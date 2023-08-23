Everyday Kentucky
Ascendant Resources Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

TSX: ASND
www.ascendantresources.com

  • All matters overwhelmingly approved by shareholders

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX: ASND) (OTCQB: ASND) ("Ascendant" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results of the Company's 2023 Annual and Special Shareholders' Meeting (the "Meeting") held on August 23, 2023, in Toronto, Ontario.

Ascendant Resources Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Ascendant Resources Inc.)
Ascendant Resources Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Ascendant Resources Inc.)(PRNewswire)

A total of 43,635,681 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 32.98% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of the Company.  All matters presented for shareholder approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved as follows:

Number of Directors to be Elected

On a vote by a show of hands, the resolution to set the number of directors to be elected at the meeting at seven (7) was approved. The following favourable votes were cast by proxy:


Total Votes

% of Votes Cast

Votes in Favour

43,175,341

98.95 %

Votes Against

460,340

1.05 %

Total Votes Cast

43,635,681

100 %

Election of Directors

The shareholders elected each of the seven nominees listed in the Company's Management Proxy Circular.  Details of the voting results are as follows

Name

Votes in Favour

%

Votes Withheld

%

Mark Brennan

42,263,782

98.83 %

501,592

1.17

Robert Campbell

42,494,276

99.37 %

271,098

0.63

Christopher Jones

38,656,682

90.39 %

4,108,692

9.61

Kurt Menchen

38,653,276

90.38 %

4,112,098

9.62

Rui Botica Santos

38,653,276

90.38 %

4,112,098

9.62

Robert Sellars

38,653,276

90.38 %

4,112,098

9.62

Stephen Shefsky

38,653,276

90.38 %

4,112,098

9.62

Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP was appointed auditor of the Corporation and the directors of the Corporation were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration.  Details of the voting results are as follows:


Total Votes

% of Votes Cast

Votes in Favour

43,178,747

98.95 %

Votes Withheld

456,934

1.05 %

Total Votes Cast

43,635,681

100 %

Amended and Restated Omnibus Incentive Plan

A ballot was conducted with respect to the Amended and Restated Omnibus Incentive Plan of the Corporation.  According to the proxies received and ballots cast by shareholders, the resolution to approve the Amended and Restated Omnibus Incentive Plan of the Corporation was approved.


Total Votes

% of Votes Cast

Votes in Favour

38,283,059

89.52 %

Votes Against

4,482,315

10.48 %

Total Votes Cast

42,765,374

100 %

About Ascendant Resources Inc.

Ascendant Resources is a Toronto-based mining company focused on the exploration and development of the highly prospective Lagoa Salgada VMS project located on the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal. The Lagoa Salgada project is a high-grade polymetallic project, demonstrating a typical mineralization endowment of zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, and gold. Extensive exploration upside potential lies both near deposit and at prospective step-out targets across the large 7,209-hectare property concession.

Located just 80km from Lisbon and surrounded by exceptional infrastructure, Lagoa Salgada offers a low-cost entry to a significant exploration and development opportunity, already showing its mineable scale and cashflow generation potential.

Ascendant currently holds 80% interest in the Lagoa Salgada project through its position in Redcorp - Empreendimentos Mineiros, Lda, ("Redcorp").  The Company's common shares are principally listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ASND". For more information on Ascendant, please visit our website at http://www.ascendantresources.com/.

Additional information relating to the Company, including the Preliminary Economic Assessment referenced in this news release, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ascendant-resources-announces-results-of-annual-and-special-meeting-of-shareholders-301908518.html

SOURCE Ascendant Resources Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.