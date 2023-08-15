Stagwell (STGW) and its Agencies Vie for SXSW 2024 Sessions on Augmented Reality, Sport, Sustainability and More in Panel Picker

Stagwell (STGW) and its Agencies Vie for SXSW 2024 Sessions on Augmented Reality, Sport, Sustainability and More in Panel Picker

Public Community Voting Period Ends Aug. 20

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, announced several of its global creative, marketing, and technology agencies are up for consideration in the SXSW 2024 Panel Picker Community Voting period – which accounts for 30% of the programming process. If selected, 72andSunny, ARound, Assembly, Code and Theory, Colle McVoy, Crispin Porter + Bogusky, GALE, National Research Group, and Redscout will join partners from Lenovo, Lands End, the Minnesota Twins, Zillow, Clean Creatives and more for panels about the trends driving the transformation of culture and marketing.

Panel Picker Community Voting accounts for 30% of the programming selection process.

Additionally, riding on the buzz of SPORT BEACH at Cannes Lions 2023, Stagwell is looking to extend the conversation around the cultural zeitgeist of sport and fandom at SXSW 2024 with "Athlete as a Brand: Creating Authentic Connections," a session featuring WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes, NFL veteran Brandon Marshall, and Stagwell Chief Brand and Communications Officer Beth Sidhu, which will offer brands best practices for creating authentic relationships with athletes while driving new value for consumers, and give athletes a new playbook for how they can make the most out of their brand.

All of Stagwell's SXSW Panel Picker sessions can be viewed below, or at this link with additional description. Click through to each session to cast your vote before the platform closes on Aug 20.

Vote for Stagwell's SXSW 2024 Panel Picker Sessions

72andSunny

Climate Justice and the Creative Industry with Lots of good ideas, C-90, AAPI Victory Fund/Working Families Party – with Lots of good ideas, C-90, AAPI Victory Fund/Working Families Party – VOTE HERE

Bringing It Home: Using Your Brand To Impact Public Policy with Zillow – with Zillow – VOTE HERE

ARound

The Future of Spatial Interaction and Storytelling with 3lb Games, Medici XD, and Cause + Christi: Immersive XR Design – with 3lb Games, Medici XD, and Cause + Christi: Immersive XR Design – VOTE HERE

ARound, Assembly, and National Research Group

AR: Transforming Social Interactions & Live Events with Lenovo, NRG, and Minnesota Twins – with Lenovo, NRG, and Minnesota Twins – VOTE HERE

Assembly

Avoiding Performative Advocacy with Mac Cosmetics and Teach One, Teach Many – with Mac Cosmetics and Teach One, Teach Many – VOTE HERE

Code and Theory

On the Offensive: Can Athletes and Creators Own Their Brands with ON_Discourse and Calaxy – with ON_Discourse and Calaxy – VOTE HERE

Vital Signs of Hope: Optimism for AI in Healthcare with Hoag and Sutter Health – with Hoag and Sutter Health – VOTE HERE

Don't Say 'Diversity.' What Inclusion Actually Sounds Like – VOTE HERE

Colle McVoy

The Future of Fishing is Female: Transforming an Old Pastime with Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation, Conde Nast , and Aritzia – with Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation,, and Aritzia – VOTE HERE

Crispin, Porter + Bogusky and Hunter

Why More Brands Should Be Leveraging Co-Creation Strategies with Diageo and Kids of Immigrants – with Diageo and Kids of Immigrants – VOTE HERE

GALE

How to Decarbonize Creativity and Create Clean with Clean Creatives, Brown Girl Green/Green Jobs Board, and Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics – with Clean Creatives, Brown Girl Green/Green Jobs Board, and Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics – VOTE HERE

Redscout

Business Is Addicted to Advertising with Bombas and Lands' End – with Bombas and Lands' End – VOTE HERE

Stagwell

Athlete as a Brand: Creating Authentic Connections with Sheryl Swoopes and Brandon Marshall – VOTE HERE withand

Additionally, Stagwell's PR agencies Allison+Partners, HUNTER, and SKDK are supporting several clients including Grammarly, Forward Majority, Moderna, Niantic, and more as they vie for sessions at SXSW. Visit www.stagwellglobal.com to learn more.

About Stagwell

Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Media Contact

Sarah Arvizo

pr@stagwellglobal.com

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. (PRNewsfoto/MDC Partners Inc.,Stagwell Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.