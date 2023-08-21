SentrySafe Introduces First-Ever Solution Leveraging "Master Lock Security, Built In" Technology with Next Generation Fire Safe

Trusted legacy brands combine decades of expertise for enhanced secure storage that doesn't sacrifice superior fire and water protection

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time ever, SentrySafe, the global leader in fire storage and security solutions, has teamed up with Master Lock, the enduring name in padlocks, to launch the new Next Generation Fire Safe. Available to purchase now, the Next Generation Fire Safe is a first-of-its-kind product from the brand featuring all-new exclusive "Master Lock Security, Built In" technology that empowers consumers to be ready for the unexpected. With unparalleled fireproof and waterproof storage for documents and irreplaceable valuables, the safe helps users secure everything worth protecting.

Available to purchase now, the Next Generation Fire Safe is a first-of-its-kind product from SentrySafe featuring all-new exclusive “Master Lock Security, Built In” technology that empowers consumers to be ready for the unexpected. (PRNewswire)

With a storage capacity of .81 cubic feet and weight of roughly 55 pounds, the Next Generation Fire Safe is ideal for safeguarding important documents, passports, birth certificates, jewelry, heirlooms, cash and more in the home or office. Categorized based on its primary locking mechanism – traditional combination dial entry or digital keypad entry – the safe is offered in nine different models with features such as adjustable shelving, internal lighting, key hooks and more to fit each user's individual preferences and needs.

"Bound by shared values and a commitment to innovation, both SentrySafe and Master Lock are proud to meld each brand's best-in-class technology into a single solution with the new Next Generation Fire Safe," said Michelle Ozga, category manager at The Master Lock Company. "As preparing for unexpected emergencies and natural disasters becomes increasingly top of mind, we're helping to provide peace of mind with this new safe, so people can rest assured knowing their most important keepsakes and documents are well-protected for years to come."

Always looking ahead to offer the next cutting-edge solution, SentrySafe reviewed past consumer feedback to create the Next Generation Fire Safe, incorporating several different design modifications to create the best product on the market. Top product features include:

Top-Rated Fire and Water Protection – The Next Generation Fire Safe's enhanced design sets it apart from many competitors to offer best-in-class fire protection with 1-hour UL-certified fire resistance at 1700 degrees Fahrenheit and 1-hour fire protection for digital media up to 1700 degrees Fahrenheit. Tailored to users' needs and preferences, select safe models also defend against damage from floods, with guaranteed water protection in up to 5 inches of water for up to 24 hours. SentrySafe also offers an after-fire replacement program to ensure valuables stay protected after tragedy strikes.

Enhanced Master Lock Security, Built In – The safe's advanced, multi-point protection system effectively resists physical attacks and lock manipulation, while its pry-resistant hinge bar in the safe door protects against theft attempts. Digital models also feature three large bolts that automatically lock and provide audible confirmation when closing the safe.

Lithium-Ion Batteries Included in Safe – While most safes do not include batteries or long-lasting power solutions, the Next Generation Fire Safe arrives with lithium batteries already installed that provide an extended battery life of 5+ years, simplifying the process of setting up the safe and protecting valuables longer.

Fire and Water Bolt-Down Kit – The Next Generation Fire Safe comes with a bolt-down kit that ensures thieves cannot easily remove the safe, while maintaining fire and water protection.

Override Key – Should safe owners forget their combination or keyed passcode, the Next Generation Fire Safe also comes with an exterior override lock and key set.

Sleek, Modern Design – Without sacrificing effectiveness, the Next Generation Fire Safe also features design improvements, including the textured herringbone exterior, angled corners and new integrated metal handle that offers secure yet simple access.

Responsible Packaging – As part of the brand's commitment to supporting the environment, the Next Generation Fire Safe packaging is designed with sustainability in mind.

The Next Generation Fire Safe is now available to purchase online and at retailers nationwide. Visit SentrySafe.com for more information and details on where to purchase. To learn more about how to keep valuables safe with SentrySafe's line of fire-resistant and fireproof products, visit sentrysafe.com/fire-safes .

About The Master Lock Company and Fortune Brands Innovations

The Master Lock Company is recognized worldwide as the authentic, enduring name in padlocks and security products. The company offers a broad range of innovative security and safety solutions for consumer, commercial, and industrial end-users. The Master Lock Company is an operating unit of Fortune Brand Innovations, Inc (NYSE: FBIN), a brand innovation and channel leader focused on exciting, supercharged categories in the home products, security and commercial building markets. Visit www.masterlock.com and www.FBIN.com to learn more.

About SentrySafe

SentrySafe, a brand of The Master Lock Company, enables people to safeguard the things that matter most. SentrySafe gives people confidence and peace-of-mind to endure perilous times like fires, floods, or thefts. Founded in 1930, SentrySafe is a global leader in fire-resistant and security storage solutions for important documents and valuables. We produce and distribute fire-resistant chests, files, and safes worldwide.

Media Contact:

Darcy Heinrichs

Zeno Group

(816) 514-1492

Darcy.Heinrichs@zenogroup.com

SentrySafe (PRNewswire)

Master Lock (PRNewswire)

The Master Lock Company, a global leader in security and safety solutions, today announced its completed global headquarters relocation to a newly renovated campus at 6744 Howell Avenue in Oak Creek, Wis. The move is part of a strategic initiative to grow its successful core padlock and personal safe business and to position the company as a global leader in digital and electro-mechanical innovation. (PRNewsfoto/The Master Lock Company) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Master Lock Company