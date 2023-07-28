The 40,000 m2 High-End Storage R&D Complex of Longsys's Shanghai HQ Successfully Topped Out, Gathering Innovative Forces

SHENZHEN, China, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 28, 2023, the topping out ceremony for Longsys's Shanghai HQ project was successfully held in the Lin-gang Special Area of China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone. Leaders from the Lin-gang Special Area Management Committee, Longsys team, and participating units such as project construction, supervision, and design jointly attended the ceremony.

Longsys's Shanghai HQ is located at the core area of the Dishui Lake Science and Technology Innovation HQ Bay in the Lin-gang Special Area. The project was launched for construction in 2021, covering an area of about 2.3 acres, with a total construction area of about 43,000 m2, which can accommodate more than 800 R&D personnel. The project will build an R&D and office complex, focusing on high-end storage product innovation, storage industry chain delivery, offshore cross-border business, and corporate brand culture display. It is expected to be completed before the end of 2024, and will play a crucial role on carrying Longsys's long-term development strategy.

According to the plan, Longsys's Shanghai HQ will build a number of R&D areas and labs, introduce cutting-edge technical supporting facilities, and focus on the R&D of enterprise, industry and automotive storage products and the design of memory chips, which are widely used in various fields, such as data centers, smart cars, smart grids, security monitoring, and industrial Internet of Things.

In the high-end product R&D areas, enterprise SSD storage and storage system software for large-scale computing such as data centers, as well as large-capacity UFS memory chips that comply with the automotive and industry reliability standards will be developed to empower high-performance and high-reliability storage applications. In the memory chip design and R&D areas, focus will be on the NOR flash, SLC NAND flash, memory controller chips, memory peripheral chips, and the like to meet the market demand of miniaturized and precise storage. The high-end storage R&D complex will further enhance Longsys's independent innovation capability and promote the development and application of storage technology in various fields.

Mr. Cai Huabo, Chairman and General Manager of Longsys, said that the construction of the Shanghai HQ Project has made a good start. As the first stop for Longsys's expansion from the base in China to the global industrial field, with the favorable policy of talent introduction in the Lin-gang Special Area and the strong support for financial and trade innovation reform and industrial ecological construction from the government of the Lin-gang Special Area, the Shanghai HQ will become a paramount R&D center for Longsys's innovation and development. It will also become a milestone for Longsys's 24-year development to link the past with the future, expand production and increase capacity. In addition, it will also be regarded as a key measure for practicing the company philosophy of "being close to customers, close to talents, and close to the industrial chain."

Salutes resounded, and ribbons fluttered in the air. At 11:18, the leaders and guests attending the meeting were excited and passionate to hold gold shovels in warm applause and blessings, and jointly completed the last concrete pouring for the main project. This moment marks that the company will enter another new chapter.

In the future, Longsys's Shanghai HQ will gather high-end storage talents and R&D equipment, build the world's top high-end storage R&D complex, comprehensively enhance the company's all-around storage service capability, and continuously and steadily transform the company into an international semiconductor storage brand.

