Stellus Private Credit BDC Reports Results for its Second Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

HOUSTON, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Private Credit BDC ("Stellus PBDC" or the "Company") today announced financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2023.
Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus Private Credit BDC, stated "We are pleased to report solid results in the second quarter in which we generated $0.44 per share of net investment income and increased net asset value. During the quarter we made five new investments resulting in portfolio growth of $23 million at fair value, bringing the total portfolio to $188 million at fair value. On June 27, 2023, we declared our second quarter dividend of $0.44 per share which represents an annualized dividend yield of 11.7%."
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Net investment income
$2.68
$0.44
$5.33
$0.92
Net unrealized gain included in earnings
1.83
0.30
1.76
0.30
Net increase in net assets resulting from operations
$4.51
$0.75
7.09
1.23
Distributions
(2.72)
(0.45)
(5.03)
(0.87)
Other weighted average share adjustments(1)
—
0.01
—
(0.01)
Net asset value
92.6
$14.98
92.6
$14.98
Weighted average shares outstanding
6,037,036
5,770,879
(1)
Includes the impact of different share amounts as a result of calculating certain per share data based on weighted average shares outstanding during the period and certain per share data based on shares outstanding as of the period end.
PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY
($ in millions)
As of
As of
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Investments at fair value
$188.3
$157.5
Total assets
$190.8
$174.4
Net assets
$92.6
$80.3
Shares outstanding
6,182,924
5,483,433
Net asset value per share
$14.98
$14.64
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
New investments
$24.4
$41.4
Repayments of investments
(2.8)
(12.6)
Net activity
$21.6
$28.8
Results of Operations
Investment income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 totaled $5.2 million and $10.1 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.
Operating expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 totaled $3.5 million and $6.7 million, respectively, net of $1.0 million and $1.9 million in expenses reimbursed and fees waived by the Company's investment advisor, Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC (the "Advisor"), respectively. For the same periods, base management fees totaled $0.7 million and $1.3 million (all of which were waived by the Advisor), income incentive fees totaled $0.3 million and $0.6 million (net of $0.2 million and $0.3 million which were waived as our shares were not listed on a national exchange), capital gain incentive fees of $0.1 million and $0.1 million, which are not currently payable, fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $1.8 million and $3.5 million, respectively (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled $0.1 million and $0.2 million, other expenses totaled $0.3 million and $0.7 million, and expense support and conditional reimbursements from the Advisor of ($0.1) and ($0.3), respectively.
Net investment income was $2.7 million and $5.3 million, or $0.44 and $0.92 per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 of 6,037,036 and 5,770,879, respectively.
The Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized appreciation of $1.8 million for both the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.
Net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $4.5 million and $7.1 million, or $0.75 and $1.23 per common share, based on weighted average common shares outstanding for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 of 6,037,036 and 5,770,879, respectively.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of June 30, 2023, our amended and restated senior secured revolving credit agreement with Signature Bank (as amended from time to time, the "Commitment Facility") provided for borrowings in an aggregate amount of up to $50.0 million on a committed basis. On March 10, 2023, Signature Bank was placed into receivership by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC"), however, the Commitment Facility remained in full force and effect. As of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, we had $45.0 million and $80.6 million in outstanding borrowings under the Commitment Facility, respectively.
On September 30, 2022, the Company entered into a senior secured revolving credit agreement with Zions Bancorporation, N.A., dba Amegy Bank and various other lenders (the "Credit Facility", together with the Commitment Facility, the "Credit Facilities"). The Credit Facility, as amended, provides for borrowings up to a maximum of $150.0 million on a committed basis with an accordion feature that allows the Company to increase the aggregate commitments up to $200.0 million, subject to new or existing lenders agreeing to participate in the increase and other customary conditions. As of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, we had $50.2 million and $0.0 million in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility.
Recent Portfolio Activity
The Company invested in the following portfolio companies for the three months ended June 30, 2023:
Activity Type
Date
Company Name
Company Description
Investment Amount
Instrument Type
Add-On Investment
April 14, 2023
BLP Buyer, Inc.*
Distributor of lifting solutions
$
781,051
Senior Secured – First Lien
$
102,981
Equity
Add-On Investment
April 17, 2023
Axis Portable Air, LLC*
Air conditioning, heating, and air quality equipment
$
854,937
Senior Secured – First Lien
New Investment
April 28, 2023
Impact Home Services LLC
Residential, garage door, electrical, and plumbing
$
2,680,423
Senior Secured – First Lien
$
735,885
Revolver Commitment
$
175,908
Equity
New Investment
May 1, 2023
RIA Advisory Borrower, LLC
Provider of Oracle software implementation services
$
4,173,954
Senior Secured – First Lien
$
683,288
Revolver Commitment
$
193,866
Equity
New Investment
May 22, 2023
Equine Network, LLC
Provider of content, information, tech-enabled
$
2,261,138
Senior Secured – First Lien
$
211,919
Revolver Commitment
$
371,545
Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment
New Investment
June 5, 2023
2X LLC
Provider of outsourced digital B2B marketing-as-a-
$
2,505,461
Senior Secured – First Lien
$
2,278,843
Revolver Commitment
$
503,611
Equity
New Investment
June 30, 2023
Craftable Intermediate II Inc
Hospitality focused back-of-house management and
$
4,735,553
Senior Secured – First Lien
$
3,149,231
Revolver Commitment
$
485,218
Equity
Add-On Investment
June 30, 2023
Impact Home Services LLC*
Provides of garage door, electrical, and plumbing
$
121,837
Senior Secured – First Lien
* Existing portfolio company
Events Subsequent to June 30, 2023
The Company's management has evaluated subsequent events through August 11, 2023. There have been no subsequent events that require recognition or disclosure except for the following described below.
Investment Portfolio
The Company invested in the following portfolio companies subsequent to June 30, 2023:
Activity Type
Date
Company Name
Company Description
Investment Amount
Instrument Type
New Investment
July 7, 2023
Madison Logic, Inc.*
Provider of B2B account based marketing services
$
461,351
Equity
New Investment
July 31, 2023
EHI Buyer, Inc
Provider of design, engineering, installation, and
$
2,820,685
Senior Secured – First Lien
$
1,410,343
Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment
$
3,149,231
Revolver Commitment
$
492,017
Equity
New Investment
August 2, 2023
Compost 360 Acquisition, LLC
Organic waste recycler and producer of compost,
$
5,915,156
Senior Secured – First Lien
$
2,609,627
Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment
$
2,919,023
Revolver Commitment
$
208,069
Equity
New Investment
August 3, 2023
Morgan Electrical Group
Provider of commercial electrical services
$
2,022,258
Senior Secured – First Lien
$
1,304,682
Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment
$
717,227
Revolver Commitment
$
194,900
Equity
New Investment
August 7, 2023
The Hardenbergh Group, Inc
Provider of temporary professional staffing of Medical
$
4,783,836
Senior Secured – First Lien
$
1,679,360
Revolver Commitment
$
264,885
Equity
New Investment
August 8, 2023
Green Intermediateco II, Inc
Cyber-security focused value-added reseller and
$
6,361,759
Senior Secured – First Lien
$
2,002,253
Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment
$
194,512
Equity
* Existing portfolio company
Credit Facility
As of August 11, 2023, the outstanding balance under the Commitment Facility was $45.0 million and the outstanding balance under the Credit Facility was $73.8 million.
Sale of Unregistered Securities
Since June 30, 2023, the Company sold 73,161 common shares of beneficial interest at a price of $14.98 per share for aggregate proceeds of $1.1 million, which included less than $0.1 million of Organizational Expense Allocation pursuant to Subscription Agreements entered into between the Company and investors.
Additionally, on July 31, 2023, the Company called $10.0 million pursuant to capital draw down subscription agreements between the Company and its shareholders. The transaction is expected to close on August 15, 2023 and result in the issuance of 667,557 common shares of beneficial interest at a price of $14.98 per share.
Since June 30, 2023, the Company also issued 11,413 common shares of beneficial interest for aggregate proceeds of $0.2 million under the DRIP.
About Stellus Private Credit BDC
The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) through first lien (including unitranche) loans and second lien loans, with corresponding equity co-investments. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.
Contacts
Stellus Private Credit BDC
W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer
(713) 292-5414
thuskinson@stelluscapital.com
STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (unaudited)
June 30, 2023
(unaudited)
December 31, 2022
ASSETS
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of
$
188,323,515
$
157,504,755
Cash and cash equivalents
750,437
15,469,823
Interest receivable
1,309,349
1,030,274
Expense reimbursement receivable from the Advisor (Note 2)
139,229
165,638
Deferred offering costs
86,760
54,394
Related party receivable
104,584
9,620
Prepaid expenses
62,416
133,004
Receivable for sales and repayments of investments
21,102
26,996
Total Assets
$
190,797,392
$
174,394,504
LIABILITIES
Credit Facilities payable
$
93,979,360
$
79,448,134
Short-term loan payable
—
11,250,000
Dividends payable
2,720,486
1,809,533
Unearned revenue
607,975
539,634
Income incentive fee payable
359,033
328,196
Capital gains incentive fee payable
124,892
—
Interest payable
173,329
563,241
Administrative services payable
92,213
66,064
Income tax payable
15,861
7,471
Other accrued expenses and liabilities
127,045
119,274
Total Liabilities
$
98,200,194
$
94,131,547
Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)
Net Assets
$
92,597,198
$
80,262,957
NET ASSETS
Common shares of beneficial interest, par value $0.01 per share (unlimited shares
$
61,829
$
54,834
Paid-in capital
91,218,919
80,950,845
Total distributable earnings (loss)
1,316,450
(742,722)
Net Assets
$
92,597,198
$
80,262,957
Total Liabilities and Net Assets
$
190,797,392
$
174,394,504
Net Asset Value Per Share
$
14.98
$
14.64
STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
INVESTMENT INCOME
Interest income
$
5,158,773
$
1,247,218
$
9,890,725
$
1,606,229
Other income
62,484
30,608
238,553
41,351
Total Investment Income
$
5,221,257
$
1,277,826
$
10,129,278
$
1,647,580
OPERATING EXPENSES
Management fees
$
666,721
$
299,076
$
1,268,560
$
391,365
Income incentive fees
468,011
77,677
907,677
77,677
Capital gains incentive fee
124,892
—
124,892
—
Professional fees
168,703
116,476
380,511
225,064
Organization costs
—
—
1,000
90,184
Amortization of deferred offering costs
41,106
62,954
98,729
97,831
Administrative services expenses
100,914
40,257
194,674
108,399
Trustees' fees
40,000
40,000
80,000
78,000
Insurance expense
20,307
20,495
40,391
40,796
Valuation fees
615
—
18,274
—
Interest expense and other fees
1,822,407
277,904
3,525,910
350,671
Income tax expense
8,855
—
16,690
—
Other general and administrative expenses
37,503
30,392
81,023
48,369
Total Operating Expenses
$
3,500,034
$
965,231
$
6,738,331
$
1,508,356
Expenses reimbursed/fees waived by Investment Advisor (Note 2)
$
(961,954)
$
(386,500)
$
(1,930,229)
$
(636,722)
Net Operating Expenses
$
2,538,080
$
578,731
$
4,808,102
$
871,634
Net Investment Income
$
2,683,177
$
699,095
$
5,321,176
$
775,946
Net realized gain on foreign currency translation
$
7,846
$
—
$
11,321
$
—
Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
1,819,403
(82,562)
1,747,377
(190,610)
Net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on foreign currency translations
(27)
579
6,193
579
Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations
$
4,510,399
$
617,112
$
7,086,067
$
585,915
Net Investment Income Per Share – basic and diluted
$
0.44
$
0.23
$
0.92
$
0.28
Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations Per Share – basic and diluted
$
0.75
$
0.20
$
1.23
$
0.21
Weighted Average Common Shares of Beneficial Interest Outstanding – basic and diluted
6,037,036
3,092,695
5,770,879
2,790,962
Distributions Per Share – basic and diluted
$
0.45
$
—
$
0.87
$
—
STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS (unaudited)
Common Shares of
Beneficial Interest
Total
Number of
Par
Paid-in
distributable
shares
value
capital
(loss) gain
Net Assets
Balances at December 31, 2021
—
$
—
$
—
$
(532,845)
$
(532,845)
Net investment income
—
—
—
76,851
76,851
Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
—
—
—
(108,048)
(108,048)
Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest
2,333,334
23,333
34,976,667
—
35,000,000
Balances at March 31, 2022
2,333,334
$
23,333
$
34,976,667
$
(564,042)
$
34,435,958
Net investment income
—
—
—
699,095
699,095
Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
—
—
—
(82,562)
(82,562)
Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translation
—
—
—
579
579
Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest
1,355,013
13,550
19,986,450
—
20,000,000
Balances at June 30, 2022
3,688,347
$
36,883
$
54,963,117
$
53,070
$
55,053,070
Balances at December 31, 2022
5,483,433
$
54,834
$
80,950,845
$
(742,722)
$
80,262,957
Net investment income
—
—
—
2,637,999
2,637,999
Net realized gain on foreign currency translation
—
—
—
3,475
3,475
Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated
—
—
—
(72,026)
(72,026)
Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations
—
—
—
6,220
6,220
Distributions from net investment income
—
—
—
(2,306,409)
(2,306,409)
Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest
349,546
3,496
5,115,958
—
5,119,454
Balances at March 31, 2023
5,832,979
$
58,330
$
86,066,803
$
(473,463)
$
85,651,670
Net investment income
—
—
—
2,683,177
2,683,177
Net realized gain on foreign currency translation
—
—
—
7,846
7,846
Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated
—
—
—
1,819,403
1,819,403
Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations
—
—
—
(27)
(27)
Distributions from net investment income
—
—
—
(2,720,486)
(2,720,486)
Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest
349,945
3,499
5,152,116
—
5,155,615
Balances at June 30, 2023
6,182,924
$
61,829
$
91,218,919
$
1,316,450
$
92,597,198
STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net increase in net assets resulting from operations
$
7,086,067
$
585,915
Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets from operations to net cash used in
Purchases of investments
(41,418,778)
(79,461,775)
Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments
12,580,637
690,802
Net change in unrealized (appreciation) depreciation on investments
(1,747,377)
190,610
Net change in unrealized appreciation foreign currency translations
(6,193)
(579)
Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net
(221,155)
(49,672)
Amortization of loan structure fees
298,970
144,559
Amortization of deferred offering costs
98,729
97,831
Changes in other assets and liabilities
Increase in interest receivable
(279,075)
(488,877)
Increase in other receivable
—
(12,997)
Increase in related party receivable
(94,964)
(383,465)
Decrease (increase) in expense reimbursements receivable from the Advisor
26,409
(245,356)
Decrease in prepaid expenses
70,588
45,204
Decrease in due to affiliate
—
(460,085)
Decrease in trustees' fees payable
—
(42,000)
Increase in administrative services payable
26,149
64,174
(Decrease) increase in interest payable
(389,912)
92,113
Increase in income incentive fees payable
30,837
77,677
Increase in capital gains incentive fees payable
124,892
—
Increase in unearned revenue
68,341
365,612
Increase in income tax payable
8,390
—
Increase (decrease) in other accrued expenses and liabilities
7,771
(57,107)
Net Cash Used in Operating Activities
$
(23,729,674)
$
(78,847,416)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Proceeds from issuance of common shares of beneficial interest
$
10,275,069
$
55,000,000
Offering costs paid for common shares of beneficial interest issued
(131,095)
(121,807)
Stockholder distributions paid
(4,115,942)
—
Borrowings under Credit Facilities
72,000,000
59,950,000
Repayments of Credit Facilities
(57,415,000)
(13,500,000)
Financing costs paid on Credit Facilities
(352,744)
(429,573)
Short-term loan repayments
(11,250,000)
25,000,000
Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities
$
9,010,288
$
125,898,620
Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
(14,719,386)
$
47,051,204
Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at Beginning of Period
15,469,823
—
Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period
$
750,437
$
47,051,204
Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities
Cash paid for interest expense
$
3,616,852
$
113,999
Increase in deferred offering costs
32,366
23,976
Income and excise tax paid
8,300
—
Value of common shares of beneficial interest issued pursuant to Dividend Reinvestment
155,615
—
Increase in dividends payable
910,953
—
View original content:
SOURCE Stellus Private Credit BDC