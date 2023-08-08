BeatBox and Oklahoma State University Join Forces: Unveiling Custom Partner Series Ready-to-Drink Cocktail

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BeatBox, the Original Party Punch, announces their first "Partner Series" custom package in collaboration with Oklahoma State University (OSU) Athletics. Entering the second year of a three-year agreement, BeatBox kicked off the inaugural Partner Series package design featuring images of Oklahoma State University's legendary mascot: Pistol Pete.

BeatBox Beverages (PRNewswire)

"The partnership with OSU Athletics has been an incredible success for not only BeatBox, but for the community surrounding OSU and its loyal fanbase," stated Zech Francis, VP of Global Marketing at BeatBox. "As we continue to explore innovative ways to collaborate with OSU Athletics and to further connect with our consumers, it was clear that the Pistol Pete packaging resonates deeply with both the BeatBox and Cowboy Family."

The limited time Partner Series packaging features a BeatBox fan favorite flavor, Juicy Mango, which ties in with OSU Athletics thanks to its orange liquid. "Juicy Mango is our number one selling item at OSU Athletic events, so it only made sense that Pistol Pete would be featured on our Juicy Mango Party Punch. The fact that our top party punch flavor is also the beloved color orange of the OSU fan base was an amazing coincidence," Francis stated.

Hard Tea and the refreshed Partner Series Juicy Mango package will be available at Boone Pickens Stadium, Gallagher-Iba Arena, Cowgirl Stadium, and O'Brate Stadium for the 2023-2024 athletics seasons. BeatBox will have year-round brand visibility and availability for all spectators at Cowboy and Cowgirl sporting events. At home games fans, 21 and older, can visit the on-site BeatBox activation outside the West endzone for product sampling, music, giveaways, and fun. In addition to in-stadium and outside activations, BeatBox will utilize media and broadcast integrations across digital, print, and radio campaigns to amplify the partnership with OSU.

Retail accounts across the state of Oklahoma started receiving the Pistol Pete Partner Series package in mid-June and have seen sales in the state skyrocket with Juicy Mango units increasing 125% year-over-year the same three month time frame Apr 1st to June 30th1. Local and national chains have embraced the Partner Series including: Casey's, Kum & Go, QuikTrip, OnCue, Homeland, Jiffy Trip, Hutch's, E-Express, and Harps, along with countless independent retail accounts.

Francis exclaimed, "the Oklahoma State University Athletics fanbase has made this partnership truly special. I know here at BeatBox we can't wait to see Cowboy and Cowgirl fans 'Wave the Wheat' with a BeatBox featuring Pistol Pete!"

BeatBox Beverages is one of the top 3 fastest growing RTD brands to date in 2023 and is currently available in 70,000 retail locations2. The brand has the highest engagement and is the fastest growing RTD brand on social media3 and will reach over 7,000,000 consumers at sponsored events and music festivals in 2023.

About BeatBox Beverages:

BeatBox is the "Original Party Punch", offering fun & nostalgic flavors in a sustainable & resealable package. With a deep passion for live music, our community of super fans, and creating fun, BeatBox has become the brand that's bringing the party to the alcohol industry.

The journey began in 2012 in the live music capital of the world, Austin, TX, and the energy was contagious. So much so, that BeatBox was able to secure the largest investment in SharkTank history from Mark Cuban who, "invested in BeatBox because at heart I'm a 25 year old and saw that this is going to be a party phenomenon." BeatBox quickly built a team of beverage leaders helping to define a new category of "Party Punch." BeatBox has an impressive roster of famous investors in music and entertainment, including Mark Cuban, Rob Dyrdek, Party Favor, Louis The Child, Good Times Ahead, and many more.

Today, BeatBox has become one of the fastest growing brands in the alcohol industry and the drink of choice for Millennial and legal drinker age Gen Z drinkers. Its passion for music, and connection to its consumers, has also made it the fastest growing and most engaged alcohol brand on social media.

Like Mark Cuban said, this is a company that sells fun, and if anyone ever asks what this brand is all about, tell them that "BeatBox Brings the Party!"

Sources

1 Vermont Information Processing, YOY 2023 v. 2022 units sold, L90 ending, 6/30/23.

2 Vermont Information Processing, YOY 2023 v. 2022 did buys, L90 ending, 7/15/23.

3 Rival IQ, Top 10 RTD Brands (Circana week end 6.30.23), L90 ending 7.6.23

Contact: Taylor Foxman, taylor@theindustrycollective.org

(PRNewsfoto/Future Proof) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BeatBox Beverages