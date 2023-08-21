Inc. 5000 Names Haverhill Among Americas Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Haverhill ranked eighth in the retail industry sector

WARREN, R.I., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Haverhill, the leader in personalized fine jewelry, has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies. Handcrafted in the brands Rhode Island studio, the e-commerce label offers personalized fine jewelry that reflects both personal journeys and loving connections. Ranked no. 242 overall and no. 8 within the retail industry sector, Haverhill has earned 2,290% growth from 2019 to 2022. The list is one of the best-known recognitions of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States.

Haverhill ranked eighth in the retail industry sector of Inc. 5000s list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies.

"We feel so incredibly proud and humbled to be recognized as one of this year's fastest-growing private companies in the US," said Andrej Strojin, CEO of Haverhill. "This accomplishment speaks to the hard work and commitment we put towards the quality, craftmanship and care when creating our pieces as well as how we run our business as a whole. We look forward to using the momentum of this esteemed recognition to press our brand onward into greater success."

Along with adhering to the strict criteria Inc. requires each applicant to meet, honorees are determined to be next to none when considering their impact on the US economy. The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and intractable hiring challenges. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs and $358.2 billion dollars to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 22.

About Haverhill

We handcraft personalized fine jewelry in our Rhode Island waterfront studio. Through the artful use of birthstones and engraved letters our timeless designs keep your loved ones close and mark life's milestones. Our easy to navigate online design tool empowers customers to create jewelry defined by their story. Highly skilled in-house jewelers, stone setters and polishers weave decades of experience into the creation of each piece of jewelry. By handcrafting our fine jewelry in our Rhode Island studio and eliminating outside manufacturing, our designs are ready to ship in just 1 - 4 days, one of the quickest turn around times in the jewelry industry. Our founder and designer, Haverhill Leach, is a fifth-generation jeweler, her family has been making jewelry since the 1880's in the Providence area, once the jewelry capital of the U.S. With collections named after Rhode Island locations such as Warren and Newport, Haverhill is focused on melding cutting edge e-commerce tools with quality manufacturing, proudly ensuring that her family tradition is not only enduring but thriving.

