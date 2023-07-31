Go Bigger: Le-Vel Launches Largest, Most Powerful Wearable Nutrition Ever Made

Global wellness company introduces revolutionary Derma Fusion Technology to target enhanced weight management

FRISCO, Texas, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With many revolutionary wearable nutrition formulas already part of the impressive Le-Vel Brands product lineup , DFT DUO ELITE is the latest addition designed to elevate weight management support.

Introducing DFT DUO ELITE - the largest, most powerful wearable nutrition ever created (PRNewswire)

"To say this is our strongest, most creative formula is an understatement. The intent behind this product is a left/right approach to help it circulate faster, in a more efficient manner and is engineered for healthy weight management." - Le-Vel CEO, Jason Camper

DFT DUO ELITE is the largest, most powerful Derma Fusion Technology (DFT) ever created, made to heighten weight management results. Using the original DFT DUO and ELITE DFT as inspiration, this is a strengthened version formulated with an expanded footprint & higher concentrations of ingredients that support fat burning while retaining lean muscle.

DUO ELITE is the final step of a simple, three-part morning routine. Begin the THRIVE ELITE Experience by taking two ELITE Lifestyle Capsules with water in the morning. 20-40 minutes later, drink the ELITE Lifestyle Mix . Lastly, apply your DFT DUO ELITE to both the right & left side of your body and leave on for 24 hours. Use daily for maximum benefits.

Reviews are flowing in from customers already:

"This thing packs a serious punch. I love that Le-Vel is always evolving with the customer's needs. We asked for more power and they delivered." - Mikey O.

"Wow, the appetite support and extra energy even on Day 2 is AMAZING!" - Tiffany V.

Meaningful weight loss requires healthy lifestyle choices, diet and exercise, and good nutritional intake.

Founded in 2012 by Jason Camper and Paul Gravette, Le-Vel formulates and sells health and wellness products and skincare. Le-Vel's products include the THRIVE Experience and THRIVE ELITE Experience. Le-Vel has over 10 million Customer and Brand Promoter accounts and currently ships within North America, Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.

Le-Vel : premium level : premium lifestyle (PRNewswire)

