PANERA INTRODUCES VALUE DUETS: MORE CRAVINGS, MORE SAVINGS!

Panera gives guests value and variety with set Value Duet options ranging from $6.99 - $8.99

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Panera is excited to expand on its Value Duets pairings this year, with a focus on providing guests with delicious quality, value and variety. These flavor-packed combinations of Panera favorites are set pairings that are priced between $6.99 and $8.99 when ordered from the Value Duet menu. Featuring some of Panera's most popular menu items, there are a variety of different flavor-packed set pairings to choose from, whether you're a soup lover, salad enthusiast, or sandwich connoisseur. The Value Duet pairings combines a half portion sandwich or salad along with a cup of soup - options may include:

Panera Bread (PRNewswire)

NEW Deli Ham Sandwich & Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup

Napa Almond Chicken Sandwich & Chicken and Wild Rice Soup

Classic Grilled Cheese & Creamy Tomato Soup

Smokehouse BBQ Chicken Sandwich & Creamy Tomato Soup

Tuna Sandwich & Creamy Tomato Soup

Caesar Salad & Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup

Greek Salad & Creamy Tomato Soup

"At Panera, we strive to serve delicious, high-quality food with an emphasis on value for our guests, and the new Value Duets allow us to further deliver on that goal," said Eduardo Luz, Chief Brand & Concept Officer, Panera Bread. "Besides delivering great value for money, Panera's Value Duets also enable guests to explore our menu by choosing different pairings - therefore the name 'Duets' - each time they visit our bakery-cafes. Our guests can expect even more of their Panera favorites to join the Value Duets lineup later this year."

As with the entire Panera U.S. food menu, Value Duets are made without artificial preservatives, sweeteners, flavors, or colors, ensuring that guests can feel good about their meal and delivering on Panera's commitment to Clean eating.

Whether you're dining in or on-the-go, these crave-worthy Value Duet pairings are the perfect way to indulge in your favorite Panera flavors. Panera is available for Contactless Dine-In, Rapid Pick-Up®, Curbside, Delivery and Drive-Thru at select bakery-cafes. To order, visit PaneraBread.com or download the Panera app.

About Panera Bread

Panera Bread opened in 1987 as a community bakery, founded with a secret sourdough starter and a belief that sharing great bread is an expression of warmth and generosity. That vision holds true today with a robust menu of delicious, chef-curated recipes created with a simple principle: The Familiar, Made Fantastic™. At Panera, we serve food that we are proud to serve our own families, made with responsibly raised proteins and freshly prepared with Clean ingredients--food that does not contain the artificial preservatives, sweeteners, flavors, and colors from artificial sources set forth on our No-No list served in U.S. bakery-cafes. From crave-worthy soups, salads and sandwiches to flatbread pizza and sweets, we offer our guests more than great food. Our ethos of generosity drives us to meet our guests where they are through technology and through our shared values. We are stewards of our communities and the planet — with programs like Day-End Dough-Nation® that donates unsold baked goods in the evening to local non-profits, or labeling climate-friendly low carbon Cool Food Meals.

As of July 25, 2023 there were 2,140 bakery-cafes, company and franchise, in 48 states and in Ontario, Canada, operating under the Panera Bread® or Saint Louis Bread Co.® names. Panera Bread is part of Panera Brands, one of the largest fast casual restaurant companies in the U.S., comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Einstein Bros.® Bagels. For more information, visit panerabread.com or find us on Twitter (@panerabread), Facebook (facebook.com/panerabread) Instagram (@panerabread) or TikTok (@panerabread).

Media Contacts

ALISON BROD MARKETING + COMMUNICATIONS

panera@abmc-us.com

Panera (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Panera Bread