Wolverine Boots Inks NIL Deal with University of Michigan Football Players

Blake Corum among 13 athletes to be featured in Wolverine's "Maize and Blue Collar Campaign"

ROCKFORD, Mich., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolverine , the 140-year-old work boot and clothing company, has announced a name, image and likeness (NIL) agreement with 13 University of Michigan football players.

Called the "Maize and Blue Collar Campaign," the partnership will involve a video series spotlighting each of the players and how they embody Wolverine's spirit of tenacity, grit, and determination. It's set to debut on Wolverine's social media channels and website this fall.

The athletes to sign with Wolverine include 2022 Heisman Trophy finalist, running back Blake Corum. For Corum, the deal marks a second year partnering with Wolverine. Other athletes participating in the agreement include Junior Colson, Mason Graham, Colston Loveland, incoming freshman Benjamin Hall, Donovan Edwards, Trevor Keegan, Zak Zinter, Kris Jenkins, Mike Sainristil, Mike Barrett, Cornelius Johnson, and Ladarius Henderson.

"It's a natural fit for Wolverine to partner with members of the Michigan Football program, as they share the same values, blue collar work ethic, and tenacity that the Wolverine brand was founded upon," said Scott Schoessel, VP of Global Marketing at Wolverine. "The Maize and Blue Collar Campaign is all about the importance of hard work and commitment, whether you're battling on the 50- yard line or on the front lines of a job site."

The announcement of the Maize and Blue Collar Campaign comes after Wolverine partnered with University of Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh and several Wolverine football players at SkillsUSA Signing Day in Bay City, MI, an event celebrating high school students as they signed letters of intent to pursue careers in skilled trades professions.

Wolverine partnered closely with Valiant Management Group, the leading sports marketing agency representing University of Michigan student-athletes, in bringing this NIL partnership to life.

"Our goal is always to create NIL opportunities that match a student athlete's personal brand and ethos," said Jared Wangler, founder of Valiant Management Group. "Coach Harbaugh is known for championing a blue collar work ethic among his players, making Wolverine an ideal brand partner for Michigan student-athletes."

