuel. RNG is an incredibly important source of low-carbon energy in the energy transition, and we're proud to establish the precedent of being the first operating project in the state of South Carolina," said Mike Fenton, Director of Sales and Project Delivery at The Landfill Group. "With a strong team from The Landfill Group companies and great support from our local government partners, we built a scalable project designed to provide an industry leading level of reliability," Fenton said.

Landfill gas, a natural byproduct of the decomposition process of waste, is collected at the Twin Chimneys Landfill and converted into RNG. The processed landfill gas is injected into the local natural gas system, which is owned and operated by the Greenwood Commissioners of Public Works (Greenwood CPW).

According to the EPA, the environmental benefits associated with this project at full build out will be equivalent to reducing the CO2 emissions of more than 66 million gallons of gasoline each year.

"The Twin Chimneys RNG project would not have been possible without the tremendous support and leadership of local government, notably Greenville County, Greenwood CPW and the City of Greenville," said William Brinker, Managing Director of the Landfill Group. "TCPP represents a multi-million-dollar investment in the region and the collaboration of local government leaders helps ensure this project will have significant positive impact on the community, both environmentally and economically."

The Twin Chimneys project is Enerdyne's second renewable energy project in Greenville County and follows the success of the Enoree Landfill project, which has been operating since 2008. That project, which won the EPA's 2008 Power Project of the Year award, utilizes landfill gas to fuel a generator, creating renewable electricity which serves customers of the local electric utility.

Jeff Meredith, General Manager of Greenwood Commissioners of Public Works, said, "We are excited to be a part of the first project to deliver renewable natural gas from a landfill to a local distribution pipeline in the State of South Carolina. The project has been operational since late March 2023 and delivering stable and reliable gas into GCPW's system. This project has truly been a collaborative effort between Greenville County, TCPP and Greenwood CPW to make a positive impact on the environment and provide value to the customers we serve."

U.S. Energy, a leading provider of refined products, alternative fuels, and environmental credits, was selected as Twin Chimneys' compliance and credit generation project partner. With over 40 established RNG pathways with the EPA, the California Air Resources Board, and the Oregon Department of Quality, U.S. Energy is managing the project's participation in clean fuel programs—handling all registrations, reporting, and ongoing compliance requirements. They have worked within the RFS and LCFS environmental commodity markets since their inception – transacting credits across all fuel types. In addition to their 40+ RNG Development projects they have 50 compressed natural gas (CNG) fueling stations, more than 100 RNG delivery points, and four thermal energy supply projects.

"Seeing this project reach operational efficiency is a huge milestone for the renewable natural gas community," said Bryan Nudelbacher, vice president of business development at U.S. Energy. "There is a continued need for more renewable natural gas to come online. We're thrilled to partner with Enerdyne on this project—helping supply end users with RNG while maximizing the project impact and return."

The Landfill Group Partnership with LS Power

The Landfill Group works in partnership with LS Power, a development, investment and operating company focused on the power and energy infrastructure sectors, to jointly develop landfill gas-to-renewable natural gas projects throughout the U.S.

"LS Power is proud to support this project that is reducing greenhouse gas emissions while driving economic growth and broader de-carbonization," said Peter Anderson, Senior Vice President of Private Equity at LS Power. "Our partnership with The Landfill Group is part of our efforts to accelerate the energy transition through the deployment and commercialization of clean energy technologies," Anderson said.

A ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the start of commercial operations will be held in September. A time lapse video of the construction is available at this link.

About Enerdyne Power Systems and The Landfill Group

Enerdyne is a family-owned company founded in 1991 and is solely focused on the development of projects which convert biogas to renewable energy. With a mission statement of "Leave it better than you found it" they are dedicated to helping communities across the country use renewable energy assets to improve the wellbeing of the community. Having been instrumental in the development of over 50 biogas to energy projects, Enerdyne and its family of companies have been an industry leader since the beginning and have a long track record of successful landfill gas projects.

The Landfill Group consists of not only Enerdyne but also its affiliates Advance One Development, Advanced Biogas Systems ("ABS") and Jade Biogas Engineering. Advanced One specializes in the construction of landfill gas collection infrastructure while ABS manufactures specialty gas treatment equipment. Jade provides comprehensive engineering services to the Biogas industry. By combining operations, engineering, construction, and manufacturing, the Landfill Group provides a fully integrated approach to producing renewable energy from a biogas source.

About LS Power

LS Power is a development, investment, and operating company focused on the North American power and energy infrastructure sector. Since its inception in 1990, LS Power has developed, constructed, managed, or acquired more than 47,000 MW of power generation, including utility-scale solar, wind, hydro, natural gas-fired, and battery energy storage projects, of which ~19,000 MW are currently operating. LS Power's Energy Transition Platforms include CPower Energy Management, Endurant Energy, EVgo, Rise Light & Power, and REV Renewables, as well as Waste-to-Energy initiatives. In addition, LS Power developed and operates over 680 miles of high-voltage transmission, with an additional 100+ miles and multiple substations under construction. Across these efforts, LS Power has raised $50 billion in debt and equity financing to support North American infrastructure.

About Greenwood CPW

Greenwood Commissioners of Public Works is a municipal utility providing electric, gas, and water services in the Upstate of South Carolina. Located in Greenwood County, which has a population of approximately 70,000, Greenwood CPW was established in 1896 and began providing gas service in 1940.

About The Greenville County Solid Waste Division

The Greenville County Solid Waste Division is committed to providing Solid Waste collection, disposal and education services to the citizens of Greenville County. As part of our Solid Waste Management Plan we encourage recycling of wastes through educational programs and by providing recycling drop-off sites throughout the county.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy, a U.S. Venture company, is a leading vertically integrated solutions provider proficient in refined products, alternative fuels, and environmental credits. Over our 70-year tenure, we've diversified throughout the energy supply chain—offering realistic, executable strategies that satisfy your economic and environmental goals. From energy project development, distribution, and marketing through wholesale, commercial, and retail channels, we partner with organizations—providing comprehensive support for any fuel or energy type. U.S. Energy's asset portfolio of more than 30 refined product terminals, 40 renewable natural gas development projects, 50 alternative fuel stations, and two forestry projects helps our customers Stay Ahead®. Driven to be the very best and most trusted energy solutions provider dedicated to finding a better way toward a sustainable future, U.S. Energy is uniquely positioned to help organizations navigate the evolving energy industry. For more information, visit www.us-energy.com.

