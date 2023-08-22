FreeWire Launches Mobilyze Pro, an AI-Enabled Platform to Optimize Deployment of EV Charging Infrastructure Across the US and Canada

Mobilyze Pro introduces an AI prediction algorithm to enable EV charging site hosts to optimize charger deployments for maximum utilization and profitability

NEWARK, Calif., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FreeWire Technologies, the leading provider of battery-integrated electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and energy management solutions, today announced the launch of Mobilyze Pro, an AI-enabled platform designed to provide accurate predictions to efficiently and profitably expand nationwide EV charging infrastructure. The platform's new tools, including a utilization prediction engine, a tariff recommendation engine, and a profitability calculator, leverage AI to parse through public and proprietary datasets to predict the best locations to deploy EV fast charging.

Mobilyze Pro (PRNewswire)

Over 180,000 public fast charging stations will be required to support 26 million EVs in the U.S. by 2030. The gap between EV sales and the infrastructure needed to support them is projected to widen with time. This gap is being exacerbated by long lead times for utility upgrades, making battery-integrated charging the quickest and most cost-effective solution. Mobilyze Pro is designed to help site hosts meet this rapidly growing demand for charging infrastructure by providing accurate utilization and profitability forecasts. These tools give owners of charging infrastructure the resources they need to compare site locations and hardware solutions, thereby providing confidence in the business case for EV charging and overcoming a key hurdle to accelerate deployment and access for drivers.

"Mobilyze Pro is the most powerful software tool available today to analyze and predict strategic deployments of fast charging infrastructure," said Arcady Sosinov, CEO and Founder of FreeWire. "The platform uses AI to make highly accurate predictions and optimize project economics, making EV fast charging more ubiquitous and more accessible to the public."

Since FreeWire acquired Mobilyze.ai in December of 2022, the company has developed several ground-breaking features on the platform, one of which is a profitability calculator to predict operating costs and cash flow. This feature is powered by two key technical advances, including an AI-powered utilization prediction engine and a tariff recommendation engine. Utilization prediction analyzes charging activity data from thousands of existing public charging locations and correlates this data with EV drivers' travel patterns, demographics, and vehicle ownership to predict how many sessions per day will occur at new charging locations. The tariff recommendation engine allows site hosts to accurately quantify the impact of installing fast charging on their utility bills and identify the best utility tariff for their site. Together, these new tools enable site hosts and retailers to compare and rank thousands of locations at a time, allowing them to strategically identify the sites that will drive the highest utilization and best returns.

The metrics produced by Mobilyze Pro give site hosts an accurate window into the expected operational cost, which can be used with FreeWire's recently announced Charging Location Analysis and Incentive Management (CLAIM) service to identify available federal, state, and utility incentives. These services combined can reveal estimated cash flow and lucrative incentives for requested sites.

Mobilyze Pro will be offered to site hosts in the U.S. and across four Canadian provinces in Q1 of 2024. Join us for a live product overview at the NACS show in Atlanta on October 3-6th. For more information about Mobilyze Pro, or to assess your site using the platform, visit the website here and fill out the form to speak to a team member.

About FreeWire Technologies

FreeWire Technologies was founded in 2014 and is an industry leader in ultrafast EV charging and energy management solutions solving grid infrastructure constraints and supporting the global transition to electric vehicles. FreeWire's network of battery-integrated Boost Chargers™ transform the way energy is distributed and bridge the gap from legacy infrastructure to future technology. FreeWire products are used by Fortune 100 companies, commercial and utility customers, fleets, retail locations, and gas stations across North America and Europe. For more information visit https://freewiretech.com

FreeWire Technologies (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FreeWire Technologies