MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP. REPORTS FISCAL 2023 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR RESULTS

Record Revenues of $887.4 Million for Fiscal 2023

Fiscal 2023 Operating Income of $85.2 Million and Adjusted Operating Income of $115.0 Million(1)

Returned Approximately $250 Million to Shareholders in Fiscal 2023(2)

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) (the "Company") today reported financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full-year ended June 30, 2023.

The fiscal 2023 fourth quarter was highlighted by both the New York Knicks (the "Knicks") and New York Rangers (the "Rangers") participating in the playoffs following the conclusion of the 2022-23 regular seasons. This included a combined eight home playoff games at the Madison Square Garden Arena ("The Garden"), with the Knicks advancing to the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Throughout the fiscal fourth quarter and year, the Company continued to benefit from robust consumer and corporate demand for both its teams, with every key revenue category – tickets, media rights, suites and sponsorships, as well as food, beverage and merchandise – exceeding fiscal 2022's record full-year results.

For fiscal 2023, the Company reported revenues of $887.4 million, an increase of $66.1 million, or 8%, as compared to the prior year. In addition, the Company had operating income of $85.2 million, a decrease of $0.9 million, or 1%, as compared to the prior year, and adjusted operating income of $115.0 million, essentially unchanged as compared to the prior year.(1)

For the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter, the Company reported revenues of $126.9 million, a decrease of $48.3 million, or 28%, as compared to the prior year quarter. The decrease in revenues was primarily due to fewer Knicks and Rangers regular season and playoff home games, as compared to the prior year period. In addition, the Company had an operating loss of $12.2 million and an adjusted operating loss of $7.8 million, as compared to operating income of $23.7 million and adjusted operating income of $29.5 million in the prior year quarter.(1)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. Executive Chairman James L. Dolan said, "Our strong financial results in fiscal 2023 reflect the robust ongoing demand from our fans and corporate partners for the Knicks and Rangers. We believe we are well positioned to build on this momentum in the coming year and remain confident in our ability to generate long-term shareholder value."

Results from Operations

Results for the quarter and year ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 are as follows:





Three Months Ended









Twelve Months Ended











June 30,

Change

June 30,

Change $ millions

2023

2022

$

%

2023

2022

$

% Revenues

$ 126.9

$ 175.2

$ (48.3)

(28) %

$ 887.4

$ 821.4

$ 66.1

8 % Operating income (loss)

$ (12.2)

$ 23.7

$ (35.9)

NM

$ 85.2

$ 86.1

$ (0.9)

(1) % Adjusted operating

income (loss)(1)

$ (7.8)

$ 29.5

$ (37.3)

NM

$ 115.0

$ 114.9

$ 0.1

— %



Note: Does not foot due to rounding



1. See page 3 of this earnings release for the definition of adjusted operating income (loss) included in the discussion of financial measures not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company has amended this definition so that the non-cash portion of operating lease costs (which was $1,439 and $26,096 for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2023, respectively, and $3,715 and $27,305 for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2022, respectively) related to the Company's arena license agreements with Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. ("MSG Entertainment") is no longer excluded in all periods presented.



2. The return of capital consisted of a special cash dividend of $7.00 per share (approximately $173 million in aggregate) paid in October 2022 and a $75 million accelerated share repurchase ("ASR") program, which the Company completed in January 2023.

Summary of Reported Results from Operations

For the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter, the Company generated revenues of $126.9 million, a decrease of $48.3 million, or 28%, as compared to the prior year period. The decrease was primarily due to the timing of the NHL 2021-22 regular season in the prior fiscal year, which resulted in the Knicks and Rangers playing a combined five regular season home games at The Garden in the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter as compared to thirteen in the prior year period. In addition, the Knicks and Rangers played a combined eight playoff home games at The Garden in the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter as compared to ten playoff home games in the prior year period. As a result, pre/regular season ticket-related revenues, playoff-related revenues, suite revenues, sponsorship and signage revenues, league distributions and local media rights fees were all lower as compared to the prior year period.

Pre/regular season ticket-related revenues decreased $19.4 million as compared to the prior year period, primarily due to the Knicks and Rangers playing eight fewer regular season home games at The Garden during the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter, partially offset by higher average per-game revenue.

Playoff-related revenues decreased $8.6 million as compared to the prior year period, primarily due to the Rangers playing ten home playoff games in the prior year period as the team advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals, which also resulted in higher per-game revenue in the prior year period, as compared to three home playoff games during the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter. This decrease was partially offset by the Knicks playing five home playoff games in the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter.

Suite revenues decreased $7.7 million as compared to the prior year period, primarily due to the Knicks and Rangers playing eight fewer regular season games at The Garden during the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter, partially offset by higher sales of suite products.

Sponsorship and signage revenues decreased $5.3 million as compared to the prior year period, primarily due to the Knicks and Rangers playing eight fewer regular season games at The Garden during the current year period, partially offset by higher net sales of existing sponsorship and signage inventory.

League distributions decreased $3.5 million as compared to the prior year period, primarily due to the timing of the NHL 2021-22 regular season, which resulted in revenue being recognized over a longer time frame in the prior fiscal year, as well as lower other league distributions in the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter, partially offset by the impact of contractual rate increases for national media rights fees in the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter.

Local media rights fees decreased $1.9 million as compared to the prior year period, primarily due to the timing of the NHL 2021-22 regular season, which resulted in revenue being recognized over a longer time frame in the prior fiscal year, partially offset by the impact of contractual rate increases in the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter.

Direct operating expenses of $80.4 million decreased $12.5 million, or 13%, as compared to the prior year period. Operating lease costs under the arena license agreements with MSG Entertainment decreased $5.5 million and other team operating expenses decreased $5.3 million, both as compared to the prior year period, primarily due to the Knicks and Rangers playing eight fewer regular season games at The Garden during the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter. In addition, net provisions for league revenue sharing expense (net of escrow and excluding the playoffs) and NBA luxury tax decreased $4.1 million as compared to the prior year period. These decreases were partially offset by an increase of $4.6 million in net provisions for certain team personnel transactions as compared to the prior year period.

Selling, general and administrative expenses of $57.9 million increased $0.4 million, or 1%, as compared to the prior year period.

Operating income decreased $35.9 million to a loss of $12.2 million and adjusted operating income decreased $37.3 million to a loss of $7.8 million, both as compared to the prior year period, primarily due to the decrease in revenues, partially offset by lower direct operating expenses.

About Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL), as well as two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL). MSG Sports also operates a professional sports team performance center – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY. More information is available at www.msgsports.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has amended its definition of adjusted operating income (loss) so that the non-cash portion of operating lease costs related to the Company's arena license agreements with MSG Entertainment is no longer excluded in all periods presented.

We define adjusted operating income (loss), which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as operating income (loss) excluding (i) depreciation, amortization and impairments of property and equipment, goodwill and other intangible assets, (ii) share-based compensation expense or benefit, (iii) restructuring charges or credits, (iv) gains or losses on sales or dispositions of businesses, (v) the impact of purchase accounting adjustments related to business acquisitions, and (vi) gains and losses related to the remeasurement of liabilities under the Company's Executive Deferred Compensation Plan. Because it is based upon operating income (loss), adjusted operating income (loss) also excludes interest expense (including cash interest expense) and other non-operating income and expense items. We believe that the exclusion of share-based compensation expense or benefit allows investors to better track the performance of our business without regard to the settlement of an obligation that is not expected to be made in cash. In addition, we believe that the exclusion of gains and losses related to the remeasurement of liabilities under the Company's Executive Deferred Compensation Plan provides investors with a clearer picture of the Company's operating performance given that, in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), gains and losses related to the remeasurement of liabilities under the Company's Executive Deferred Compensation Plan are recognized in Operating (income) loss whereas gains and losses related to the remeasurement of the assets under the Company's Executive Deferred Compensation Plan, which are equal to and therefore fully offset the gains and losses related to the remeasurement of liabilities, are recognized in Miscellaneous income (expense), net, which is not reflected in Operating income (loss).

We believe adjusted operating income (loss) is an appropriate measure for evaluating the operating performance of our Company. Adjusted operating income (loss) and similar measures with similar titles are common performance measures used by investors and analysts to analyze our performance. Internally, we use revenues and adjusted operating income (loss) as the most important indicators of our business performance, and evaluate management's effectiveness with specific reference to these indicators. Adjusted operating income (loss) should be viewed as a supplement to and not a substitute for operating income (loss), net income (loss), cash flows from operating activities, and other measures of performance and/or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. Since adjusted operating income (loss) is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, this measure may not be comparable to similar measures with similar titles used by other companies. For a reconciliation of operating income (loss) to adjusted operating income (loss), please see page 5 of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Conference Call Information:

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenues

$ 126,920

$ 175,205

$ 887,447

$ 821,354 Direct operating expenses

80,377

92,866

548,811

500,564 Selling, general and administrative expenses

57,866

57,438

249,885

229,668 Depreciation and amortization

874

1,195

3,577

5,042 Operating income (loss)

(12,197)

23,706

85,174

86,080 Other income (expense):















Interest income

765

168

2,392

313 Interest expense

(6,489)

(2,577)

(22,884)

(11,735) Miscellaneous income (expense), net

5,696

(536)

25,239

(726) Income (loss) before income taxes

(12,225)

20,761

89,921

73,932 Income tax (expense) benefit

2,731

5,887

(44,293)

(25,052) Net income (loss)

(9,494)

26,648

45,628

48,880 Less: Net loss attributable to nonredeemable noncontrolling

interests

(237)

(540)

(2,165)

(2,251) Net income (loss) attributable to Madison Square Garden Sports

Corp.'s stockholders

$ (9,257)

$ 27,188

$ 47,793

$ 51,131

















Basic earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Madison

Square Garden Sports Corp.'s stockholders

$ (0.39)

$ 1.12

$ 1.90

$ 2.11 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Madison

Square Garden Sports Corp.'s stockholders

$ (0.39)

$ 1.11

$ 1.89

$ 2.10

















Basic weighted-average number of common shares outstanding

23,961

24,277

24,090

24,246 Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding

23,961

24,487

24,194

24,405

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.

ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO

ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

(In thousands)

The following is a description of the adjustments to operating income (loss) to arrive at adjusted operating income (loss) as described in this earnings release:

Depreciation and amortization. This adjustment eliminates depreciation, amortization and impairments of property and equipment, goodwill and other intangible assets in all periods.

Share-based compensation. This adjustment eliminates the compensation expense related to restricted stock units and stock options granted under the Company's employee stock plan and non-employee director plan in all periods.

Remeasurement of deferred compensation plan liabilities. This adjustment eliminates the impact of gains and losses related to the remeasurement of liabilities under the Company's executive deferred compensation plan.





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Operating income (loss)

$ (12,197)

$ 23,706

$ 85,174

$ 86,080 Depreciation and amortization

874

1,195

3,577

5,042 Share-based compensation

3,144

5,067

25,203

24,245 Remeasurement of deferred compensation plan liabilities

377

(461)

1,091

(461) Adjusted operating income (loss)(1)

$ (7,802)

$ 29,507

$ 115,045

$ 114,906



____________________ (1) The Company has amended its definition of adjusted operating income so that the impact of the non-cash portion of operating lease costs related to the Company's arena license agreements with MSG Entertainment is no longer excluded. Pursuant to GAAP, recognition of operating lease costs is recorded on a straight-line basis over the term of the agreement based upon the value of total future payments under the arrangement. As a result, operating lease costs is comprised of a contractual cash component plus or minus a non-cash component for each period presented. Operating expense includes operating lease costs of (i) $2,290 and $41,524 of expense paid in cash for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2023, respectively and $5,483 and $40,314 of expense paid in cash for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2022, respectively, and (ii) a non-cash expense of $1,439 and $26,096 for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2023, respectively, and $3,715 and $27,305 for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2022, respectively.

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share data)





June 30,



2023

2022 ASSETS







Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 40,398

$ 91,018 Restricted cash

61

— Accounts receivable, net

40,139

47,240 Net related party receivables

15,969

28,333 Prepaid expenses

24,768

18,810 Other current assets

27,898

19,868 Total current assets

149,233

205,269 Property and equipment, net

30,501

32,892 Right-of-use lease assets

715,283

686,782 Amortizable intangible assets, net

—

636 Indefinite-lived intangible assets

103,644

112,144 Goodwill

226,523

226,955 Investments

67,374

4,736 Other assets

22,459

32,552 Total assets

$ 1,315,017

$ 1,301,966

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (continued) (In thousands, except per share data)





June 30,



2023

2022 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 9,093

$ 11,263 Net related party payables

5,842

19,624 Debt

30,000

30,000 Accrued liabilities:







Employee related costs

144,310

119,279 League-related accruals

106,926

75,269 Other accrued liabilities

17,561

6,796 Operating lease liabilities, current

49,745

43,699 Deferred revenue

157,051

132,369 Total current liabilities

520,528

438,299 Long-term debt

295,000

220,000 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent

746,437

699,587 Defined benefit obligations

4,526

5,005 Other employee related costs

49,070

43,411 Deferred tax liabilities, net

24,024

8,917 Deferred revenue, noncurrent

12,666

31,122 Other liabilities

—

1,002 Total liabilities

1,652,251

1,447,343 Commitments and contingencies







Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. Stockholders' Equity:







Class A Common stock, par value $0.01, 120,000 shares authorized; 19,364 and 19,697

shares outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively

204

204 Class B Common stock, par value $0.01, 30,000 shares authorized; 4,530 shares

outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and 2022

45

45 Preferred stock, par value $0.01, 15,000 shares authorized; none outstanding as of

June 30, 2023 and 2022

—

— Additional paid-in capital

16,846

17,573 Treasury stock, at cost, 1,084 and 751 shares as of June 30, 2023 and 2022,

respectively

(179,410)

(128,026) Accumulated deficit

(173,910)

(35,699) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,009)

(1,186) Total Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. stockholders' equity

(337,234)

(147,089) Nonredeemable noncontrolling interests

—

1,712 Total equity

(337,234)

(145,377) Total liabilities and equity

$ 1,315,017

$ 1,301,966

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP. SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION (In thousands) (Unaudited)





Twelve Months Ended



June 30,



2023

2022 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 152,473

$ 178,056 Net cash used in investing activities

(17,759)

(2,932) Net cash used in financing activities

(185,273)

(156,142) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(50,559)

18,982 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash from beginning of period

91,018

72,036 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 40,459

$ 91,018

