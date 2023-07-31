Optty partners with Triple-A to expand payment architectures into Cryptocurrencies

Partnership adds cryptocurrency as a payment option for merchants using Optty's universal payment platform

SINGAPORE, July 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Optty , the world's first universal payments platform, today announced a new partnership with Triple-A , a licensed crypto payment gateway, to add cryptocurrency as a payment option on the platform. As the central hub connecting and streamlining a robust global network of Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) providers, this milestone marks the launch of Optty's sixth payment architecture, further expanding viable payment options for merchants and convenience for their end customers.

Sign-up and integration with Optty is free. To get started, please visit: https://www.optty.com/merchant-account

"As the world's first true universal payments platform, Optty is agnostic and supportive of payments inclusion, a unique position that is designed to help retailers offer more choice than ever at checkout," said Natasha Zurnamer, CEO and founder of Optty. "With one simplified integration, not only can retailers access over 90 BNPLs and local payment methods in over 120 countries — they can now switch on crypto payments, a natural progression in our aim to simplify payments for retailers all over the world."

The first crypto payment gateway to be licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, Triple-A is also licensed in Europe, through Banque de France's ACPR, and registered with the United States Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). Through the collaboration with Triple-A's white label crypto payment gateway, Optty enables retailers and merchants to offer a wide range of payment methods. This allows them to test and learn which payment types best resonate with their customers.

Tapping into diverse consumer payment preferences

With Optty's vast global network of gateways that license the company's unique payment stacks, merchants and retailers can now leverage Triple-A's gateway to accept cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Tether (USDT), and USD Coin (USDC). Triple-A's crypto payment gateway is compatible with all crypto wallets, allowing customers to make hassle-free payments using their preferred wallet.

Through real-time crypto-to-fiat conversions facilitated by Triple-A, retailers can receive payments in cryptocurrencies without the need to manage them on their balance sheets and constantly monitor fluctuating exchange rates. Retailers enjoy next-day local currency bank settlements in 50+ currencies, enabling quick access to funds in their preferred currency. Additionally, businesses have the option to offer their customers the convenience of paying through Binance Pay.

Optty already offers Buy Now Pay Later, Debit and Credit, Digital Wallets, Peer to Peer payments, and bank transfer options, and the addition of crypto enables merchants to tap into the spending power of 420 million crypto owners worldwide. Optty plans to further expand payment architectures to a total of nine by the end of 2023.

"We are excited to partner with Optty and bring crypto payments to their merchants," said Eric Barbier, CEO of Triple-A. "This collaboration will help merchants take advantage of the growing demand for cryptocurrency payments, without the hassle of managing crypto assets on their balance sheets."

Disruption through simplification

Previously, retailers and merchants would need to spend a great deal of time and money on complex, one-by-one payment integration processes. Optty changed all this by eliminating it, revolutionizing the way merchants access payments methods globally. Available across ecommerce, IVR, and in-store, it is a true PaaS that offers retailers a simplified integration while providing a seamless and direct commercial partnership channel, enabling an application process with every payment provider in the solution.

About Optty

As a PaaS, Optty is the world's first true universal payments platform that integrates over 90 installment (BNPL) brands — more than any other existing single integration solution globally — and offers six payment architectures, soon to be nine by the end of 2023. Its payments-, partner- and channel-agnostic approach delivers wide payments connectivity globally to schemes, acquirers, gateways and retailers alike and offers a full white-label, customisable interface with hierarchy built in for network expansion ease.

For more information, please visit: https://www.optty.com/

About Triple-A

Triple-A is a licensed crypto payment gateway that helps businesses increase their revenue by enabling crypto payments and payouts, giving them access to the spending power of the fast-growing 420m+ cryptocurrency users.

Triple-A's white label crypto payments solutions allow businesses from all industries to leverage the benefits of the growing crypto market without being exposed to volatility risk or having to handle or convert digital currencies. Their solutions are compatible with all wallets, easy to integrate and offer instant confirmation, locked-in exchange rates and chargeback protection.

Licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and trusted by over 15,000 businesses, Triple-A makes accepting crypto payments simple for businesses across the globe.

For more information, please visit https://triple-a.io/.

