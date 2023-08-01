Gap Partners with LoveShackFancy on a Limited-Edition Collection for Every Generation

Global Superstar Ciara, Headlines New Campaign Celebrating Individuality and Confident Femininity Alongside Her Children, Bridging the Gap to the Next Generation of Artists and Dancers

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Gap and LoveShackFancy announce a limited-edition, multi-category capsule collection of women's, men's, kids, and baby apparel and accessories for every generation. The collaboration shines at the intersection of culture and romanticism, merging Gap's iconic styles with LoveShackFancy's vintage-inspired florals and feminine silhouettes.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9136952-gap-ciara-loveshackfancy-limited-edition-collection/

The 76-piece collection brings a fresh take to classic denim, pastels and logo, incorporating neutral tones, floral prints, whimsical textures and fabrics showcasing a romantic and nostalgic twist to Gap's signature arch logo typeface. The limited-edition capsule also includes shared styles and prints across men, women, kids, and baby for family matching moments. The entire assortment spans across multiple product categories including jeans, skirts, dresses, pants, hoodies, outerwear, button-downs, and accessories, with prices ranging from $13 to $248.

"Collaborations and partnerships give us the opportunity to reinvent and reimagine Gap's product icons, to remix the classic Gap logo that our customers love," said Mark Breitbard, Gap's Global President and CEO. "The collection is unique and unexpected, and I'm excited for customers around the world across every generation to experience a little piece of the magic created with LoveShackFancy."

To showcase the collection and each brand's heritage, GRAMMY® Award-winning artist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, Ciara serves as the face of the campaign alongside two of her children, Future and Sienna, capturing the beautiful bond between mother and child. Shot by fashion photographer Zoey Grossman, each portrait enhances one's unique individual style and the power of confident femininity. Bridging the generational gap, the cast is rounded out with the next generation of changemakers, artists, and dancers, infusing movement into every frame to showcase the distinct structures and outlines of the collection.

"Re-imagining iconic Gap classics for all generations through our LoveShackFancy lens has been a dream," said Rebecca Hessel Cohen Founder and Creative Director of LoveShackFancy. "Each piece is the perfect mix of nostalgia and freshness that you'll live in forever and won't find anywhere else. I couldn't be more excited for this collection to bring some of our magical world to even more people around the world for them to fall in love with."

Starting Friday, August 4, the Gap x LoveShackFancy collection will be available to shop on Gap.com, LoveShackFancy.com, in select US LoveShackFancy stores, and in select global Gap stores. For more on the Gap x LoveShackFancy collaboration, follow along with @gap and @loveshackfancy.

PRESS CONTACTS

Gap: Jenna Stone, jenna_stone@Gap.com; Jackie Walker, gap@LaForce.nyc

LoveShackFancy: Adam Douglas, douglas@kcdworldwide.com

ABOUT GAP @gap and @gapkids

Gap is an authority on modern American style. Founded in San Francisco in 1969, Gap continues to build on its heritage grounded in denim and khakis made through Washwell, Gap's water-saving program that uses at least 20 percent less water compared to conventional garment-wash methods. Gap is a lifestyle brand that includes adult apparel and accessories, Gap Kids, babyGap, Gap Maternity, Gap Body, GapFit, and Gap Home collections. The brand connects with customers online and in company-operated and franchise retail locations globally, and also serves value-conscious customers with exclusively designed collections for Gap Outlet and Gap Factory Stores. Gap is the namesake brand for leading global specialty retailer, Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) which includes Old Navy, Gap, Athleta and Banana Republic brands. For more information, please visit www.gapinc.com

About LoveShackFancy

LoveShackFancy is inspired by vintage finds; the collection is rich in detail, flattering silhouettes, soft hues, and intricate lace, with an emphasis on whimsical hand-dyed fabrics and enchanting vintage-inspired romantic floral prints. The brand originated from Rebecca Hessel Cohen's desire to design the perfect bridesmaid dress for her own ethereal summer wedding at her family home in Bridgehampton. From an initial collection of hand-dyed silk dresses, LoveShackFancy quickly gained a dedicated following for its romantic pieces that whisper of dream escapes and special moments. Sellout collaborations include Hurley, Bogner, American Girl and Bandier. The brand is stocked at notable wholesale accounts such as Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Harrods and Selfridges, plus select online retailers Net-A-Porter and Revolve. LoveShackFancy received the WWD Award for The Best Performing Fashion Company, and Rebecca has been profiled and featured on the cover of the New York Times Style section. LoveShackFancy currently has 16 boutiques across the U.S and one international store in London, including 11 of which have opened doors since 2020. The stores are located in Manhattan's West Village and Upper East Side NY, Sag Harbor, NY, Southampton, NY, Palm Beach, FL, Miami, FL, Greenwich, CT, Charleston, SC, West Hollywood, CA and Newport Beach, CA, Dallas, TX, Austin, TX, Houston TX, Nashville, TN, Scottsdale, AZ, London, UK, and Manhasset, New York.

View original content:

SOURCE Gap