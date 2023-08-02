Everyday Kentucky
Thomson Reuters Reports Second-Quarter 2023 Results

Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago

TORONTO, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023:

Thomson Reuters logo. (PRNewsFoto/Thomson Reuters)
Thomson Reuters logo. (PRNewsFoto/Thomson Reuters)(PRNewswire)
  • Solid revenue momentum continued in the second quarter
    • Organic revenue up 7% for the "Big 3" segments (Legal Professionals, Corporates and Tax & Accounting Professionals)
  • Based on Q2 performance, maintained full-year 2023 outlook for organic revenue, adjusted EBITDA margin and free cash flow
  • Completed $2 billion return of capital transaction; and reduced share count by 15.8 million shares in concurrent consolidation
  • Sold 15.5 million shares of the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) in the second quarter, for gross proceeds of $1.6 billion
  • Signed definitive agreement in June to acquire Casetext and completed Reuters acquisition of Imagen in July

"I am pleased with our performance in the second quarter as we continued to see good momentum across our portfolio despite an uncertain macro backdrop," said Steve Hasker, president and CEO of Thomson Reuters. "Importantly, our confidence around the opportunity that generative AI brings to us and our customers continues to strengthen.  We made good progress in executing our 'build, partner, buy' approach throughout the quarter, with organic AI builds progressing, our announcement of an intelligent drafting solution with Microsoft, and the announcement of our intention to acquire Casetext. Our capital capacity and liquidity will also remain a key asset as we look to continue innovating in our markets, strengthening our leading positions and generating shareholder value."

Consolidated Financial Highlights - Three Months Ended June 30

Three Months Ended June 30,

(Millions of U.S. dollars, except for adjusted EBITDA margin and EPS)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

IFRS Financial Measures(1)

2023

2022

Change

Change at 
Constant
Currency

Revenues

$1,647

$1,614

2 %


Operating profit

$825

$391

111 %


Diluted earnings (loss) per share (EPS)

$1.90

$(0.24)

n/m


Net cash provided by operating activities

$695

$433

59 %


Non-IFRS Financial Measures(1)





Revenues

$1,647

$1,614

2 %

2 %

Adjusted EBITDA

$662

$561

18 %

18 %

Adjusted EBITDA margin

40.1 %

34.7 %

540bp

530bp

Adjusted EPS

$0.84

$0.60

40 %

40 %

Free cash flow

$596

$342

74 %


 

(1)    In addition to results reported in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), the company uses certain non-IFRS
financial measures as supplemental indicators of its operating performance and financial position. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures"
section and the tables appended to this news release for additional information on these and other non-IFRS financial measures, including
how they are defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable IFRS measures.

 

n/m: not meaningful

Revenues increased 2%, driven by growth across four of the company's five business segments. Net divestitures had a 3% negative impact on revenues and foreign currency had no impact.

  • Organic revenues increased 5%, driven by 6% growth in recurring revenues (80% of total revenues) as well as 6% growth in transactions revenues. Global Print revenues decreased 4% organically.
  • The company's "Big 3" segments reported organic revenue growth of 7% and collectively comprised 81% of total revenues.

Operating profit increased 111% primarily due to the gain on the sale of a majority stake in the company's Elite business. Higher revenues and lower costs also contributed to operating profit growth.

  • Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the gain on sale of Elite, as well as other adjustments, increased 18% due to higher revenues and lower costs. The related margin increased to 40.1% from 34.7% in the prior-year period. Lower costs reflected Change Program investments made in the prior-year period, which benefited the year-over-year change in adjusted EBITDA margin by 190bp, as well as the timing of expenses. Foreign currency contributed 10bp to the change.

Diluted EPS was $1.90 compared to a diluted loss per share of $0.24 in the prior-year period. The increase reflected higher operating profit and an increase in the value of the company's investment in LSEG, while the prior-year period included a significant reduction in the value of the company's investment in LSEG.

  • Adjusted EPS, which excludes the gain on the sale of a majority stake in Elite, changes in value of the company's LSEG investment, as well as other adjustments, increased to $0.84 per share from $0.60 per share in the prior-year period, primarily due to higher adjusted EBITDA.

Net cash provided by operating activities increased $262 million primarily due to the cash benefits from higher revenues and lower costs, lower tax payments, and favorable movements in working capital.

  • Free cash flow increased $254 million primarily due to the same factors as net cash provided by operating activities.

Highlights by Customer Segment - Three Months Ended June 30

(Millions of U.S. dollars, except for adjusted EBITDA margins)

(unaudited)

 



Three Months Ended







June 30, 


Change



2023

2022


Total

Constant
Currency(1) 

 

Organic(1)(2)

Revenues








  Legal Professionals


$705

$700


1 %

1 %

6 %

  Corporates


392

373


5 %

5 %

7 %

  Tax & Accounting Professionals


229

217


5 %

7 %

10 %

"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)


1,326

1,290


3 %

3 %

7 %

   Reuters News


194

188


3 %

2 %

1 %

   Global Print


133

142


-6 %

-5 %

-4 %

   Eliminations/Rounding


(6)

(6)





Revenues


$1,647

$1,614


2 %

2 %

5 %









Adjusted EBITDA(1) 








  Legal Professionals


$345

$304


14 %

14 %


  Corporates


163

139


17 %

17 %


  Tax & Accounting Professionals


89

81


10 %

11 %


"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)


597

524


14 %

14 %


  Reuters News


45

44


2 %

-7 %


  Global Print


53

50


5 %

5 %


  Corporate costs


(33)

(57)


n/a

n/a


Adjusted EBITDA


$662

$561


18 %

18 %










Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1) 








  Legal Professionals


48.9 %

43.4 %


550bp

540bp


  Corporates


41.6 %

37.4 %


420bp

430bp


  Tax & Accounting Professionals


38.5 %

37.4 %


110bp

110bp


"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)


44.9 %

40.7 %


420bp

430bp


  Reuters News


23.1 %

23.3 %


-20bp

-210bp


  Global Print


39.7 %

35.4 %


430bp

390bp


Adjusted EBITDA margin


40.1 %

34.7 %


540bp

530bp










(1)      See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section and the tables appended to this news release for additional information on these and
other non-IFRS financial measures. To compute segment and consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin, the Company excludes fair value
adjustments related to acquired deferred revenues.

(2)      Computed for revenue growth only.

n/a: not applicable
























Unless otherwise noted, all revenue growth comparisons by customer segment in this news release are at constant currency (or exclude the impact of foreign currency) as Thomson Reuters believes this provides the best basis to measure their performance. 

Legal Professionals

Revenues increased 1% to $705 million, reflecting a significant negative impact from net divestitures. Organic revenues increased 6%.

  • Recurring revenues grew 2% (95% of total, 5% organic). Organic growth was primarily driven by Westlaw, Practical Law, HighQ, and the segment's international businesses.
  • Transactions revenues declined 12% (5% of total, 12% organic growth). Organic growth was primarily due to the Government business and revenue timing at Findlaw.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 14% to $345 million.

  • The margin increased to 48.9% from 43.4%, driven by higher revenues and the timing of expenses, with the latter expected to normalize in the second half of the year.

Corporates

Revenues increased 5% to $392 million, including a negative impact from net divestitures. Organic revenues increased 7%.

  • Recurring revenues grew 5% (87% of total, 8% organic) primarily driven by strong growth in Practical Law, CLEAR and our Latin America business.
  • Transactions revenues grew 2% (13% of total, decreased 1% organic).

Adjusted EBITDA increased 17% to $163 million.

  • The margin increased to 41.6% from 37.4%, driven by higher revenues and the timing of expenses, with the latter expected to normalize in the second half of the year.

Tax & Accounting Professionals

Revenues increased 7% to $229 million, including a negative impact from net divestitures. Organic revenues increased 10%.

  • Recurring revenues increased 1% (73% of total, 9% organic). Organic growth was driven by the segment's Latin America business.
  • Transactions revenues increased 27% (27% of total, 12% organic) primarily due to Confirmation and SurePrep.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 10% to $89 million.

  • The margin increased to 38.5% from 37.4%, driven by higher revenues.

The Tax & Accounting Professionals segment is the company's most seasonal business with approximately 60% of full-year revenues typically generated in the first and fourth quarters. As a result, the margin performance of this segment has been generally higher in the first and fourth quarters as costs are typically incurred in a more linear fashion throughout the year.

Reuters News

Revenues of $194 million increased 2% (1% organic). The moderation in revenue growth was driven by a lower contractual price increase in 2023 compared to 2022 of our news agreement with the Data & Analytics business of LSEG, slower events growth and lower digital revenues.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 2% to $45 million, primarily due to currency benefits.

Global Print

Revenues decreased 5% (decreased 4% organic) to $133 million, which was in line with our expectations.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 5% to $53 million.

  • The margin increased to 39.7% from 35.4%, driven largely by expense timing related to materials sourcing and labor. We expect this to normalize in Q3.

Corporate Costs

Corporate costs at the adjusted EBITDA level were $33 million. Corporate costs were $57 million in the prior-year period and included $30 million of Change Program costs.

Consolidated Financial Highlights - Six Months Ended June 30

Six Months Ended June 30,

(Millions of U.S. dollars, except for adjusted EBITDA margin and EPS)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

IFRS Financial Measures(1)

2023

2022

Change

Change at
Constant
Currency

Revenues

$3,385

$3,288

3 %


Operating profit

$1,333

$805

66 %


Diluted EPS

$3.49

$1.83

91 %


Net cash provided by operating activities

$962

$708

36 %


Non-IFRS Financial Measures(1)





Revenues

$3,385

$3,288

3 %

4 %

Adjusted EBITDA

$1,339

$1,161

15 %

15 %

Adjusted EBITDA margin

39.4 %

35.3 %

410bp

380bp

Adjusted EPS

$1.67

$1.26

33 %

33 %

Free cash flow

$729

$428

70 %


 

(1)      In addition to results reported in accordance with IFRS, the company uses certain non-IFRS financial measures as supplemental
indicators of its operating performance and financial position. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section and the tables appended
to this news release for additional information on these and other non-IFRS financial measures, including how they are defined and
reconciled to the most directly comparable IFRS measures.

Revenues increased 3%, driven by growth across four of the company's five business segments. Net divestitures had a 2% negative impact on revenues and foreign currency had 1% negative impact.

  • Organic revenues increased 6%, driven by 6% growth in recurring revenues (78% of total revenues) as well as 9% growth in transactions revenues. Global Print revenues decreased 2% organically.
  • The company's "Big 3" segments reported organic revenue growth of 7% and collectively comprised 81% of total revenues.

Operating profit increased 66% primarily due to the gain on the sale of a majority stake in the company's Elite business. Higher revenues and lower costs also contributed to operating profit growth.

  • Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the gain on sale of Elite, as well as other adjustments, increased 15% due to higher revenues and lower costs. The related margin increased to 39.4% from 35.3% in the prior-year period. Lower costs reflected Change Program investments made in the prior-year period, which benefited the year-over-year change in adjusted EBITDA margin by 190bp, as well as the timing of expenses. Foreign currency contributed 30bp to the year-over-year change.

Diluted EPS was $3.49 per share compared to $1.83 per share in the prior-year period primarily due to higher operating profit and an increase in the current period in the value of the company's investment in LSEG.

  • Adjusted EPS, which excludes the gain on the sale of a majority stake in the company's Elite business, changes in value of the company's LSEG investment, as well as other adjustments, increased to $1.67 per share from $1.26 per share in the prior-year period, primarily due to higher adjusted EBITDA.

Net cash provided by operating activities increased $254 million due to cash benefits from higher revenues and lower costs, lower tax payments, and favorable movements in working capital.

  • Free cash flow increased $301 million due to higher cash flows from operating activities as well as lower capital expenditures. The prior-year period included investments in the Change Program.

Highlights by Customer Segment - Six Months Ended June 30

(Millions of U.S. dollars, except for adjusted EBITDA margins)

(unaudited)

 



Six Months Ended







June 30, 


Change



2023

2022


Total

Constant
Currency(1) 

 

Organic(1)(2) 

Revenues








  Legal Professionals


$1,419

$1,398


2 %

2 %

6 %

  Corporates


827

784


5 %

6 %

8 %

  Tax & Accounting Professionals


511

470


9 %

10 %

10 %

"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)


2,757

2,652


4 %

5 %

7 %

   Reuters News


369

364


1 %

1 %

1 %

   Global Print


271

284


-5 %

-3 %

-2 %

   Eliminations/Rounding


(12)

(12)





Revenues


$3,385

$3,288


3 %

4 %

6 %









Adjusted EBITDA(1) 








  Legal Professionals


$663

$609


9 %

9 %


  Corporates


317

296


7 %

7 %


  Tax & Accounting Professionals


238

203


17 %

18 %


"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)


1,218

1,108


10 %

10 %


  Reuters News


74

81


-9 %

-17 %


  Global Print


103

103


0 %

1 %


  Corporate costs


(56)

(131)


n/a

n/a


Adjusted EBITDA


$1,339

$1,161


15 %

15 %










Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1) 








  Legal Professionals


46.7 %

43.6 %


310bp

280bp


  Corporates


38.2 %

37.8 %


40bp

40bp


  Tax & Accounting Professionals


45.7 %

43.2 %


250bp

220bp


"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)


44.0 %

41.8 %


220bp

200bp


  Reuters News


20.0 %

22.2 %


-220bp

-430bp


  Global Print


38.1 %

36.2 %


190bp

170bp


Adjusted EBITDA margin


39.4 %

35.3 %


410bp

380bp










(1)      See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section and the tables appended to this news release for additional information on these and
other non-IFRS financial measures. To compute segment and consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin, the Company excludes fair value
adjustments related to acquired deferred revenues.

(2)      Computed for revenue growth only.

n/a: not applicable
























2023 Outlook

The company is maintaining its 2023 outlook except for updates to its tax rate, interest expense, and accrued capital expenditures as a percentage of revenues as follows:

  • The outlook for the 2023 effective tax rate has been reduced to approximately 17% from the prior forecast of approximately 18%, reflecting a second quarter benefit from the settlement of a prior year tax audit.
  • Interest expense is now expected to be approximately $190 million, which is the low end of the previously communicated range of $190 to $210 million, reflecting the accelerated pace of LSEG monetization and the benefit from higher interest rates on our cash balances.
  • Lastly, the outlook for accrued capital expenditures as a percent of revenues has been increased to approximately 8%, from the prior forecast of approximately 7% plus $30 million non-recurring real estate spend. The updated outlook includes the previously forecasted real estate optimization spend and additional investments to accelerate Thomson Reuters AI focused growth strategies.

The table below sets forth the company's updated outlook, which assumes constant currency rates and excludes the impact of any future acquisitions or dispositions that may occur during the year. Thomson Reuters believes that this type of guidance provides useful insight into the anticipated performance of its businesses.

The company expects its third-quarter 2023 organic revenue growth rate to be at the high end of the full year 5.5% - 6.0% range, and its adjusted EBITDA margin to be approximately 36%, reflecting typical margin seasonality, the normalization of cost timing that benefited Q2 margins, and also higher SurePrep integration expenses.

While the company's performance during the first half of 2023 provides it with increasing confidence about its outlook, the macroeconomic backdrop remains uncertain with many signs that point to a weakening global economic environment, amid rising interest rates, high inflation, and ongoing geopolitical risks. Any worsening of the global economic or business environment could impact the company's ability to achieve its outlook.

Reported Full-Year 2022 and Updated Full-Year 2023 Outlook

Total Thomson Reuters

FY 2022

Reported

FY 2023

Outlook

2/9/23

FY 2023

Outlook

5/2/23

FY 2023

Outlook

8/2/23

Total Revenue Growth

4 %

4.5% - 5.0%

3.0% - 3.5%

Unchanged

Organic Revenue Growth(1)

6 %

5.5% - 6.0%

Unchanged

Unchanged

Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1)

35.1 %

~ 39%

Unchanged

Unchanged

Corporate Costs

     Core Corporate Costs

     Change Program Opex

$293 million

$122 million

$171 million

$110 - $120 million

$110 - $120 million

n/a

Unchanged

Unchanged

Free Cash Flow(1)

$1.3 billion

~$1.8 billion

Unchanged

Unchanged

Accrued Capex as % of Revenue(1)

     Real Estate Optimization Spend(2)

8.2%

n/a

~ 7%

$30 million

 

Unchanged

 

~ 8%

n/a

Depreciation & Amortization of Computer

   Software

$625 million

$595 - $625 million

Unchanged

Unchanged

Interest Expense (P&L)

$196 million

$190 - $210 million

Unchanged

~$190 Million

Effective Tax Rate on Adjusted Earnings(1)

17.6 %

~ 18%

Unchanged

~17%

"Big 3" Segments(1)

FY 2022

Reported

FY 2023

Outlook

2/9/23

FY 2023

Outlook

5/2/23

FY 2023

Outlook

8/2/23

Total Revenue Growth  

5 %

5.5% - 6.0%

3.5% - 4.0%

Unchanged

Organic Revenue Growth

7 %

6.5% - 7.0%

Unchanged

Unchanged

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

42.4 %

~ 44%

Unchanged

Unchanged



(1)

Non-IFRS financial measures. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section below as well as the tables and footnotes appended to this news release for more information.

(2)

Real estate optimization spend in 2023 was incremental to the Accrued Capex as a percent of revenue outlook, as presented on February 9 and May 2 of 2023.

The information in this section is forward-looking. Actual results, which will include the impact of currency and future acquisitions and dispositions completed during 2023, may differ materially from the company's outlook. The information in this section should also be read in conjunction with the section below entitled "Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements, Material Risks and Material Assumptions."

Thomson Reuters and TPG establish Elite as an Independent Legal Technology Company

In June 2023, TPG acquired a majority stake in Thomson Reuters' Elite business, which provides financial and practice management solutions to the world's leading law firms, helping customers automate and streamline critical finance and accounting workflows. The company received proceeds of $418 million and retained a 19.9% minority interest and board representation in the business, supporting Elite strategically going forward. TPG Capital, TPG's U.S. and European late-stage private equity business, is now the majority shareholder of the standalone business.

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSEG) Ownership Interest

Thomson Reuters indirectly owns LSEG shares through an entity that it jointly owns with Blackstone's consortium and a group of current LSEG and former Refinitiv senior management.  During the second quarter of 2023, the company sold 15.5 million shares that it indirectly owned for $1.6 billion of gross proceeds. As of July 31, 2023, Thomson Reuters indirectly owned approximately 31.8 million LSEG shares, which had a market value of approximately $3.5 billion based on LSEG's closing share price on that day.

Return of Capital and Share Consolidation

In June 2023, the company returned approximately $2.0 billion of gross proceeds related to the disposition of shares in LSEG to shareholders, and reduced its common shares outstanding by 15.8 million, in accordance with its previously announced plans. The return of capital transaction consisted of a cash distribution of $4.67 per common share and a share consolidation, or "reverse stock split", which reduced the number of outstanding common shares at a ratio of 1 pre-consolidated share for 0.963957 post-consolidated shares, which was proportional to the cash distribution.

Acquisitions

In June 2023, the company signed a definitive agreement to acquire Casetext for $650 million. Casetext uses artificial intelligence and machine learning, which enable legal professionals to work more efficiently. The company expects the acquisition to close by the end of 2023, subject to specified regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

In July 2023, the Company acquired Imagen Ltd, a media asset management company, which will be part of the Reuters News segment.

Dividends

In February 2023, the company announced a 10% or $0.18 per share annualized increase in the dividend to $1.96 per common share, representing the 30th consecutive year of dividend increases. A quarterly dividend of $0.49 per share is payable on September 15, 2023 to common shareholders of record as of August 17, 2023.

As of July 31, 2023, Thomson Reuters had approximately 455.3 million common shares outstanding.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters (NYSE / TSX: TRI) informs the way forward by bringing together the trusted content and technology that people and organizations need to make the right decisions. The company serves professionals across legal, tax, accounting, compliance, government, and media. Its products combine highly specialized software and insights to empower professionals with the data, intelligence, and solutions needed to make informed decisions, and to help institutions in their pursuit of justice, truth and transparency. Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is a world leading provider of trusted journalism and news. For more information, visit tr.com.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

Thomson Reuters prepares its financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). 

This news release includes certain non-IFRS financial measures, which include ratios that incorporate one or more non-IFRS financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA (other than at the customer segment level) and the related margin, free cash flow, adjusted EPS and the effective tax rate on adjusted EPS, accrued capital expenditures expressed as a percentage of revenues, selected measures excluding the impact of foreign currency, changes in revenues computed on an organic basis as well as all financial measures for the "Big 3" segments. Thomson Reuters uses these non-IFRS financial measures as supplemental indicators of its operating performance and financial position as well as for internal planning purposes and the company's business outlook. Additionally, Thomson Reuters uses non-IFRS measures as the basis for management incentive programs. These measures do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures used by other companies and should not be viewed as alternatives to measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS. Non-IFRS financial measures are defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable IFRS measures in the appended tables. 

The company's outlook contains various non-IFRS financial measures. The company believes that providing reconciliations of forward-looking non-IFRS financial measures in its outlook would be potentially misleading and not practical due to the difficulty of projecting items that are not reflective of ongoing operations in any future period. The magnitude of these items may be significant. Consequently, for outlook purposes only, the company is unable to reconcile these non-IFRS measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measures because it cannot predict, with reasonable certainty, the impacts of changes in foreign exchange rates which impact (i) the translation of its results reported at average foreign currency rates for the year, and (ii) other finance income or expense related to intercompany financing arrangements and foreign exchange contracts. Additionally, the company cannot reasonably predict (i) its share of post-tax earnings or losses in equity method investments, which is subject to changes in the stock price of LSEG or (ii) the occurrence or amount of other operating gains and losses that generally arise from business transactions that the company does not currently anticipate.

ROUNDING

Other than EPS, the company reports its results in millions of U.S. dollars, but computes percentage changes and margins using whole dollars to be more precise. As a result, percentages and margins calculated from reported amounts may differ from those presented, and growth components may not total due to rounding. 

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS, MATERIAL RISKS AND MATERIAL ASSUMPTIONS

Certain statements in this news release, including, but not limited to, statements in Mr. Hasker's comments, the "2023 Outlook" and "Acquisitions" sections and the company's expectations regarding Legal Professionals, Corporates and Global Print, are forward-looking. The words "will", "expect", "believe", "target", "estimate", "could", "should", "intend", "predict", "project" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. While the company believes that it has a reasonable basis for making forward-looking statements in this news release, they are not a guarantee of future performance or outcomes and there is no assurance that any of the other events described in any forward-looking statement will materialize. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Many of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions are beyond the company's control and the effects of them can be difficult to predict.

Some of the material risk factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, those discussed on pages 19-33 in the "Risk Factors" section of the company's 2022 annual report. These and other risk factors are discussed in materials that Thomson Reuters from time-to-time files with, or furnishes to, the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Thomson Reuters annual and quarterly reports are also available in the "Investor Relations" section of tr.com.

The company's business outlook is based on information currently available to the company and is based on various external and internal assumptions made by the company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that the company believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Material assumptions and material risks may cause actual performance to differ from the company's expectations underlying its business outlook. In particular, the global economy has experienced substantial disruption due to concerns regarding economic effects associated with the macroeconomic backdrop and ongoing geopolitical risks. The company's business outlook assumes that uncertain macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions will continue to disrupt the economy and cause periods of volatility, however, these conditions may last substantially longer than expected and any worsening of the global economic or business environment could impact the company's ability to achieve its outlook and affect its results and other expectations. For a discussion of material assumptions and material risks related to the company's 2023 outlook, please see page 20 of the company's first-quarter management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) for the period ended March 31, 2023. The company's quarterly MD&A and annual report are filed with, or furnished to, the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. SEC and are also available in the "Investor Relations" section of tr.com.

The company has provided an updated outlook for the purpose of presenting information about current expectations for the periods presented. This information may not be appropriate for other purposes. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements which reflect expectations only as of the date of this news release. 

Except as may be required by applicable law, Thomson Reuters disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. 

CONTACTS

 

MEDIA

Andrew Green

Senior Director, Corporate Affairs

+1 332 219 1511

andrew.green@tr.com

 

INVESTORS

Gary Bisbee, CFA

Head of Investor Relations

+1 646 540 3249

gary.bisbee@tr.com

Thomson Reuters will webcast a discussion of its second-quarter 2023 results and its 2023 business outlook today beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). You can access the webcast by visiting ir.tr.com. An archive of the webcast will be available following the presentation. 

Thomson Reuters Corporation

Consolidated Income Statement

(millions of U.S. dollars, except per share data)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30,


June 30,


2023

2022


2023

2022

CONTINUING OPERATIONS






Revenues

$1,647

$1,614


$3,385

$3,288

Operating expenses

(990)

(1,041)


(2,064)

(2,122)

Depreciation

(29)

(38)


(59)

(76)

Amortization of computer software

(127)

(121)


(245)

(235)

Amortization of other identifiable intangible assets

(23)

(25)


(48)

(51)

Other operating gains, net

347

2


364

1

Operating profit

825

391


1,333

805

Finance costs, net:






     Net interest expense

(34)

(49)


(89)

(97)

     Other finance (costs) income

(102)

320


(192)

414

Income before tax and equity method investments

689

662


1,052

1,122

Share of post-tax earnings (losses) in equity method

   investments

419

(825)


989

(27)

Tax (expense) benefit

(219)

92


(415)

(148)

Earnings (loss) from continuing operations

889

(71)


1,626

947

Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

5

(44)


24

(55)

Net earnings (loss)

$894

$(115)


$1,650

$892

Earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$894

$(115)


$1,650

$892







Earnings (loss) per share:






Basic earnings (loss) per share:






   From continuing operations

$1.89

$(0.15)


$3.44

$1.94

   From discontinued operations

0.01

(0.09)


0.05

(0.11)

Basic earnings (loss) per share

$1.90

$(0.24)


$3.49

$1.83







Diluted earnings (loss) per share:






   From continuing operations

$1.89

$(0.15)


$3.43

$1.94

   From discontinued operations

0.01

(0.09)


0.06

(0.11)

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$1.90

$(0.24)


$3.49

$1.83







Basic weighted-average common shares

469,756,868

487,171,400


471,495,910

486,929,681

Diluted weighted-average common shares

470,382,600

487,171,400


472,509,030

487,713,813










Thomson Reuters Corporation

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(millions of U.S. dollars)

(unaudited)



June 30, 


December 31,  

2023


2022

Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$2,858


$1,069

Trade and other receivables

1,000


1,069

Other financial assets

104


204

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

472


469

Current assets

4,434


2,811





Property and equipment, net

402


414

Computer software, net

1,067


922

Other identifiable intangible assets, net

3,189


3,219

Goodwill

6,190


5,882

Equity method investments

3,477


6,199

Other financial assets

448


527

Other non-current assets

610


619

Deferred tax

1,072


1,118

Total assets

$20,889


$21,711





Liabilities and equity




Liabilities




Current indebtedness

$2,440


$1,647

Payables, accruals and provisions

933


1,222

Current tax liabilities

479


324

Deferred revenue

942


886

Other financial liabilities

124


812

Current liabilities 

4,918


4,891





Long-term indebtedness

3,141


3,114

Provisions and other non-current liabilities

675


691

Other financial liabilities

202


233

Deferred tax

752


897

Total liabilities

9,688


9,826





Equity




Capital

3,368


5,398

Retained earnings

8,836


7,642

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,003)


(1,155)

Total equity

11,201


11,885

Total liabilities and equity

$20,889


$21,711

Thomson Reuters Corporation

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow

(millions of U.S. dollars)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30,


Six Months Ended

June 30,


2023

2022


2023

2022

Cash provided by (used in):






Operating activities






Earnings (loss) from continuing operations

$889

$(71)


$1,626

$947

Adjustments for:






Depreciation

29

38


59

76

Amortization of computer software

127

121


245

235

Amortization of other identifiable intangible assets

23

25


48

51

Net (gains) losses on disposals of businesses and investments

(348)

1


(347)

1

Share of post-tax (earnings) losses in equity method investments

(419)

825


(989)

27

Deferred tax

9

(183)


(118)

(17)

Other

146

(286)


277

(325)

Changes in working capital and other items 

240

(25)


160

(216)

Operating cash flows from continuing operations

696

445


961

779

Operating cash flows from discontinued operations

(1)

(12)


1

(71)

Net cash provided by operating activities

695

433


962

708







Investing activities






Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(33)

(163)


(523)

(171)

Proceeds from disposals of businesses and investments

418

-


418

-

Proceeds from sales of LSEG shares

1,583

-


3,876

-

Capital expenditures 

(127)

(137)


(267)

(308)

Other investing activities

45

62


68

62

Taxes paid on sales of LSEG shares and disposals of businesses

(252)

-


(270)

-

Investing cash flows from continuing operations

1,634

(238)


3,302

(417)

Investing cash flows from discontinued operations

(1)

(16)


(1)

(16)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

1,633

(254)


3,301

(433)







Financing activities






Net borrowings under short-term loan facilities

1,132

50


771

50

Payments of lease principal

(15)

(16)


(31)

(33)

Payments for return of capital on common shares

(2,045)

-


(2,045)

-

Repurchases of common shares

-

(194)


(718)

(194)

Dividends paid on preference shares

(2)

-


(3)

(1)

Dividends paid on common shares

(230)

(210)


(454)

(419)

Other financing activities

-

2


5

9

Net cash used in financing activities

(1,160)

(368)


(2,475)

(588)

Translation adjustments

-

(4)


1

(4)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

1,168

(193)


1,789

(317)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

1,690

654


1,069

778

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$2,858

$461


$2,858

$461

Thomson Reuters Corporation

Reconciliation of Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA(1)

(millions of U.S. dollars, except for margins)

(unaudited)




Three Months Ended




Six Months Ended


Year Ended

June 30,




June 30,


December 31,


2023

2022



2023

2022


2022










Earnings (loss) from continuing operations

$889

$(71)



$1,626

$947


$1,391

Adjustments to remove:









Tax expense (benefit)

219

(92)



415

148


259

Other finance costs (income)

102

(320)



192

(414)


(444)

Net interest expense

34

49



89

97


196

Amortization of other identifiable intangible assets

23

25



48

51


99

Amortization of computer software

127

121



245

235


485

Depreciation

29

38



59

76


140

EBITDA

$1,423

$(250)



$2,674

$1,140


$2,126

Adjustments to remove:









Share of post-tax (earnings) losses in equity

   method investments

(419)

825



(989)

27


432

Other operating gains, net

(347)

(2)



(364)

(1)


(211)

Fair value adjustments*

5

(12)



18

(5)


(18)

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$662

$561



$1,339

$1,161


$2,329

Adjusted EBITDA margin(1)

40.1 %

34.7 %



39.4 %

35.3 %


35.1 %

















* Fair value adjustments primarily represent gains or losses on intercompany balances that arise in the ordinary course of business due to changes in foreign currency exchange rates, which are a component of operating expenses, as well as adjustments related to acquired deferred revenue.

Thomson Reuters Corporation

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow(1)

(millions of U.S. dollars)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


Year Ended

June 30,


June 30,


December 31,


2023

2022


2023

2022


2022

Net cash provided by operating activities

$695

$433


$962

$708


$1,915

Capital expenditures

(127)

(137)


(267)

(308)


(595)

Other investing activities

45

62


68

62


88

Payments of lease principal

(15)

(16)


(31)

(33)


(65)

Dividends paid on preference shares

(2)

-


(3)

(1)


(3)

Free cash flow(1)

$596

$342


$729

$428


$1,340

Thomson Reuters Corporation

Reconciliation of Capital Expenditures to Accrued Capital Expenditures(1)

(millions of U.S. dollars)

(unaudited)




Year Ended



December 31,





2022

Capital expenditures




$595

Remove: IFRS adjustment to cash basis




(50)

Accrued capital expenditures (1)




$545

Accrued capital expenditures as a percentage of revenues(1)




8.2 %












(1)

Refer to page 23 for additional information on non-IFRS financial measures.

Thomson Reuters Corporation


Reconciliation of Net Earnings (Loss) to Adjusted Earnings(1)


Reconciliation of Total Change in Adjusted EPS to Change in Constant Currency(1)


(millions of U.S. dollars, except for share and per share data)


(unaudited)






Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

Year Ended



December 31,



2023

2022


2023

2022


2022


Net earnings (loss)

$894

$(115)


$1,650

$892


$1,338


Adjustments to remove:









Fair value adjustments*

5

(12)


18

(5)


(18)


Amortization of other identifiable intangible assets

23

25


48

51


99


Other operating gains, net

(347)

(2)


(364)

(1)


(211)


Other finance costs (income)

102

(320)


192

(414)


(444)


Share of post-tax (earnings) losses in equity method investments

(419)

825


(989)

27


432


Tax on above items(1)

153

(155)


265

51


(22)


Tax items impacting comparability(1)

(2)

(1)


(2)

(45)


15


(Earnings) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

(5)

44


(24)

55


53


Interim period effective tax rate normalization(1)  

(5)

2


(3)

3


-


Dividends declared on preference shares

(2)

-


(3)

(1)


(3)


Adjusted earnings(1)

$397

$291


$788

$613


$1,239


Adjusted EPS(1)

$0.84

$0.60


$1.67

$1.26




Total change

40 %



33 %





Foreign currency

0 %



0 %





Constant currency

40 %



33 %














Diluted weighted-average common shares (millions)**

470.4

487.9


472.5

487.7








 Reconciliation of Effective Tax Rate on Adjusted Earnings(1)

Year-ended
December 31,



2022


 Adjusted earnings

$1,239


 Plus: Dividends declared on preference shares

3


 Plus: Tax expense on adjusted earnings

266


 Pre-Tax Adjusted earnings 

$1,508





IFRS Tax expense 

$259


Remove tax related to:



    Amortization of other identifiable intangible assets

22


    Share of post-tax losses in equity method investments 

124


    Other finance income

(80)


    Other operating gains, net

(42)


    Other items

(2)


 Subtotal – Remove tax benefit on pre-tax items removed from adjusted earnings

22


 Remove: Tax items impacting comparability

(15)


 Total: Remove all items above impacting comparability

7


 Tax expense on adjusted earnings 

$266


 Effective tax rate on adjusted earnings

17.6 %













* Fair value adjustments primarily represent gains or losses on intercompany balances that arise in the ordinary course of business due to changes in foreign currency exchange rates, which are a component of operating expenses, as well as adjustments related to acquired deferred revenue.

** Refer to page 18 for a reconciliation of weighted-average diluted shares used in adjusted EPS.



(1)

Refer to page 23 for additional information on non-IFRS financial measures.

Reconciliation of weighted-average diluted shares used in adjusted EPS 

Because Thomson Reuters reported a net loss from continuing operations under IFRS for the three months ended June 30, 2022, the weighted-average number of common shares used for basic and diluted loss per share is the same for all per-share calculations in the period, as the effect of stock options and other equity incentive awards would reduce the loss per share, and therefore be anti-dilutive. Since the company's non-IFRS measure "adjusted earnings" is a profit, potential common shares are included, as they lower adjusted EPS and are therefore dilutive.

The following table reconciles IFRS and non-IFRS common share information:

(weighted-average common shares)

Three Months
Ended June 30, 2022


IFRS: Basic and Diluted

487,171,400


Effect of stock options and other equity incentive awards

772,342


Non-IFRS Diluted

487,943,742


Thomson Reuters Corporation

Reconciliation of Changes in Revenues to Changes in Revenues on a Constant Currency(1) and Organic Basis(1)

(millions of U.S. dollars)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended









June 30,


Change



2023

2022


Total

 

Foreign
Currency

SUBTOTAL
Constant
Currency

Net

Acquisitions/
(Divestitures)

 

 

Organic


Total Revenues











  Legal Professionals


$705

$700


1 %

0 %

1 %

-4 %

6 %


  Corporates


392

373


5 %

0 %

5 %

-2 %

7 %


  Tax & Accounting Professionals


229

217


5 %

-2 %

7 %

-3 %

10 %


"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)


1,326

1,290


3 %

-1 %

3 %

-3 %

7 %


  Reuters News


194

188


3 %

1 %

2 %

0 %

1 %


  Global Print


133

142


-6 %

-1 %

-5 %

-1 %

-4 %


  Eliminations/Rounding


(6)

(6)








Revenues


$1,647

$1,614


2 %

0 %

2 %

-3 %

5 %













Recurring Revenues 











  Legal Professionals


$667

$656


2 %

0 %

2 %

-3 %

5 %


  Corporates


340

322


5 %

0 %

5 %

-3 %

8 %


  Tax & Accounting Professionals


167

167


0 %

-1 %

1 %

-8 %

9 %


"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)


1,174

1,145


2 %

0 %

3 %

-4 %

7 %


  Reuters News


155

152


2 %

0 %

2 %

0 %

2 %


  Eliminations/Rounding


(6)

(6)








Total Recurring Revenues


$1,323

$1,291


2 %

0 %

3 %

-3 %

6 %













Transactions Revenues











  Legal Professionals


$38

$44


-13 %

-1 %

-12 %

-24 %

12 %


  Corporates


52

51


3 %

0 %

2 %

3 %

-1 %


  Tax & Accounting Professionals


62

50


24 %

-3 %

27 %

15 %

12 %


"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)


152

145


5 %

-1 %

6 %

-1 %

7 %


  Reuters News


39

36


5 %

5 %

0 %

0 %

0 %


Total Transactions Revenues


$191

$181


5 %

0 %

5 %

-1 %

6 %






















Growth percentages are computed using whole dollars. As a result, percentages calculated from reported amounts may differ from those presented, and growth components may not total due to rounding.



(1)

Refer to page 23 for additional information on non-IFRS financial measures.

Thomson Reuters Corporation

Reconciliation of Changes in Revenues to Changes in Revenues on a Constant Currency(1) and Organic Basis(1)

(millions of U.S. dollars)

(unaudited)





Six Months Ended









June 30,


Change



2023

2022


Total

 

Foreign
Currency

SUBTOTAL
Constant
Currency

Net

Acquisitions/
(Divestitures)

 

 

Organic


Total Revenues











  Legal Professionals


$1,419

$1,398


2 %

-1 %

2 %

-3 %

6 %


  Corporates


827

784


5 %

-1 %

6 %

-2 %

8 %


  Tax & Accounting Professionals


511

470


9 %

-1 %

10 %

0 %

10 %


"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)


2,757

2,652


4 %

-1 %

5 %

-2 %

7 %


  Reuters News


369

364


1 %

0 %

1 %

0 %

1 %


  Global Print


271

284


-5 %

-1 %

-3 %

-1 %

-2 %


  Eliminations/Rounding


(12)

(12)








Revenues


$3,385

$3,288


3 %

-1 %

4 %

-2 %

6 %













Recurring Revenues 











  Legal Professionals


$1,339

$1,309


2 %

-1 %

3 %

-2 %

6 %


  Corporates


666

638


4 %

-1 %

5 %

-3 %

8 %


  Tax & Accounting Professionals


343

349


-2 %

-1 %

-1 %

-8 %

7 %


"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)


2,348

2,296


2 %

-1 %

3 %

-3 %

6 %


  Reuters News


310

307


1 %

-1 %

2 %

0 %

2 %


  Eliminations/Rounding


(12)

(12)








Total Recurring Revenues


$2,646

$2,591


2 %

-1 %

3 %

-3 %

6 %













Transactions Revenues











  Legal Professionals


$80

$89


-9 %

-1 %

-9 %

-13 %

5 %


  Corporates


161

146


10 %

0 %

10 %

3 %

7 %


  Tax & Accounting Professionals


168

121


39 %

-2 %

41 %

24 %

17 %


"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)


409

356


15 %

-1 %

16 %

6 %

10 %


  Reuters News


59

57


3 %

4 %

-1 %

0 %

-1 %


Total Transactions Revenues


$468

$413


13 %

0 %

14 %

5 %

9 %





 

Year Ended









December 31,


Change



2022

2021


Total

 

Foreign
Currency

SUBTOTAL
Constant
Currency

Net

Acquisitions/
(Divestitures)

 

 

Organic


Total Revenues











  Legal Professionals


$2,803

$2,712


3 %

-2 %

5 %

-1 %

6 %


  Corporates


1,536

1,440


7 %

-1 %

8 %

0 %

8 %


  Tax & Accounting Professionals


986

915


8 %

-1 %

8 %

-1 %

9 %


"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)


5,325

5,067


5 %

-1 %

6 %

-1 %

7 %


  Reuters News


733

694


6 %

-3 %

9 %

0 %

9 %


  Global Print


592

609


-3 %

-2 %

-1 %

0 %

-1 %


  Eliminations/Rounding


(23)

(22)








Revenues


$6,627

$6,348


4 %

-2 %

6 %

0 %

6 %





















Growth percentages are computed using whole dollars. As a result, percentages calculated from reported amounts may differ from those presented, and growth components may not total due to rounding. Amounts for the six-month period ended June 2023 reflect a revision of $3 million between recurring and transactions revenues related to the first quarter of 2023.



(1)

Refer to page 23 for additional information on non-IFRS financial measures.

Thomson Reuters Corporation

Reconciliation of Changes in Adjusted EBITDA(1) and Related Margin (1) to Changes on a Constant Currency Basis(1)

(millions of U.S. dollars, except for margins)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended





June 30,


Change




2023

2022


Total

Foreign

Currency

Constant

Currency


Adjusted EBITDA(1) 









  Legal Professionals


$345

$304


14 %

0 %

14 %


  Corporates


163

139


17 %

0 %

17 %


  Tax & Accounting Professionals


89

81


10 %

-2 %

11 %


"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)


597

524


14 %

-1 %

14 %


  Reuters News


45

44


2 %

9 %

-7 %


  Global Print


53

50


5 %

0 %

5 %


  Corporate costs


(33)

(57)


n/a

n/a

n/a


Adjusted EBITDA


$662

$561


18 %

0 %

18 %











Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1) 









  Legal Professionals


48.9 %

43.4 %


550bp

10bp

540bp


  Corporates


41.6 %

37.4 %


420bp

-10bp

430bp


  Tax & Accounting Professionals


38.5 %

37.4 %


110bp

0bp

110bp


"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)


44.9 %

40.7 %


420bp

-10bp

430bp


  Reuters News


23.1 %

23.3 %


-20bp

190bp

-210bp


  Global Print


39.7 %

35.4 %


430bp

40bp

390bp


Adjusted EBITDA margin


40.1 %

34.7 %


540bp

10bp

530bp





















Thomson Reuters Corporation

Reconciliation of Changes in Adjusted EBITDA(1) and Related Margin (1) to Changes on a Constant Currency Basis(1)

(millions of U.S. dollars, except for margins)

(unaudited)





Six Months Ended





June 30,


Change




2023

2022


Total

Foreign

Currency

Constant

Currency


Adjusted EBITDA(1) 









  Legal Professionals


$663

$609


9 %

0 %

9 %


  Corporates


317

296


7 %

-1 %

7 %


  Tax & Accounting Professionals


238

203


17 %

-1 %

18 %


"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)


1,218

1,108


10 %

0 %

10 %


  Reuters News


74

81


-9 %

8 %

-17 %


  Global Print


103

103


0 %

-1 %

1 %


  Corporate costs


(56)

(131)


n/a

n/a

n/a


Adjusted EBITDA


$1,339

$1,161


15 %

0 %

15 %











Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1) 









  Legal Professionals


46.7 %

43.6 %


310bp

30bp

280bp


  Corporates


38.2 %

37.8 %


40bp

0bp

40bp


  Tax & Accounting Professionals


45.7 %

43.2 %


250bp

30bp

220bp


"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)


44.0 %

41.8 %


220bp

20bp

200bp


  Reuters News


20.0 %

22.2 %


-220bp

210bp

-430bp


  Global Print


38.1 %

36.2 %


190bp

20bp

170bp


Adjusted EBITDA margin


39.4 %

35.3 %


410bp

30bp

380bp












n/a: not applicable

Growth percentages and margins are computed using whole dollars. As a result, percentages and margins calculated from reported amounts may differ from those presented, and growth components may not total due to rounding.



(1)

Refer to page 23 for additional information on non-IFRS financial measures.

Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA margin

To compute segment and consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin, we exclude fair value adjustments related to acquired deferred revenue from our IFRS revenues. The chart below reconciles IFRS revenues to revenues used in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA margin, which excludes fair value adjustments related to acquired deferred revenue.

Three months ended June 30, 2023


IFRS revenues

Remove fair value
adjustments to
acquired deferred
revenue

Revenues excluding
fair value
adjustments to
acquired deferred
revenue


Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA
Margin

Legal Professionals

$705

-

$705


$345

48.9 %

Corporates

392

$1

393


163

41.6 %

Tax & Accounting Professionals

229

3

232


89

38.5 %

"Big 3" Segments Combined

1,326

4

1,330


597

44.9 %

Reuters News

194

-

194


45

23.1 %

Global Print

133

-

133


53

39.7 %

Eliminations/ Rounding

(6)

-

(6)


-

n/a

Corporate costs

-

-

-


(33)

n/a

Consolidated totals

$1,647

$4

$1,651


$662

40.1 %

Six months ended June 30, 2023


IFRS revenues

Remove fair value
adjustments to
acquired deferred
revenue

Revenues excluding
fair value
adjustments to
acquired deferred
revenue


Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA
Margin

Legal Professionals

$1,419

-

$1,419


$663

46.7 %

Corporates

827

$3

830


317

38.2 %

Tax & Accounting Professionals

511

10

521


238

45.7 %

"Big 3" Segments Combined

2,757

13

2,770


1,218

44.0 %

Reuters News

369

-

369


74

20.0 %

Global Print

271

-

271


103

38.1 %

Eliminations/ Rounding

(12)

-

(12)


-

n/a

Corporate costs

-

-

-


(56)

n/a

Consolidated totals

$3,385

$13

$3,398


$1,339

39.4 %


Margins are computed using whole dollars, as a result, margins calculated from reported amounts may differ from those presented due to rounding.

n/a: not applicable

Thomson Reuters Corporation

Segment and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA(1) and the Related Margin(1)  

(millions of U.S. dollars, except for margins)

(unaudited)




Year Ended



December 31,



2022

Adjusted EBITDA(1) 



  Legal Professionals


$1,227

  Corporates


578

  Tax & Accounting Professionals


451

"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)


2,256

  Reuters News


154

  Global Print


212

  Corporate costs


(293)

Adjusted EBITDA


$2,329




Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1) 



  Legal Professionals


43.8 %

  Corporates


37.6 %

  Tax & Accounting Professionals


45.8 %

"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)


42.4 %

  Reuters News


21.0 %

  Global Print


35.7 %

Adjusted EBITDA margin


35.1 %




Margins are computed using whole dollars, as a result, margins calculated from reported amounts may differ from those presented due to rounding.



(1)

Refer to page 23 for additional information on non-IFRS financial measures.

Non-IFRS Financial
Measures

Definition

Why Useful to the Company and Investors

Adjusted EBITDA and the related margin

Represents earnings or losses from continuing operations before tax expense or benefit, net interest expense, other finance costs or income, depreciation, amortization of software and other identifiable intangible assets, Thomson Reuters share of post-tax earnings or losses in equity method investments, other operating gains and losses, certain asset impairment charges and fair value adjustments, including those related to acquired deferred revenue.

 

The related margin is adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of revenues. For purposes of this calculation, revenues are before fair value adjustments to acquired deferred revenue.

 

Provides a consistent basis to evaluate operating profitability and performance trends by excluding items that the company does not consider to be controllable activities for this purpose.

 

Also, represents a measure commonly reported and widely used by investors as a valuation metric, as well as to assess the company's ability to incur and service debt.

Adjusted earnings and adjusted EPS

Net earnings or loss including dividends declared on preference shares but excluding the post-tax impacts of fair value adjustments, including those related to acquired deferred revenue, amortization of other identifiable intangible assets, other operating gains and losses, certain asset impairment charges, other finance costs or income, Thomson Reuters share of post-tax earnings or losses in equity method investments, discontinued operations and other items affecting comparability.

 

The post-tax amount of each item is excluded from adjusted earnings based on the specific tax rules and tax rates associated with the nature and jurisdiction of each item.

 

Adjusted EPS is calculated from adjusted earnings using diluted weighted-average shares and does not represent actual earnings or loss per share attributable to shareholders.

 

Provides a more comparable basis to analyze earnings.

 

These measures are commonly used by shareholders to measure performance.

 

 

 

Effective tax rate on adjusted earnings

Adjusted tax expense divided by pre-tax adjusted earnings. Adjusted tax expense is computed as income tax (benefit) expense plus or minus the income tax impacts of all items impacting adjusted earnings (as described above), and other tax items impacting comparability.

 

In interim periods, we also make an adjustment to reflect income taxes based on the estimated full-year effective tax rate. Earnings or losses for interim periods under IFRS reflect income taxes based on the estimated effective tax rates of each of the jurisdictions in which Thomson Reuters operates. The non-IFRS adjustment reallocates estimated full-year income taxes between interim periods but has no effect on full-year income taxes.

Provides a basis to analyze the effective tax rate associated with adjusted earnings.

 

 

 

Because the geographical mix of pre-tax profits and losses in interim periods may be different from that for the full year, our effective tax rate computed in accordance with IFRS may be more volatile by quarter. Therefore, we believe that using the expected full-year effective tax rate provides more comparability among interim periods.

Free cash flow

Net cash provided by operating activities, proceeds from disposals of property and equipment, and other investing activities, less capital expenditures, payments of lease principal and dividends paid on the company's preference shares.

 

Helps assess the company's ability, over the long term, to create value for its shareholders as it represents cash available to repay debt, pay common dividends and fund share repurchases and acquisitions.

 

Changes before the impact of foreign currency or at "constant currency"

The changes in revenues, adjusted EBITDA and the related margin, and adjusted EPS before currency (at constant currency or excluding the effects of currency) are determined by converting the current and equivalent prior period's local currency results using the same foreign currency exchange rate.

 

Provides better comparability of business trends from period to period.

Changes in revenues computed on an "organic" basis

Represent changes in revenues of the company's existing businesses at constant currency. The metric excludes the distortive impacts of acquisitions and dispositions from not owning the business in both comparable periods.

 

Provides further insight into the performance of the company's existing businesses by excluding distortive impacts and serves as a better measure of the company's ability to grow its business over the long term.

 

Accrued capital expenditures as a percentage of revenues

Accrued capital expenditures divided by revenues, where accrued capital expenditures include amounts that remain unpaid at the end of the reporting period. For purposes of this calculation, revenues are before fair value adjustments to acquired deferred revenue.

 

Reflects the basis on which the company manages capital expenditures for internal budgeting purposes. 

 

"Big 3" segments

The company's combined Legal Professionals, Corporates and Tax & Accounting Professionals segments. All measures reported for the "Big 3" segments are non-IFRS financial measures.

 

The "Big 3" segments comprised approximately 80% of revenues and represent the core of the company's business information service product offerings. 


Please refer to reconciliations for the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thomson-reuters-reports-second-quarter-2023-results-301891408.html

SOURCE Thomson Reuters

