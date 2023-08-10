MONSTER ENERGY BIG3 CELEBRITY GAME RETURNS, TIPPING OFF BIG3 PLAYOFF WEEKEND AND CELEBRATING THE 50th ANNIVERSARY OF HIP HOP

Honorary Coach Ice Cube and Captain Big Daddy Kane lead their team against Clyde Drexler and Doug E. Fresh, featuring participating stars Vernon Davis, NLE Choppa, Rico Nasty, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Wallo & Gillie, Terrell Owens, Ashley Darby, Symba, and Rashad Jennings to Compete in Game Benefitting Underprivileged Youth on August 19th at Capital One Arena in DC

Celebrity Game Presented by Monster Energy Will Kick Off the League's Post-Season Playoffs games, and will showcase a special music performance by Doug E. Fresh and Big Daddy Kane in celebration of the Anniversary of 50 Years of Hip Hop

WASHINGTON, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BIG3 and Monster Energy announced the return of the highly-anticipated Monster Energy Big 3 Celebrity Game. This special event welcomes some of the biggest stars in sports and entertainment to participate in a game raising money and awareness for underprivileged youth. The Celebrity Game will tip off at 12 pm ET at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. on August 19th, followed by the league's 2023 Playoff Games, and will air on Saturday, August 26th, 2023 on CBS.

2022's Inaugural Monster Energy BIG3 Celebrity Basketball Game in Atlanta was a huge success, going down to the wire, with Team Webull narrowly escaping with the win in front of a crowd of 9,000+. Team Webull, led by Coach Ice Cube and Big Daddy Kane as Captain, returns to defend its title against Team PrizePicks coached by Clyde Drexler and captained by Doug E. Fresh. Other participants in the Celebrity Game include:

Vernon Davis (Former NFL Star and Super Bowl Champion)

Terrell Owens (Former NFL Star and Hall of Famer)

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie (Multi-Platinum Atlantic Recording Artist)

Wallo & Gillie (Hosts of Million Dollaz Worth of Game Podcast)

NLE Choppa (Multi-Platinum Warner Bros Recording Artist)

Rashad Jennings (Former NFL Star and ABC's Dancing with the Stars Champion)

Rico Nasty (Platinum Atlantic Recording Artist)

Ashley Darby (Bravo's Real Housewives of Potomac)

Symba (Emerging Columbia Records Recording Artist)

Additional Celebrity Participants and Special Guests to be announced this week.

"We are excited to partner again with Monster Energy on BIG3's celebrity basketball game, which was a big highlight last season," remarked Ice Cube, co-founder of BIG3. "In 2022, Monster Energy pooled together some of the most talented celebrities to partake in this high-energy game, and this year is no different. We are enthusiastic about this collaboration as it brings funds and attention to significant causes as well as joy on the court."

"Cube and his crew have really put together a great format," added Monster Energy CMO Dan McHugh. "Mixing celebrities with artists and athletes makes for a fantastic event to watch."

The Monster Energy Big 3 Celebrity Game will feature BIG3's innovative half-court rules, and the 4-point shot will be in effect. Presented by Monster Energy with Ice Cube and the BIG3, this special event is designed to raise money and awareness for charities and programs that help underprivileged youth, such as Ice Cube's own Young 3 movement. Monster Energy will donate a minimum of $25,000 to the event's charitable beneficiaries, in addition to complimentary tickets and experiences.

"We have been doing the Monster Energy Celebrity Game since 2018, and we are grateful for what a positive and rewarding experience it has been for all involved. Partnering with Ice Cube and the Big3 last year helped take this exciting event to another level, and we look forward to continuing its success," shared Event Producer Idol Roc's Steven Ferraro.

For more information and to purchase tickets to the playoffs, Monster Energy BIG3 Celebrity Game, All-Star Game, and 2023 Championship Game, please visit BIG3.com. Follow the BIG3 on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. To learn more about Monster Energy visit Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or go to www.monsterenergy.com.

