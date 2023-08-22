Aspen RxHealth's SVP of Marketing and Communications Recognized on PRWeek's 2023 40 Under 40 List

Healthcare technology startup's marketing and communications leader recognized for exceptional contributions in public relations

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jenn Cohen, Aspen RxHealth's senior vice president of marketing and communications, was named to PRWeek's 40 Under 40 list for 2023. The list recognizes a diverse and innovative group of emerging professionals shaping the future of PR.

During her tenure, Jenn has built a high-performing, results-oriented marketing communications department and driven a successful grassroots PR strategy from the ground up, with no paid placements or agencies on retainer. Prior to joining Aspen RxHealth, Cohen's career has taken her from speechwriter for Generals Norman Schwarzkopf and Alexander Haig, to leading marketing, communications, brand, and public relations at some of the healthcare technology industry's largest and most notable brands.

"We were in a very different place before Jenn came to the team. In a relatively short period of time, she has helped us build a recognizable, reputable, and mature brand," said Aspen RxHealth CEO and co-founder, David Medvedeff. "Much of our consistent growth over recent years can be attributed to the multi-faceted strategies Jenn implemented to promote Aspen RxHealth as a thought leader and pioneer in the clinical pharmacy services industry. We are a better company for having her on the team and I can see why she was recognized yet again."

Under Cohen's leadership, Aspen RxHealth and its leadership team have been honored by a myriad of industry awards for workplace culture, product innovation, and visionary leadership. Cohen herself has earned the honors of:

Top 25 Women in Healthcare Software – The Healthcare Technology Report (2022)

Top Women in Communications – Ragan Communications/PR Daily (2022)

Rising Stars: 104 Healthcare Leaders to Know – Becker's Hospital Report (2023)

About Aspen RxHealth:

Aspen RxHealth provides clinical pharmacy services to health plans, strategic partners, provider groups, and life sciences organizations via a mobile-based technology platform which intelligently matches pharmacists with patients to enrich the patient-pharmacist experience, drive medication adherence, and overall health outcomes. Aspen RxHealth's community of more than 7,000 pharmacists empowers patients with the information and action plans they need to achieve the optimal outcomes from their medications. For more information, visit www.aspenrxhealth.com

