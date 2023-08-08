NIH STUDY SUGGESTS LIMITING SUGARY DRINKS AT HOME MOST EFFECTIVE IN EFFORTS TO CUT CHILDHOOD SUGAR CONSUMPTION

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Through a computer simulation based on data collected over several years from thousands of real children, researchers with NIH's Environmental influences on Child Health Outcomes (ECHO) Program found that limiting access to sugary drinks just in the home could reduce overall consumption of these beverages by as much as 87%.

Health experts have long recognized the need to reduce the consumption of sugar-sweetened drinks among U.S. children. However, large-scale interventions have been costly and shown limited effects. ECHO researchers used computer modeling to simulate interventions and measure their impact on reducing consumption in different populations.

This study examined data from children ages 2 to 7 years in three ECHO research sites across the U.S. These children spent time in different environments—home, childcare, and school—where they had varying access to sugary beverages.

In the simulation, by limiting access to sugary drinks in the home, the researchers found that consumption of these drinks by a child could be reduced by as much as 87%. Reducing availability at schools and childcare facilities also proved helpful, but the overall decreases were lower than those that could be gained by reducing consumption in the home. The amount of reduction also varied among different groups of children simulated.

"These findings highlight the importance of tailoring interventions to reduce sugar-sweetened drink consumption based on the characteristics and needs of specific populations," said Matt Kasman, PhD, of Brookings Institution. "Using computer modeling, we can gain valuable insights to develop effective and targeted strategies."

Dr. Kasman led this collaborative research published in the American Journal of Preventative Medicine.

