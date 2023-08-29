Learn More About Food Safety This National Food Safety Education Month

SILVER SPRING, Md., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There's no better time to learn about food safety than during National Food Safety Education Month. This September, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) emphasizes the importance of food safety, particularly for groups at high-risk of getting sick due to foodborne illness (also known as food poisoning). Continue reading to learn more about foodborne illnesses, foods associated with higher risk for foodborne illness, and if you or someone you care about falls within a high-risk group. Doing so can help you and your family stay safe during these last weeks of summer and beyond.

Groups at High-Risk of Foodborne Illness

Every year, 1 in every 6 Americans gets sick due to a foodborne illness or "food poisoning." Food illnesses result in an estimated 128,000 hospitalizations and 3,000 deaths yearly. While anyone can develop a foodborne illness, some groups of people are at greater risk. These groups include:

Children younger than 5 years

Older adults (especially people 65 years and older)

Pregnant people and their unborn children

People with cancer, diabetes, HIV/AIDS, organ transplants, and autoimmune diseases

These groups of people are not only at an increased risk of contracting a foodborne illness, but also more likely to be ill for longer, require hospitalization, or even die.

Foods Associated with Higher Risk for Foodborne Illness

If you or your loved ones are at a high-risk, reduce the risk by knowing which foods are associated with higher risk for foodborne illness:

Raw or undercooked meat or poultry

Hot dogs, luncheon meats (cold cuts) and other deli-style meats, poultry products, and smoked fish (unless they're reheated until steaming hot)

Unwashed fresh vegetables, including lettuce/salads

Unpasteurized (raw) milk and products made with raw milk, like yogurt and cheese

Raw fish, partially cooked seafood (like shrimp and crab), and refrigerated smoked seafood

Raw shellfish (like oysters, clams, mussels, and scallops) and their juices

Raw or undercooked eggs or foods containing raw or undercooked eggs (like cookie dough and cake batter), as well as certain homemade salad dressings (like Caesar salad dressing)

Review the FDA's complete list of higher risk foods.

Symptoms of Foodborne Illnesses

If you happen to consume contaminated food, symptoms of foodborne illness usually appear 12 to 72 hours later, but they may occur between 30 minutes and 4 weeks later. Symptoms can include:

Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea (may be bloody), and abdominal pain

Fever, headache, and body ache

You should contact your physician or health care provider as soon as possible if you suspect you may have a foodborne illness.

For more information for people at high-risk for foodborne illness, visit: https://www.fda.gov/food/consumers/people-risk-foodborne-illness.

