Emeren to Participate in ROTH MKM 10th Annual Solar & Storage Symposium

STAMFORD, Conn. , Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emeren Group Ltd ("Emeren" or the "Company") (www.emeren.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading global solar project developer, owner, and operator, today announced its participation in the ROTH MKM 10th Annual Solar & Storage Symposium on September 12th - 13th, 2023 at the SPI/RE+ Conference. The event is hosted at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors during the symposium. To request a meeting, please contact the sales representative at ROTH MKM.

About Emeren Group Ltd

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE: SOL) is a leading global solar project developer, owner, and operator with a pipeline of projects and IPP assets totaling over 3 GW, as well as a storage pipeline of over 6 GWh across Europe, North America, and Asia. The Company focuses on solar power project development, construction management and project financing services with local professional teams across multiple countries. For more information, go to www.emeren.com.

