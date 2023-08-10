ALTAMED HEALTH SERVICES PARTNERS WITH UNIVERSITY OF LA VERNE TO MEET CRITICAL HEALTH CARE PROFESSIONALS SHORTAGE

Community Health Trailblazer, AltaMed's president and CEO Cástulo de la Rocha, to be first Latino leader to have transformational U.S. university health college named in their honor

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AltaMed Health Services Corporation, one of the nation's largest federally qualified community health centers, has pledged $15 million to help with the construction of the University of La Verne College of Health and Community Well-Being. The college, based in Ontario, California, is expected to help alleviate Southern California's critical shortage of quality trained and educated health care professionals. The investment by AltaMed will help provide a pipeline of qualified graduates to support the Inland Southern California region's growing health care needs.

"This investment will help train future generations of culturally competent health care leaders who can address the root causes of the negative impacts of the social determinants of health and improve health outcomes," said AltaMed Health Services CEO and President, Cástulo de la Rocha. "At a time when we are on the precipice of a massive provider shortage, this partnership will work to expand the number of health care providers our state is training exponentially."

Staffing tops the list of health care industry challenges heading into 2024, according to polling data from Medical Group Management Association, a national health care advocacy group. Physician assistants, nurses, and emerging sub-disciplines of health professionals with technological and interdisciplinary expertise are in critically short supply. Additionally, high employee turnover rates are a burden on finances and resources for health care organizations.

The college will train nurses, physician assistants, medical assistants, data analysts, certified nursing assistants, psychologists, social workers, and health administrators through its educational programs.

The university's College of Health and Community Well-Being, the first health college in the nation to be named after a Latino leader, will be named after Mr. de la Rocha, a trailblazer in community health. The $15 million gift from AltaMed is the largest ever for a named college in the University of La Verne's 132-year history.

"The university's College of Health and Community Well-Being and AltaMed's strategic partnership will help address significant shortages of trained health care professionals, and transform health and well-being throughout Southern California," said University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman.

The college officially launched last year, and construction is expected to begin early 2024 with completion in August 2025. The funding and the new state-of-the-art facility it finances will provide 10 undergraduate and graduate degree programs including nursing, health administration, physician assistant practice, child life psychology, marriage and family therapy, clinical psychology, kinesiology, and athletic training.

Since 2011, The University of La Verne has seen its amount of available funds for programs and services increase by more than $100 million and the university's endowment quadrupled. The University of La Verne ranked sixth nationally for social mobility of students and in the top 10 among best private national universities in California, according to U.S. News & World Report's 2023 Best Colleges rankings.

"For more than 50 years, AltaMed Health Services has been dedicated to improving access to care and eliminating health disparities in underserved communities," says de la Rocha.

Under de la Rocha's leadership, AltaMed has grown from a single storefront barrio clinic in East Los Angeles into one of the nation's largest federally qualified independent community health centers. With more than 60 sites across Los Angeles and Orange counties, AltaMed provides pediatrics, primary care, Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), behavioral health services, HIV/AIDS care, and pharmacy services for more than 500,000 people annually.

The University of La Verne is a nonprofit comprehensive institution offering a wide-range of liberal arts and professional programs incorporating the same core values it was founded on in 1891 - lifelong learning, ethical reasoning, civic and community engagement, and diversity and inclusivity. With more than 70 percent of students from underrepresented groups, the federally designated Minority- and Hispanic-Serving Institution is among the most diverse small private universities in the nation. The Southern California-based university has five colleges and offers classes at the historic La Verne campus, through regional campuses, and online. The University of La Verne is nationally recognized and consistently holds rankings on the U.S. News & World Report National University, Best Value Schools, Top Performers on Social Mobility, and Best Online Programs lists. Learn more about the university at laverne.edu .

AltaMed understands that when people receive care that considers their individual health needs and respects their cultural preferences; they grow healthy—and help their families do the same. Since 1969, we have delivered complete medical services to communities across Southern California. Our team of qualified multicultural and bilingual professionals—from these same communities— is focused on eliminating barriers to primary care services, senior care programs, and essential community services. With nearly 50 accredited health centers and service facilities, we remain committed and ready to help you grow healthy at any age. To learn more about AltaMed, visit: www.AltaMed.org .

