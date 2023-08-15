Ariela & Associates International Expands its Intimates Portfolio with the Acquisition of Parade

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ariela & Associates International (AAi), the largest women-owned intimates company in the U.S., announced today the acquisition of inclusive, disruptive intimates brand Parade. As a division of AAi, Parade will maintain its unique identity and creative vision while leveraging AAi's best-in-class sourcing, design and forecasting capabilities to scale in the U.S and globally, setting the stage for an exciting new chapter.

Ariela & Associates International logo (PRNewswire)

Since launching in 2019, Parade has established itself as a trailblazing force in the intimate apparel industry, setting new standards for inclusivity, body positivity and self-expression. The digitally native brand's use of sustainably sourced materials and its trendsetting designs have quickly garnered a loyal customer base of young women who seek more from their intimate wear – not just in terms of style, but also in terms of values. With a wide range of products and sizes that cater to all body types, the brand is committed to empowering the next generation of women while supporting sustainable practices.

"We admire the extraordinary impact Parade has had in such a short time and are thrilled to bring a brand that shares our values of authenticity, inclusivity, and sustainability to the AAi portfolio," said Ariela Esquenazi, CEO and President of Ariela & Associates International. "Parade's commitment to inclusive fast fashion which doesn't compromise on its sustainable mission aligns seamlessly with our core principles and we believe that this union will allow us to create powerful synergies."

Parade will become a lifestyle brand in AAi's portfolio which includes plus-size lingerie brand Curvy Couture (acquired in 2019), affordable intimates brand Smart&Sexy, and Fruit of the Loom, where AAi has held the master license in the bra category for 20 years.

About Ariela & Associates International LLC

Founded by CEO Ariela Esquenazi, Ariela & Associates International (AAi) has been a leader in intimates for more than 25 years. As the largest privately held women-owned lingerie company in the U.S., AAi is committed to creating products that are functional, beautiful and affordable, regardless of age, size or income. AAi's portfolio of brands includes Fruit of the Loom®, Smart&Sexy®, Curvy Couture® and Parade®. For more about Ariela & Associates International visit: www.aai-llc.com.

Ariela & Associates International acquires intimates brand Parade. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ariela & Associates International