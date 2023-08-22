ONE Store Announces Web 3.0 Support in New MOU with Polygon Labs

ONE Store extends its support to Web 3.0 games and dApps for its global services

ONE Store enters into an MOU with Polygon Labs to provide marketing support for games building on the Polygon protocols

Polygon Labs collaborates to drive the Web 3.0 market and encourage game developers to join the ONE Store initiative

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Store (http://www.onestorecorp.com), Korea's second-largest app market outperforming most global competitors, announced its full support for Web 3.0 games and decentralized applications (dApps) for its global services. These services are scheduled for overseas launch in the near future.

With the aim to offer enhanced options to mobile users across the globe, ONE Store is establishing a global footprint by expanding into various international regions.

ONE store is committed to endorse Web 3.0 games with significant growth potential in the global market and aims to broaden its user base to cater blockchain games and apps enthusiasts.

For this initiative, ONE Store has signed an 'MOU to Support the Web 3.0 Market' with Polygon Labs at its headquarters in Seongnam City, Gyeonggi-do, Korea on Aug 17th. The ceremony was attended by Jeon Dong-jin, CEO of ONE Store, and Marc Boiron, CEO of Polygon Labs.

This agreement will facilitate joint efforts between the two companies to expand the Web 3.0 game ecosystem. ONE Store will provide marketing backing for Web 3.0 games integrated with the Polygon protocols, while Polygon Labs will actively encourage game developers utilizing the Polygon protocols to showcase their creations to the ONE Store.

The Polygon network is a pioneering set of protocols in the global blockchain ecosystem, with numerous domestic and international game companies already part of the Polygon ecosystem or engaged in collaborative initiatives to craft Web 3.0 games on the Polygon protocols.

Jeon Dong-jin, CEO of ONE Store, said, "ONE Store has teamed up with Polygon Labs to provide a wider range of choices to mobile users around the world", and "ONE Store is gearing up to satisfy the global appetite for Web 3.0 games and apps from all over the world through its upcoming global ONE Store platform.

ONE Store Announces Web 3.0 Support in New MOU with Polygon Labs.(Jeon Dong-jin, CEO of ONE Store, and Marc Boiron, CEO of Polygon Labs) (PRNewswire)

