Standard Motor Products' August Release Includes 210 New Part Numbers

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP®) has released 210 new part numbers in its August new number announcement. This most recent release provides new coverage in 72 distinct product categories, and 69 part numbers for 2022, 2023 and 2024 model-year vehicles.

Standard's Variable Valve Timing (VVT) program has expanded with the addition of VVT Solenoids for Volvo vehicles through the 2023 model-year and VVT Sprockets for nearly 1.3 million Mazda, Audi, and Volvo cars and SUVs. VVT Oil Control Valves for popular Volkswagen and Hyundai vehicles are also included in this new number announcement.

With the August release, Standard® and Four Seasons® continue to expand coverage for hybrid and electric vehicles. A Park Assist Sensor for the 2015-13 Lexus RX450h and a Windshield Wiper Motor Connector for the 2023-21 Ford Mustang Mach-E are now available from Standard®, as well as a Parking Brake Switch for the 2016-12 BMW ActiveHybrid 5. Four Seasons® has introduced Remanufactured Compressors for hybrid Mercedes vehicles like the 2021-15 C Class and 2022-16 GLC Class, as well as the 2022-18 Volvo XC90. Blower Motor Resistors are now available for 2.3 million vehicles including the 2019-15 Toyota Highlander Hybrid and 2019-16 Lexus LX570 Hybrid.

Standard's industry-leading Fuel Injection program sees continued expansion with the introduction of new Multi-Port FueI Injection (MFI) and Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Fuel Injectors for popular, late-model vehicles like the 2023-21 Ford F-150 and the 2020-18 Nissan Pathfinder. The program is complemented by additional related components, including new Fuel Pressure Sensors, Fuel Feed Lines and Direct Injection High-Pressure Fuel Pumps.

Jack Ramsey, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, SMP®, stated, "The new numbers added this month cover a wide range of product categories and fit a substantial number of late-model vehicles. This new coverage will help our distribution partners provide their customers with the late-model parts they are looking for."

Four Seasons® has added 88 new part numbers, including Cooling Fan Motors for popular vehicles like the 2022-15 Dodge Durango and 2021-20 Mazda CX-30. Four Seasons® has also added 62 Hose Assembly part numbers with late-model domestic and import coverage for over 14.6 million vehicles, including Suction Lines for the 2022-18 Honda Accord and Discharge Lines for the 2022-19 RAM 2500 and 3500 Series.

All new applications are listed in the catalogs found at StandardBrand.com and 4S.com, and in electronic catalog providers.

About SMP

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive replacement parts utilized in the maintenance, repair and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. In addition, SMP® continues to increase its supplier capabilities with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across multiple industries such as agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment. SMP® sells its products primarily to automotive aftermarket retailers, program distribution groups, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Mexico and other Latin American countries. For more information, download the SMP® Parts App or visit SMPcorp.com.

