Parry Labs to Develop Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) Requirements for U.S. Army

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parry Labs, LLC has been awarded two tasks under the Aviation and Missile Technology Consortium MOSA agreement. These tasks will collaboratively define the Army's MOSA requirements for computing and software operating environments for all future Army Aviation procurements.

Parry Labs is the industry lead chosen by the U.S. government with other subject matter experts in the defense sector to produce the first Modular Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) requirement outlined for all Army aviation platforms, including but not limited to Future Long Range Assault Aircraft, Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft, AH-64 Apache, UH-60 Black Hawk, CH-47 Chinook, Gray Eagle and Fixed Wing.

The MBSE requirement titled Aviation Mission Computing Environment (AMCE) defines a standardized and tailorable MOSA requirement that will enable easier adoption into current modernization roadmaps and future weapon systems, providing the Army the ability to rapidly insert and update best of breed computing and software applications for enhanced capability.

"Identifying AMCE as a Major System Component and then collaborating on requirements with both the Project Offices across the Program Executive Offices (PEO) and with our industrial base has been significant," claims Matt Sipe, Chief Engineer, PEO Aviation. "The benefits of AMCE will be realized in the years to come as we see capabilities being inserted quicker, better competition at the component level, and tangible reuse of software and computing hardware becoming more of the norm."

Parry's defining of the Army's AMCE requirement will enable interoperability and reusability of capabilities integrated across hardware and software on multiple PEO Aviation aircraft. The AMCE captures requirements enabling safety critical and mission critical Line Replaceable Units varying from two-card to ten-card Chassis to 3U Cards for processing, input/output, graphics and more will be written in, as well as mission critical and safety critical software operating environments and differentiated capability software components from industry. Examples include radio control, tactical messaging, Link16, weapons managers, AI/ML, Unmanned Aerial Systems/Air Launched Effects control, and Common Operating Picture.

"The AMCE is a significant requirement that leverages the knowledge across PEO Aviation and industry base towards a common goal of pacing the threat," said Dave Walsh, Vice President of Technology and Engineering, at Parry Labs. "It can provide value to not only Army Aviation platforms but to other domains — air, land, sea, and space and has applicability to easily serve all DoD services and international allies."

The AMCE Component Specification Model will be developed and released to the Architecture Collaboration Working Group in 90 days along with the component data model once it is complete.

About Parry Labs, LLC

