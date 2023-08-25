Fast and Error-Free Project Planning

Get a first glimpse of the upcoming Eplan Platform 2024, with new mathematical calculation functions, simpler terminal management and unparalleled possibilities for navigating through the 3D model of a control cabinet. It also facilitates creating the digital twin in Eplan Pro Panel software.

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Using automation for fast results is the maxim at many companies, something for which the Eplan Platform offers ample support. While Version 2023 helps ensure speedy project planning via cloud-based device management, multi-norm support for schematic macros and the fast 3D graphics core, the upcoming Version 2024 is focused on making the software even easier to use.

Block Properties Function

Easily linking objects like motors and circuit breakers? This is a proven working method on the Eplan Platform with the "Block Properties" function. Users can access the properties of multiple objects simultaneously and link them as needed. These block properties are being expanded in the upcoming Version 2024, with basic arithmetic and mathematical functions and statistical comparison operations. Aside from calculating various object properties in the schematics, these properties can also be compared with one another, directly in the application.

The advantages for users are clear: important design decisions based on calculating electrical parameters can be made directly as the schematics are being created. This saves time and helps ensure correct results.

3D Navigation Cube

Another exciting feature for design engineers is the new 3D Navigation Cube, which simplifies the 3D view of a control cabinet, along with the creation of a digital twin in Eplan Pro Panel software. 3D views and surfaces can easily be selected and rotated during the design phase. Gaps that occur when placing components on DIN rails can automatically be removed by the software. Components are now placed next to each other in a space-saving and optimized way. This provides more space on the rail, along with more flexibility for placing additional components.

Machine Cabling Calculations

The current Eplan Platform 2023 simplified machine cabling for control cabinets with actuators and sensors. The cable editor allows cables to easily be managed and visualized on the Eplan Platform – regardless of the number of wires.

The upcoming Version 2024 will allow spare cables to be connected automatically. The system also creates spare terminals to achieve this, which can be automatically connected by the system via the spare cables with just a click. To calculate the voltage drop, the calculation function for block properties helps ensure correct results. Further, if a cable length calculation is required, Eplan Harness proD software is used, ensuring measurement accuracy.

Optimized Terminal Editor

Terminals and terminal strips are traditionally designed using the Terminal Editor in Eplan. Version 2024 enables users to manage terminal accessories more easily and check and validate the terminal strips directly. Terminal connections can be viewed directly in the schematics and individual parts can quickly be selected and/or added to the terminal strip. This helps ensure accurate results.

Find out more at: www.eplan-software.com/platform-2024

