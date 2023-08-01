Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice: 7-Eleven's Legendary Pumpkin Spice Latte is Now in Stores - Earlier than Ever Before

Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice: 7-Eleven's Legendary Pumpkin Spice Latte is Now in Stores - Earlier than Ever Before

7-Eleven gives customers the first taste of fall with the return of limited-time pumpkin coffee flavors at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fall flavor fanatics rejoice! It may be the first day of August but the fall flavors are already here. 7-Eleven, Inc., is rolling out the seasonal favorites earlier than ever this year, inviting customers to enjoy their beloved Pumpkin Spice Lattes (and more!) at participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway®, and Stripes® stores across the country.

7-Eleven gives customers the first taste of fall with the return of limited-time pumpkin coffee flavors at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores (PRNewswire)

Beginning today through October 31, the OG To-Go Since 1964™ coffee destination will be serving up the following fall flavors:

Pumpkin Spice Latte : Enjoy the OG from the OG, and sip on seasonal spices atop a creamy pumpkin-flavored latte all autumn long.

Pumpkin Coffee: Upgrade your traditional black coffee with a little bit of pumpkin. Pro tip: Try our Pumpkin Somethin' recipe hack by adding two pumpkin spice and two sweet and creamy creamers to any hot or iced coffee.

Pumpkin Syrup: Double up on pumpkin by mixing in pumpkin-flavored syrup to your cup of joe. Customers have over 3,000 ways to customize their drink to their liking using flavored syrups, creamers, toppings and more.

"We know our customers wait all year long for their favorite fall flavors…so we decided to break out the pumpkin a little bit early this year," said Dennis Phelps, 7-Eleven's Senior Vice President, Merchandising (Vault & Proprietary Beverages). "It may not quite feel like fall outside yet, but it sure can taste like fall as we enjoy the first Pumpkin Spice Latte of the season."

Pair your preferred pumpkin-flavored beverage with the limited-time Apple Cider Donut, an old-fashioned ring cake donut that is glazed and coated with an apple cider sauce. Or enjoy a selection of other apple-flavored bakery items – like the Apple Snack Pie or Apple Danish – available for just $1 with 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards ® . Keep an eye out for more fun fall surprises – including the iconic pumpkin muffin – coming to stores later this month.

Pumpkin enthusiasts can also enjoy their favorite coffee and snacks delivered directly to their door with the 7NOW® Delivery app in the U.S. The service is accessible throughout the U.S. with the provision of real time tracking to let customers know their order status. The 7NOW Delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play , or by visiting 7Rewards.com.

Prefer to hold onto Brainfreeze Season™ for a little bit longer? For a limited time only at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores, members of the 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty programs who purchase six cups of ice cold Slurpee® drinks, Big Gulp® fountain beverages or coffee will receive their seventh cup free* through the 7-Eleven and Speedway apps.

*Valid thru 10/31/2023. Limit 1 per customer per day. Valid on multiples of 6. Plus tax. See app for full terms.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway® , Stripes® , Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 80 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 95% of the convenience retailer's footprint, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com .

CONTACT: 7-Eleven, Inc.

Corporate Communications

media@7-11.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.