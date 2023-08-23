Rising Medical Solutions Earns "Top Workplaces" National Award

Employee-Centric Culture Makes Rising a U.S. Employer of Choice

CHICAGO, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising Medical Solutions (Rising) today announced that it is a national 2023 Top Workplaces winner. The Top Workplaces program, directed by Energage, celebrates organizations that have built people-first workplace cultures within their sector. The award marks Rising as an employer of choice for those seeking employment in the healthcare industry.

Rising Medical Solutions Earns (PRNewswire)

Built on 16 years of culture research and survey results from 27 million employees across more than 70,000 organizations, benchmark data used for the Top Workplaces program is some of the most credible available.

Rising CEO Jason Beans expressed appreciation for the award and, most importantly, for the employees who make Rising special, stating, "As a company focused on 'making lives better' – whether it's our customers, claims professionals, program partners, or patients – our people make the biggest difference. At Rising, we've built a dynamic company culture that fosters excellence, innovation, and compassion. We live and breathe our mission and values and this award demonstrates the results."

Only 3 percent of eligible organizations are chosen to receive Top Workplaces recognition, and the awards are solely based on results from an independently administered employee engagement survey. With an impressive 89.2 percent response rate, Rising earned top scores in several categories, including innovation, execution, interdepartmental cooperation, supportive managers, and work-life balance.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

About Rising Medical Solutions

Rising Medical Solutions (www.risingms.com) is a national managed care firm that provides medical cost containment and medical care management services to the workers' compensation, auto, liability, and group health markets. Rising also directs and publishes the annual Workers' Compensation Benchmarking Study, a national research program examining the complex forces impacting claims management in workers' compensation today.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

Media Contact: Rachel Fikes, rachel.fikes@risingms.com

Rising Medical Solutions, Inc.(PRNewsFoto/Rising Medical Solutions, Inc.) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rising Medical Solutions LLC