C&S WHOLESALE GROCERS BOB PALMER RETIRES OCTOBER 2 AND C&S NAMES ERIC WINN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

KEENE, N.H., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC, (C&S) a leader in supply chain solutions and wholesale grocery supply in the United States is announcing the retirement of industry veteran, Bob Palmer as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), at the end of the year. He will continue to provide his valued expertise as a member of the C&S Board of Directors. Long-time C&S leader Eric Winn, C&S's Chief Operating Officer, will assume the role of CEO.

C&S Family of Companies (PRNewsfoto/C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Since his appointment as CEO in October 2020, Bob Palmer has been responsible for all aspects of the Company strategy, growth plan, customer satisfaction and day-to-day operations. Bob has more than 30 years of industry experience, including serving as C&S's Chief Procurement Officer and Head Buyer.

"The foundation of C&S's success has always been our people. Today's announcement demonstrates that this legacy remains strong. Bob was appointed CEO during extraordinary times — the pandemic and the resulting impact on our industry. Bob was critical in effectively leading C&S through these challenges and driving long-term growth," said Rick Cohen, Chairman, C&S Wholesale Grocers. "Bob has been a well-respected leader and customer partner. I am excited to have his continued dedication, leadership and guidance as a member of our Board of Directors."

Eric Winn, Chief Operating Officer, is currently responsible for all operations, transportation, customer development and expansion. Since joining C&S in 2004, Eric has held several leadership positions across the Company. Prior to this, he served as President, Commercial, leading the commercial organization in support of independent and chain customers, as well as driving C&S's further expansion in the retail market.

"Eric has been visionary in transforming our operations to drive long-term sustainable growth. He has been deeply invested in ensuring that C&S will continue to be a market leader, while developing a pipeline of strong talent in every aspect of our operations," continued Cohen. "I look forward to Eric continuing C&S's strong legacy of braggingly happy customers."

Eric Winn will assume the role of CEO upon Bob Palmer's retirement on October 2. In the coming months, Bob and Eric will be working together on a smooth transition.

About C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC:

C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC is an industry leader in supply chain solutions and wholesale grocery supply in the United States. Founded in 1918 as a supplier to independent grocery stores, C&S now services customers of all sizes, supplying more than 7,500 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions with over 100,000 different products. We are an engaged corporate citizen, supporting causes that positively impact our communities. To learn more, please visit www.cswg.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc.