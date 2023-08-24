DOCN LOSS ALERT: ROSEN, A LONGSTANDING LAW FIRM, Encourages DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - DOCN

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) resulting from allegations that DigitalOcean may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased DigitalOcean securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=18119 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On August 3, 2023, DigitalOcean issued a press release announcing errors in previously issued financial statements. The release stated, "In connection with the preparation of our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2023, we identified certain errors within the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 as included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2023 filed on May 9, 2023. Specifically, there were errors in our accounting for income tax expense primarily relating to the calculation of certain capitalized research or experimental expenditures under Section 174 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 which impacted our income tax provision ("Section 174 Error"). Primarily as a result of the Section 174 Error, accrued taxes as of March 31, 2023 were overstated and the income tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was overstated by approximately $18 million."

On this news, DigitalOcean's stock price fell $11.57 per share, or 24.79%, to close at $35.11 on August 4, 2023.

