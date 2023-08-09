GreenPower Names Zach Walsh Head of Eastern U.S. All-Electric School Bus Sales

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles serving the cargo and delivery market, shuttle and transit space and school bus sector, today announced it has named Zach Walsh as Director of Eastern U.S. School Bus Sales.

Zach Walsh has been named Director of Eastern U.S. School Bus Sales for GreenPower. (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to add Zach Walsh to GreenPower's school bus team to lead sales in the eastern part of the country," said Michael Perez, GreenPower's Vice President of School Bus, Contracts and Grants. "With demand continuing to grow nationwide for GreenPower's all-electric, purpose-built, zero-emission school buses, the company found a seasoned bus sales expert in Zach to ensure a sharp focus for sales of our school buses manufactured at our new West Virginia facility."

A dedicated leader who started his career in the transportation industry in 2015 as a sales representative selling commercial and paratransit vehicles, Walsh has a deep focus and experience in sustainability, electric vehicles and EV charging as sales manager for a North American sales team and dealer network. He is a graduate of Georgia State University and resides in Atlanta, Georgia.

"Zach's experience in the EV transit industry, knowledge of the grant writing process and ability to find business growth opportunities make him a valuable addition to GreenPower," Perez continued. "His experience and leadership have been a significant benefit to dealers and OEMs, helping to secure bids and funding from CalACT, HVIP, FTA's Low-No grant and state contracts. We are thrilled to have him as part of the team, heading up a critical territory as school districts look to implement all-electric school buses into their fleets."

In his role at GreenPower, Walsh will manage and train the direct sales staff and provide dealer support in the eastern part of the U.S. He will help develop product specifications and ensure full coverage of product and services up and down the east coast. Additionally, Zach will use his expertise in grant management and writing to help school districts and dealers obtain funding for the successful migration to all-electric, purpose-built school buses.

"I am incredibly excited to start this next chapter of my professional career with GreenPower," said Walsh. "To work with the team at GreenPower and be able to sell the most advanced and best manufactured all-electric, purpose-built school bus technology on the market is an opportunity second to none."

GreenPower's school bus line includes the Type D BEAST and Type A Nano BEAST. The BEAST is a purpose-built, 40-foot all-electric, zero-emission school bus with seating for up to 90 passengers. Designed from the ground up as an all-electric vehicle, the BEAST features an integrated chassis with an all-aluminum body, allowing for pass-through storage underneath the bus. The dual port charging is standard, with Level 2 rates up to 19.2 kW and DC Fast Charging rates up to 85 kW, with wireless charging also available as an option.

The School Transportation News award-winning Nano BEAST has a standard 118kWh battery pack with a class leading range of up to 150 miles. Configured for up to18 passengers with one wheelchair position and 14 passengers with two wheelchair positions, the Nano BEAST features the industry-leading BraunAbility wheelchair lift and the preferred Q'Straint wheelchair securement system.

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo van and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com.

