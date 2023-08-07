BARR Advisory Named in Top 10 Fastest-Growing Businesses in Kansas City

The cloud-based security and compliance solutions provider was named the No. 8 fastest-growing company in Ingram's 2023 Corporate Report 100.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BARR Advisory has been named one of the top 10 fastest-growing businesses in Kansas City for the second year in a row.

BARR Advisory (PRNewswire)

The cloud-based security and compliance solutions provider ranked No. 8 in Ingram's 2023 Corporate Report 100 .

The 38th annual report from Kansas City's premier business magazine puts a spotlight on the 100 companies based in the greater Kansas City area that experienced the most growth over a three-year period from 2019 to 2022.

For its part, BARR Advisory saw growth of more than 529% during that time—an average annual growth rate of just over 176%.

"BARR's tremendous growth over the last several years has been driven by our team's eagerness to adapt and explore new avenues to help organizations anticipate and respond to threats and achieve their compliance goals," said BARR Advisory Founder and President Brad Thies. "As BARR continues to grow, so does our passion for helping organizations build trust through cyber resilience."

BARR's inclusion on Ingram's elite list comes as the firm continues to expand its suite of cybersecurity and compliance services. Within the last 12 months, BARR announced an exclusive partnership with penetration testing firm Psicurity and earned accreditation to certify against standards including ISO/IEC 27701 and the Cloud Security Alliance's Security, Trust, Assurance, and Risk (CSA STAR) program.

BARR also remains one of just nine firms in the U.S. accredited to audit against three of the highest-regarded security standards: ISO/IEC 27001, SOC 2, and HITRUST.

Learn more about BARR Advisory: barradvisory.com

ABOUT BARR ADVISORY

BARR Advisory is a cloud-based security and compliance solutions provider specializing in cybersecurity consulting and compliance for companies with high-value information in cloud environments like AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. A trusted advisor to some of the fastest growing cloud-based organizations around the globe, BARR simplifies compliance across multiple regulatory and customer requirements in highly regulated industries including technology, financial services, healthcare, and government.

BARR Advisory services include:

Compliance Program Assistance

SOC 1 Examinations

SOC 2 and 3 Examinations

SOC for Cybersecurity

PCI DSS Assessment Services

ISO 27001 Assessments

FedRAMP Security Assessments

HIPAA/HITECH Services

HITRUST Services

Penetration Testing and Vulnerability Assessments

Cybersecurity Consulting

