Brigii launches its smallest vacuum cleaner MX20 for busy moms who need to clean fast

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brigii, a leading manufacturer of innovative household appliances, has just launched its smallest vacuum cleaner- the MX20. With an advanced brushless DC motor, the MX20 mini vacuum weighs only 0.83 lbs but delivers an impressive suction power of up to 9,000 PA. This allows it to pick up dust, crumbs, and dirt from crevices and other hard-to-reach areas easily. Making it the perfect tool for busy moms who need quick and efficient cleaning for their daily routine.

Maintaining a clean home can be a significant challenge for busy mothers. Children are naturally curious and love to explore their environment, often leaving a trail of messes in their wake. Additionally, household chores such as laundry and dishes can quickly pile up, leaving little time for other cleaning tasks." I can't stand a messy house - it's the one thing that really bothers me! Whenever my home is disorganized, I find it hard to focus and it disrupts my whole day. But luckily, I can now use the MX20 vacuum cleaner to clean as I go about my chores," a mother of two children said. " It easily picks up kids' crumbs and dust that fall between crevices such as kitchen tiles. With its small size, I can now clean anywhere quickly between doing loads of laundry, cooking meals, or helping my children with homework. "

The MX20's slim profile allows it to easily reach tight spots and suck up dirt from crevices that bulky vacuums cannot. So you can tackle any of those spots that your regular vacuum might not be able to reach, such as the dreaded gap between the stove and the countertop, between seats and in cup holders, floor lines, and window slots.

Unlike traditional brushed motor vacuum cleaners, the Brigii MX20 handheld vacuum uses a brushless DC motor to avoid wearing out or collecting hair around. This makes it maintenance-free while delivering consistent strong suction over time. In addition, there are many advantages to using brushless motors.

Better suction - Brushless motors increase suction power by 2x compared to brushed motors.

Enhanced efficiency - brushless motors can provide more power with less than 30% energy . Making the MX20 a more environmentally-friendly option.

Increased longevity - Brushless motors are more durable with a 10x longer lifespan than brushed motors.

Lower noise - Brigii MX20 crevice vacuum operates more quietly than brushed motors vacuum. This can be particularly important for those who live in apartments or have young children or pets that may be disturbed by loud noises.

The MX20 has received rave reviews from moms who have tried it out."This little vacuum makes cleaning so much faster. I can quickly spot clean messes instead of lugging out a huge vacuum," wrote Amy L. on Amazon. "The MX20 has become my new best friend. I use it daily to clean up my kids' crumbs and sand. I'm impressed by its small size but mighty suction." added Michelle W.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Brigii MX20, our smallest and lightest vacuum cleaner perfect for moms," said the spokesperson of Brigii. " The MX20 vacuum delivers strong suction for crevices cleanups. No more lugging around heavy vacuums for cleaning. Overall, the Brigii MX20 mini vacuum offers a combination of power, convenience, and affordability, making it a smart choice for those seeking a cost-effective and practical cleaning solution."



About Brigii

Founded in 2019, Brigii is an innovative technology brand dedicated to the research, development, and production of smart hardware for homes.

With the motto "Serving all families anytime, anywhere", Brigii is proving to be a comprehensive business dedicated to researching, refining, and producing products that ease consumers' day-to-day activities.

