Herbalife Introduces Herbalife V, A New Product Line to Meet Increased Consumer Demand for Plant-Based Options

LOS ANGELES, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Herbalife, a premier health and wellness company and community, today introduced Herbalife V, its latest science-based product line, to better support consumers seeking plant-based options to benefit their overall health.

The new Herbalife V product line offers plant-based protein shakes with 20 grams of protein (pea, pumpkin seeds, and chia), a greens booster, immune support, and digestive support. (PRNewswire)

"Plant-based is no longer limited to vegans but has expanded to the general population looking to incorporate healthier options as part of their daily nutrition," said Humbi Calleja, vice president and general manager of Herbalife, North America. "Today's consumer is savvy, reads labels, and understands healthy ingredients, and with the launch of the Herbalife V, we are meeting their goals whether they eat only plants or mostly plants, want to add more plants to their diet, or are plant curious."

According to studies, plant-based lifestyles are on the rise. In fact, approximately 3% of Americans consider themselves vegan, up from 2% in 2012, while 5% are vegetarian. Additionally, almost half of Americans call themselves flexitarians.

"While following a plant-based lifestyle can be a very healthy way of eating, it may be tough to meet all your goals. For example, vegans seek good options to increase or meet their protein goals, including supplementation," said Dr. Luigi Gratton, vice president of Training at Herbalife. "Plant-based certified products like the shakes in the Herbalife V line can help you hit your macro target while taking out the guesswork of plant-based living."

Herbalife V is backed by science and rigorously tested for quality. All products are certified USDA Organic, non-GMO-verified, Kosher, and Plant-based and Vegan by FoodChain ID. Additionally, they are formulated with no soy or dairy and made with no artificial sweeteners or flavors. The product line offers five plant-based certified products that help simplify plant-based nutrition, including:

Plant-based Protein Shakes

Greens Booster

Immune Support*

Digestive Support*

Herbalife V is available in the U.S. and Puerto Rico exclusively through Herbalife independent distributors. Click here to learn more about this product.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

About Herbalife Ltd.

Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) is a premier health and wellness company and community that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle to live their best life.

For more information, please visit www.Herbalife.com or follow us on Twitter @HerbalifeUSA and Instagram @HerbalifeUSA .

Herbalife (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Herbalife North America