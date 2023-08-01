ECP, Inc. Wins Diamond for Appearance Protection Products and Gold for F&I Ancillary Products in the 2023 Dealers' Choice Awards

WOODRIDGE, Ill., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ECP, Inc. (Entire Car Protection), the proprietor and manufacturer of Auto Armor®, The Protector®, Platinum Protection Systems® and Carbon Steel® brands of appearance protection products, including the state-of-the-art, patented Diamond Ceramic Exterior Protection®, and All-In-One® Interior Protection products, is pleased to announce they have received the Diamond award for Appearance Protection Products, and the Gold award for F&I Ancillary Products in the 19th annual Auto Dealer Today 2023 Dealers' Choice Awards.

"We want to thank everyone that voted for ECP in 2023. Our Dealer customers, Agents, and Associates are the best in the industry, and we appreciate the opportunity to work with the best," says Larry Bettendorf, President and CEO at ECP, Inc.

"Our Dealer customers continue to recognize ECP as the best Appearance Protection and F&I products provider in the Dealers' Choice Awards, and we are excited to take our awards to the next level with the release of our latest innovation in vehicle surface protection – ECP Ultimate Plus™, featuring our patent-pending Diamond Ceramic Plus with Graphene Exterior Protection™ product, with nothing like it on the market today. Words cannot express my sincere appreciation for the recognition and support that our Dealer body continues to show ECP," says Rick Meinke, Director of Aftermarket Protection Products at ECP, Inc.

"ECP is constantly at the forefront of researching, formulating and developing the best-in-class products that offer superior vehicle protection and has developed several industry firsts along the way. We are very excited about the release of our latest, patent-pending breakthrough technology - Diamond Ceramic Plus with Graphene Exterior Protection™. Our revolutionary exterior protection product is the most technologically advanced protective coating on the market, combining Diamonds for a sparkling finish, Ceramic for durability, and Graphene for a wet look, mirror-like shine. The result – an increase in gloss by 34%, with added reflection and surface slickness. This allows for enhanced warranty coverages never before seen in the industry," says Brian Feldman, Director of Optional Protection Products at ECP Inc.

About the Awards

The Dealer's Choice Awards are determined by surveying automotive dealership personnel. In its nineteenth year, the survey recognizes the highest rated vendors that service automotive dealerships. Voters must manually enter the company names of their favorite vendors, trainers, suppliers and finance companies and rate them accordingly.

About ECP, Inc.

Since 1969, ECP Incorporated has provided business building profit opportunities for new car dealerships and related enterprises. Located in Woodridge, IL, ECP manufactures a diversified line of products and programs, which include - Protective Coatings (for new, pre-driven, and lease vehicles), Optional Protection Products, and a complete line of reconditioning, detailing, prep and service chemicals as well as automated carwash chemicals and facility maintenance cleaners.

Related Links:

View original content:

SOURCE ECP, Inc.