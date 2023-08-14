Quicken adds robust investment tracking features to its personal finance app Simplifi

Amid this period of market volatility, new features offer users powerful investment balance and performance tracking capabilities

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quicken Inc., maker of America's best-selling personal finance software, today released a robust set of investment tracking features for Simplifi by Quicken, its award-winning personal finance app. The new capabilities and insights give Simplifi users the information they need to make smart investment decisions.

Simplifi by Quicken Investments Web Dashboard (PRNewswire)

Simplifi, powerfully easy and highly customizable, helps users stay on top of their finances by connecting to 14,000+ financial institutions to provide a real-time, consolidated view of all bank accounts, investments, credit cards and loans. The new features expand on Simplifi's investments dashboard, allowing users to see their entire investment portfolio in one place and monitor performance over time. In addition to the expanded features, users can track cryptocurrency investments across all brokerage accounts in one place, alongside their stock portfolio, bonds, retirement accounts, and other investments.

"With the market volatility and challenging economic conditions we're facing, it's critical to have a real-time view into the value and performance of your investments," said Quicken CEO Eric Dunn. "Quicken continues to offer the best tools on the market for managing investments, and now we're bringing key investment features to Simplifi: real-time quotes, including for crypto; investment performance over time; and investment news tied to users' holdings."

The new features include:

Real-time Quotes and Investment Balance Chart: Simplifi's quotes and balance chart features offer a detailed view of holdings (including market stats and related news), real-time quotes to show the value of holdings at any given moment and a view of balances over time.

Performance: A detailed graph shows users the performance of their investments over time. Users can easily see the performance of their entire portfolio compared to each of their individual brokerage accounts. For example, a user may want to compare the performance of a brokerage account with higher-risk holdings to the performance of their 401K account. Performance is shown in both IRR and TWR. The IRR feature shows the performance of actual dollars invested and distributed over time. TWR shows your fund's compounded rate of growth over a specified time period.

News Feed : This feature shows news related to the companies in a user's portfolio, offering a current view into factors impacting investment performance. The app currently aggregates news from CNBC, Motley Fool, PR Newswire and Businesswire, and will continue to add additional sources.

Cryptocurrency Tracking : Simplifi users can connect their accounts to top financial institutions that support cryptocurrency to track real-time balances, performance over time, and relevant news about their cryptocurrency investments. Users can also manually add and track cryptocurrency .

Investment Transactions: Simplifi users can easily view and edit their investment transactions from right within the app.

Simplifi's investment features can be customized by each user to show the information they care about the most.

To learn more about Simplifi's investment features, watch this video or visit www.quicken.com/simplifi .

About Quicken Inc.

Quicken is the best-selling personal finance software in the U.S. For 40 years, more than 20 million customers have relied on Quicken to help them take control of their finances. Quicken's award-winning suite of personal finance software and apps — including Quicken Starter Edition, Quicken Deluxe, Quicken Premier, Quicken Home & Business, and Simplifi by Quicken — cater to different financial needs and device preferences. Simplifi by Quicken, named the "best budgeting app" by The New York Times Wirecutter, was added to the Quicken product suite in 2020. Simplifi, a web and mobile app, is designed to help a new generation of digital natives easily stay on top of their finances.

Learn more about Quicken here and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , YouTube , and Reddit . Click here to learn more about Simplifi by Quicken, and follow us on Instagram , Facebook , and TikTok . Simplifi is available for download on Google Play and the Apple App Store .

Simplifi by Quicken Investments Mobile Desktop (PRNewswire)

Simplifi by Quicken Logo (PRNewsfoto/Simplifi by Quicken) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Quicken