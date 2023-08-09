Greentown Labs Appoints Timmeko Moore Love to Houston General Manager, Senior Vice President

Venture executive brings more than 20 years of innovation management experience to the Houston climatetech incubator

SOMERVILLE, Mass. and HOUSTON, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greentown Labs , the largest climatetech incubator in North America, today announced Timmeko Moore Love as its first-ever Houston General Manager and Senior Vice President (SVP). In this role, Love will lead Greentown Houston's business operations, growing team, and build on its current membership base.

(PRNewsfoto/Greentown Labs) (PRNewswire)

Love will lead Greentown Houston's business operations, growing team, and build on its current membership base.

Love's deep experience in leadership, innovation, venture, and climate will play a critical role in Greentown Houston's growth as it strives to make an even greater impact on accelerating the energy transition. Love will lead Greentown Houston as it works to help member companies achieve commercial success while growing the climatetech ecosystem in the Greater Houston Region and across Texas.

"We are thrilled to have Timmeko joining our leadership team," said Jason Hanna, Co-Founder and Interim CEO of Greentown Labs. "Her wealth of experience will be instrumental in helping Greentown Houston maximize its impact through operational excellence, while inspiring and accelerating climate entrepreneurship from the energy capital of the world."

Prior to Greentown, Love served as the first Black woman in the Fortune 500 to lead a venture capital program at Entergy Corporation, an energy utility; while there, she was named to the 2020 Global Corporate Venturing Powerlist. Love also held corporate venturing roles and led accelerator programs at Mayo Clinic and Best Buy Capital.

"Greentown Labs is committed to ensuring founders' success and is an agent of action in the fight against climate change," said Love. "I am excited to continue my service to the Greater Houston climate innovation ecosystem through this esteemed platform, and partner internally and externally to evolve and expand our services and programs."

Love began her career in the electronics and semiconductor industry where she held leadership roles as a research and development engineer, product manager, strategist, and business development manager. She was recognized for leadership in open innovation by Global Semiconductor Alliance. Love holds an MBA from Columbia Business School, Masters in Engineering Physics from Cornell University, and joint bachelors degrees in physics from Dartmouth College and Florida A&M University.

About Greentown Labs

Greentown Labs is a community of climate action pioneers working to design a more sustainable world. As the largest climatetech startup incubator in North America, Greentown Labs brings together startups, corporates, investors, policymakers, and many others with a focus on scaling climate solutions. Driven by the mission of providing startups the resources, knowledge, connections, and equipment they need to thrive, Greentown Labs offers lab space, shared office space, a machine shop, an electronics lab, software and business resources, and a large network of corporate customers, investors, and more. With incubators in Somerville, Mass. and Houston, Texas, Greentown Labs is home to more than 200 startups and has supported more than 500 since the incubator's founding in 2011. These startups have collectively created more than 24,000 jobs, raised more than $4 billion in funding, and generated more than $9.8 billion in regional economic impact. For more information, please visit www.greentownlabs.com or Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

Greentown Media Contact:

Julia Travaglini

julia@greentownlabs.com

888.954.6836 ext. 1

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Greentown Labs