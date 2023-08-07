SONOMA, Calif., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivalz, the company that's changing the snacking game with their new innovative savory snacks, is proud to announce the launch of their new single-serving 1 oz packs. Featuring a dual-textured, crunchy, vegetable-based shell, stuffed with a soft, nutrient-rich fillings, Rivalz provide an enjoyable snacking experience that now comes in the perfect portion-controlled size.

Stuffed Snack Startup, Rivalz, Launches New 1 oz Package Perfect for Back-to-School, Work, Travel, and More!

Rivalz new 1 oz bags are available in three fun flavors with nostalgic flair, Late Night Pizza, Extra Chedda' Mac, and Spicy Street Taco. These flavors were carefully crafted to evoke feelings of comfort and familiarity, says the brand. Additionally, Rivalz are packed with nutrients, including 8g protein, 4g fiber, 9g net carbs, 0g added sugar, and 7 essential vitamins and minerals. Rivalz are also vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, kosher, and contain no artificial flavors or preservatives, making them perfect for any diet or lifestyle.

"We are thrilled to launch our new single-serving packages to make enjoying our healthy and delicious snacks even more convenient for our wonderful customers," says Rivalz CEO, Peter Barrick. "These widely anticipated individual sized packs are perfect for on-the-go snacking, lunchboxes for work and school, workout fuel, etc."

Rivalz snacks are currently available for purchase on their website, www.rivalzsnacks.com, and amazon.com. The company also plans to expand into specialty retailers later this year.

As a healthy alternative to your traditional snack, Rivalz unique combination of textures not only creates a more elevated and enjoyable consumer experience, but also provides purposeful nutrition. "It's rare when a company not only reimagines the snack category, but at the same time creates a brand that feels nostalgic to consumers," explains Barrick. "With Rivalz, we're providing a unique, one-of-a-kind snacking experience that now, with our new 1 oz packs, fits perfectly into just about every lifestyle and occasion!"

About Rivalz

Rivalz is a trailblazing snack brand that's on a mission to create nutrient packed snacks that taste better and work harder because it's not about what you take out, it's about what you put in. Made with powerfully nutritious pea protein, Rivalz stuffed snacks jam unbelievably delicious flavor into multi-textured bites that are as good for your body as they are for your taste buds. Rivalz sees a future where snacking is purposeful and wants to change the way people eat with a little healthy competition.

For more information on Rivalz and to purchase their snacks, visit www.rivalzsnacks.com

