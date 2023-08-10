Access Casters Launches New Online Caster Configurator, Built by CADENAS PARTsolutions

Caster distributor now provides on-demand access for OEM customers to find and configure products online.

CINCINNATI and CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Casters has recently launched an all-new configurator to provide customers with casters, wheel, and related components. Built by CADENAS PARTsolutions, the online tool provides on-demand access for engineers to find, configure and download the products they need. This service enables online customers to quickly access CAD product data for use within their projects.

(PRNewsfoto/CADENAS PARTsolutions) (PRNewswire)

"Wheels are on everything, and we can help you get the right ones even easier now."

Access Casters is a leader in customer service, innovation, and technology. "Our focus is on expertise," said Ryan Russell, a business development manager at Access Casters. "We are caster experts. We understand complex applications and provide valuable insight for our customers."

"Our primary focus is casters. We are your one stop shop for all your caster needs whether you are a manufacturer in aerospace, pharmaceuticals, institutional, or industrial," added Russell. "Wheels are on everything, and we can help you get the right ones even easier now."

The new online tool allows engineers to see 3D previews of products, make custom configurations, and download models in a wide variety of formats. "Being able to access a wide variety of 3D models and PDF data sheets all with a click or two makes the purchasing journey much simpler for customers," stated Russell. Simplifying the process of accessing CAD product data is integral for Access Caster and their focus on customer service.

"Our customers can now go grab CAD files directly off our website. This real-time system eliminates any wait time our customers may have had prior," Russell expressed while stressing how the online configurator will make both internal and external processes more efficient.

About Access Casters

Access Casters is a proud family-owned business specializing in Casters, Wheels, and related components. Access Casters is a leader in customer service, innovation, and technology. We offer expertise to O.E.M., dealer, and retail customers to provide solutions based on each customer's needs. Our sales and customer service team are experts with over 100 years of caster and wheel experience. Starting out in 2003, servicing primarily the Great Lakes region, Access Casters has grown an international customer base. We are centrally located in Chicago Illinois, in the Beverly neighborhood.

About CADENAS PARTsolutions

CADENAS PARTsolutions provides 3D part catalogs and product configuration solutions, helping industrial component manufacturers increase sales leads and ensure that components get "designed in" to OEM products.

Media Inquiries

CADENAS PARTsolutions

Adam Beck

Director of Marketing

400 Techne Center Drive, Ste. 301

Milford, OH 45150 USA

Phone: 513-453-0453

Fax: 513-453-0460

adam.beck@partsolutions.com

www.partsolutions.com

@partsolutions

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CADENAS PARTsolutions