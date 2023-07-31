Bechtel: Commercial Operations at Vogtle Unit 3 is an Important Milestone for US Nuclear Industry

Impact "much bigger than a single project"

WAYNESBORO, Ga., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bechtel, the engineering, procurement, and construction company brought in to complete construction on new Units 3 and 4 at the Vogtle nuclear power plant in Georgia, today issued the following statement from Brendan Bechtel, Bechtel Chairman and CEO, marking the start of commercial operations for Unit 3:

"We are extremely proud of Bechtel's part in achieving this milestone. Our team has been 100 percent committed to Vogtle's completion since being brought in to finish the project.

"Today's start of commercial operations for Vogtle Unit 3 gives the Southeast a major new source of clean, reliable, carbon-free baseload energy. And, as the first new nuclear unit built in the U.S. in more than 30 years, it helps put America back on the map as a leader in the global nuclear industry.

"Bechtel has supported the design and construction of 150 nuclear plants worldwide. We know firsthand how Vogtle Units 3 and 4 go a long way in restoring America's muscle memory in nuclear construction, including the workforce and domestic supply chains required to build America's largest nuclear power plant. Vogtle Unit 3 comes online at a pivotal time when energy security concerns and the need to cut carbon emissions are driving growth in the world's nuclear fleet.

"Plant Vogtle will generate more carbon-free electricity yearly than any other energy facility currently operating in the country. Its completion reinforces that the United States is the responsible partner of choice for new nuclear energy around the world, and maintains U.S. interests in ensuring strong safety, security, and non-proliferation standards. This is why Vogtle's impact is much bigger than a single project.

"Thank you to the thousands of skilled craft professionals, union partners, engineers, project managers, procurement experts, suppliers, subcontractors, and everyone who made this day possible. And thank you to Georgia Power and Southern Nuclear for the opportunity to bring this project over the finish line. We look forward to doing the same with Unit 4 in the coming months."

Background

In 2017, Bechtel was brought in by Georgia Power and Southern Nuclear to take over construction of Vogtle Units 3 and 4, bringing extensive experience supporting the design and construction of 150 nuclear plants worldwide. Vogtle Units 3 and 4 are the first Westinghouse AP1000 units to ever be built in the U.S.

Bechtel has completed more than 76,000 megawatts of new nuclear generation capacity and has designed, built, or performed engineering and/or construction services on more than 80% of nuclear plants in the United States. Today, the company leads efforts in designing and constructing advanced nuclear plants, critical to global efforts to achieve net zero carbon emissions.

Bechtel partnered with North America's Building Trades Unions (NABTU) to build Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4. At peak, Bechtel and NABTU had a combined 9,000 workers on site.

About Bechtel

Bechtel is a trusted engineering, construction, and project management partner to industry and government. Differentiated by the quality of our people and our relentless drive to deliver the most successful outcomes, we align our capabilities to our customers' objectives to create a lasting positive impact. Since 1898, we have helped customers complete more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents that have created jobs, grown economies, improved the resiliency of the world's infrastructure, increased access to energy, resources, and vital services, and made the world a safer, cleaner place.

Bechtel serves the Energy; Infrastructure; Manufacturing & Technology; Mining & Metals; and Nuclear, Security & Environmental markets. Our services span from initial planning and investment through start-up and operations. www.bechtel.com

