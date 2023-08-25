Qualys Appoints Tom Berquist to its Board of Directors

Berquist brings expertise in leading enterprise cloud software organizations

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions, today announced Tom Berquist joined its Board of Directors. Tom, a longstanding technology industry veteran, has extensive experience in enterprise cloud software.

"Tom's leadership demonstrates a rare blend of technical prowess and interpersonal skills, and we look forward to welcoming him to the Qualys board," said Jeff Hank, chair of the board at Qualys. "I'm eager to team up with him and gain his perspectives on cloud technology and its market possibilities."

"I began my career in software development and truly value Qualys' innovative efforts in helping organizations secure their many software applications and in minimizing their overall cyber risk," Berquist stated. "I'm excited to work closely with the other board members and the Qualys team, building on the company's continuous growth and progress."

"Tom's financial expertise and extensive experience having served as a critical advisor and executive will complement the current competencies of our board," said Sumedh Thakar, president and CEO of Qualys. "His insights will be of immense value as we continue to enhance our platform with innovations that help customers to reduce cyber risk across hybrid environments."

Tom Berquist is chief financial officer at Cloud Software Group. He previously held CEO and CFO roles at software companies including TIBCO, Saba, Corel, and Actian. In addition, he spent 10 years on Wall Street with Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, and Piper Jaffray and six years at Deloitte. Tom holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and an MBA in management and marketing from the University of St. Thomas, St. Paul Minnesota.

